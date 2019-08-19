Adamis: Past Hurdles Could Lead To A Successful Future

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) recently reported their Q2 earnings that revealed a slight miss on EPS and a miss on revenue. Typically, a miss on both EPS and revenue would have a negative impact on the stock. However, the company is starting to record substantial revenue growth quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. During the company's earnings call CEO Dr. Dennis Carlo stated in "our obstacles will turn into our success," which made me chuckle as a result of the number and size of "hurdles" in the company's past. These "hurdles" include several dilutions, CRLs, overdue partnership deal, tardy product launch, stalled pipeline, and patent litigation. Some of these hurdles were outside the company's control and some were self-inflicted. Regardless of whose fault it is, the ADMP share price has been obliterated and longstanding shareholders are feeling the pain. Should investors believe that these hurdles will turn into the company's success?

I review the Q2 results and earnings call to see if there are any signs of success coming for ADMP investors. In addition, I point out some potential hurdles ahead that could lead to a continuation of the downside for investors. Finally, I discuss my plans for my ADMP position for the remainder of 2019.

Q2 Results

Although the company missed on earnings, they were able to record approximately $5.8M in revenue, which is up 70.5% over Q1. This was primarily due to the persistent revenue growth from US Compounding and revenue from SYMJEPI. In addition, the company recorded a 64% increase in gross profits over Q1.

As for expenses, SG&A dropped to $7M in Q2 from $8M in Q1, which was primarily due to cuts at US Compounding. R&D expenses increased in Q2 compared to Q1, but the company believes they will hit their cash burn guidance they publicized in the Q1 earnings call.

Overall, the earnings numbers were a win for the management. The company's efforts to cut costs while improving margins at US Compounding have been successful. What is more, the company was able to record some manufacturing revenue for SYMJEPI in the institutional setting.

Public Offering

On August 1st, Adamis announced a public offering of 12M shares of its common stock and some warrants to purchase up to 12M shares. Each share of common stock is being sold with a warrant at a combined public offering price of $1.00. The gross proceeds were about $12M before expenses. Underwriters have an option to purchase up to 1.8M more shares. Once the news hit the wire, the share price pulled below $1.00 and has held the stock below the $1.15 warrant pricing.

Was the offering needed?

Last August, Adamis executed a public offering that was expected to fund the company until SYMJEPI and SYMJEPI Jr could start bringing home a paycheck. Unfortunately, Sandoz took longer than expected to announce the full launch of SYMJEPI and SYMJEPI Jr last month. In addition, the company was expecting an upfront payment for a ZIMHI partnership deal to contribute to the bankroll. Although the company reduced the net cash used by 50% from the first quarter, the company did take a hit with the kaléo litigation, which would involve legal fees and impact ZIMHI partnership negotiations. Consequently, the company had little choice but execute a small public offering. As a result, the company believes they have extended their cash position "well into 2020."

Overall, this was another success for the management but the investors were left with the bill and another 52-week low. Indeed, the company is now funded for "at least 12 months" which will open the door to future value. On the other hand, the share price will most likely struggle to break above the $1.15 warrant price.

SYMJEPI Progress

The full-scale launch of SYMJEPI and SYMJEPI Jr is a monumental event for the company and shareholders. It has been a long road for the product but it is finally hitting the market with Sandoz running point. Dr. Carlo commented,

"Sandoz is a very well respected and known for commercial execution. They pay attention to detail. They know how to launch a product. And they've got a proven track record of success. I remain very confident that the company chose the best partner. With their sales and marketing campaign, I believe SYMJEPI sales will grow exponentially and eventually lead to a significant stream of revenue for both Adamis and Sandoz."

In fact, Sandoz has secured some payer coverage for SYMJEPI with over 60% of commercially insured lives in the U.S. In addition, Sandoz is ramping-up their marketing campaign for SYMJEPI in scientific journals, plus, USA Today and the New York Times.

Now that Sandoz has SYMJEPI fully launched in the U.S., the company can now focus on fulfilling another 2018 milestone of finding an Ex-U.S. partnership. During the earnings call, the company publicized that they are in "ongoing discussions with several groups regarding SYMJEPI commercial rights for territories outside the U.S." In addition, they hope to "make an announcement for one or more ex-U.S. territories in the second half of 2019."

SYMJEPI and SYMJEPI Jr have been more than a hurdle for the company and we are still waiting to see if it will be a success. It has taken years to get the product from approved to fully-launched in the United States, so the success of SYMJEPI will have to be extraordinary to match the height of the hurdle. Personally, I am confident in SANDOZ's ability to push SYMJEPI and maximize its potential, however, I have to admit the damage will be hard to overcome. Looking ahead, investors need to keep a close eye on SYMJEPI related revenue in upcoming earnings reports to see if SYMJEPI is performing well in the larger retail market.

Litigation

Perhaps the biggest "win" so far this year has been the disposing of all pending litigation involving ZIMHI and SYMJEPI. Adamis was able to settle with kaléo and Belcher Pharmaceuticals. Obviously, the company and investors should be happy to get all this litigation behind them, so the company can focus on SYMJEPI and ZIMHI. Unfortunately, both of these legal disputes have had a negative impact on all aspects of the company and the share price. What is more, the resolution of these affairs has not returned the share price to its previous levels.

I would classify this as a big hurdle that led to an acceptable outcome. I was concerned that the kaléo legal battle was going to be drawn out for an extended period of time and would impact the commercial launch.

Updates on ZIMHI

Despite the patent litigation and the amended NDA, ZIMHI's PDUFA date is still October 31st. Unfortunately, this required the company to conduct another PK study and will require the company to supplement the NDA with that PK data. Adamis management expects the study to be finished by the end of September, which is fairly late in PDUFA cycle.

I find this PK study to be a serious issue for the NDA and PDUFA date. Although PK studies are run-of-the-mill, the timing of the submission will be critical to whether or not the FDA can make their decision by the PDUFA date or not. A significant amendment that is submitted later in the review cycle could force a 3-month extension in the PDUFA date.

In addition to the PK study, the company revealed that kaléo litigation also impacted ZIMHI partnership talks and negotiations. I think this was a given, however, this was the first time the company discussed this particular consequence from the lawsuit. Regrettably, the fact the company did reveal this matter is a red flag for me. The company was hoping to get the ZIMHI deal finalized before the PDUFA date but it is possible those deliberations are behind schedule a will be completed after October 31st...especially since the company is in "discussions with several potential partners."

Even if the PDUFA date and partnership is delayed, a ZIMHI approval and launch will be a significant event for the company and investors. Most importantly, a high-dose naloxone device could be a vital solution to the escalation in the use of potent synthetic opiates.

Plans for the Pipeline

On the last quarterly earnings call, the company disclosed that they intended to halt pipeline development efforts in order to reduce OpEx. Most notably, the company had to put the brakes on patient enrollment for their beclomethasone Phase III trial. The company intends to restart these efforts once there is sufficient funding to support the trial.

The company also informed investors that they have decided not to devote significant resources to further development work on their sublingual tadalafil. Although the market for ED products is substantial, it appears the extra studies and efforts are not worth it at this point in time.

Last but not least, the company revealed their plans for their dry powder inhale "DPI" program. The company expects to finalize the in-vitro proof of concept efforts in the second half of this year. Once completed, the company will seek "potential partners to complete the larger Phase III studies to support a new drug application." The DPI inhaler program could be the company's leading product candidate, however, the lack of funds and support has hindered its progress…which is a shame. Now, the company has broadcasted that it will be looking for a partner that can help Adamis get the product to the finish line, which has me in a standing ovation.

The company's recent plans to slow the pipeline due to the lack of funds was a hurdle, but I feel like this will ultimately turn into a success. Ditching the tadalafil product and deciding to look for a partner for the DPI could be the best decisions by the management this year. Don't waste any more time…and don't waste any more money.

Conclusion

When looking at the ADMP share price, it is hard to believe the company is recording substantial revenue growth, completed several milestones, and has multiple upcoming catalysts. However, the hurdles have substantially outweighed the success…in fact, the hurdles have absolutely steamrolled all the progress made by the company. Dr. Carlo might "believe Adamis has never been more valuable," but the amount of value lost in share price has deterred some investors from putting their hard-earned into ADMP. On the other hand, the potential upside is substantial with SYMJEPI finally hitting the retail market and US Compounding breaking even, and ZIMHI moving closer to the finish line. 2019 has been a transformational year for the company, unfortunately, the share price doesn't reflect that.

Is ADMP a Buy? I will continue to point to the current market-cap vs. the forecasted revenues (Figure 1).

Figure 1: ADMP Annual Revenue Estimates (Source Seeking Alpha)

Looking at figure 1, we can see an enticing forward price-to-sales value for the next nine years. Indeed, these are only projections from street analysts but it is hard to argue that the stock is not undervalued when they expect the price-to-sales to be less than 1x in four years. Considering these numbers, I see ADMP is worth a speculative buy at these prices.

However, I would stress caution at this point in time. It appears the offering has put a strong lid on the share price at $1.15. In addition, the PK studies could force a 3-month PDUFA extension, which could decimate the share price if the FDA decides the data is a major amendment. ADMP has been an extremely speculative stock and investors need to invest accordingly.

What is My Plan? I am going to continue to follow my strategy of holding my position through the conclusion of 2019 and will only add to my "full-size" position if Adamis is able to beat on earnings and receive FDA approval for ZIMHI. However, I am going to use some call options to take advantage of the current share price. Nonetheless, if ZIMHI receives a CRL from the FDA, I will liquidate the majority of my position upon the news release.

