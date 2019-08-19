During The Go-Shop Period, Presidio Is An Exciting Stock.

The conditions are standard. One shareholder holding more than 42% of the total outstanding shares approved to support the agreement.

Presidio (PSDO) received an offer from BC Partners, which includes a Go-Shop provision. This means that Presidio will contact other industrial or financial buyers. It is an interesting opportunity. Besides, BC Partners is not paying a lot for the company, 9x EBITDA, and the conditions are normal. In our view, the likelihood of closing the merger in Q4 2019 is significant.

Presidio - Why Private Equities Like This Company?

Founded in 2003 as Aegis Holdings and headquartered in New York, Presidio, Inc. offers information technology solutions to medium size companies in North America. Among the services sold, the company provides Internet of Things, data analytics, and cyber risk management.

Source: Company’s Website

Presidio is currently getting a lot of demand from customers requiring deployment and management of agile, secure multi-cloud infrastructure platforms. That’s what investors learnt in the last quarterly earnings report. Besides, the company appears to be investing in cloud and security offerings, which will most likely bring revenue growth in the near future.

Source: Earnings Call Transcript

The company’s year-to-date revenue growth of 9% and total gross margin of 22.2% will not impress growth investors. Also, the company expects 6% to 8% revenue growth in 2019. Read the lines below for more details on the revenue expectations:

Source: Earnings Call Transcript

However, with Q3 adjusted EBITDA growing at 7.8% to $52.7 million and pro forma diluted EPS increasing at 21.4%, Presidio is interesting for private equity analysis. Please notice that the company is FCF positive. In Q3, it reported year-to-date free cash flow of $73 million.

Private equities (“PE”) have acquired and sold Presidio for years. In 2011, PE firm American Securities sold the company to Apollo Global Management (APO) for an undisclosed amount, which was said to be $1.5 billion. The lines below offer further information on the deal with Apollo:

Source: Crn.com

In 2017, Apollo sold shares of Presidio in an IPO. The company was valued at less than $2.40 billion including debt. In 2017, total revenue was close to $2.8 billion, which is not far from the expected revenue for 2019, which is $2.9. The company has a very stable top line as well as stable FCF and EBITDA. It is the typical target of private equities. The image below offers the enterprise value chart for the last two years. Notice that the valuation has not changed a lot.

Source: Ycharts

As of August 14, 2019, Presidio, Inc. signed a merger agreement with another private equity called BC Partners. Shareholders are expected to receive $16 per share. The deal is subject to several conditions, which we will review. Notice that BC Partners is acquiring Presidio at approximately the same price at which the IPO was executed.

Source: Ycharts

BC Partners is a large private equity firm. As shown in the image below, it has raised a total of $25 billion and made 111 investments in 18 countries. With this in mind, BC appears to be large enough to acquire Presidio, Inc.

Source: BC Partners’ Website

Conditions, Termination Fees And Support Agreement

The conditions are standard. In our opinion, investors will not be afraid of them. As shown in the lines below, one shareholder holding more than 42% of the total outstanding shares approved to support the agreement. With this in mind, it is quite unlikely that a majority of shareholders vote against the deal.

“AP VIII Aegis Holdings, L.P (“Aegis”), an affiliate of investment funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC, which owns approximately 42% of the outstanding shares of Common Stock, has entered into a voting agreement (the “Voting Agreement”) with Parent.” Source: 8-K

Besides, the companies will need to wait for the waiting period under the HSR Act, and the parties will need to receive approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. Notice that the deal does not include a financing condition.

Source: 8-K

The termination fees are not that high, which most investors will not appreciate. The buyer will need to pay $80 million if it finally decides to terminate the agreement. The termination fee represents 3.8% of the total enterprise value.

Source: 8-K

The seller will need to pay $40 million if it walks away from the deal. However, if Presidio decides to terminate the agreement during the Go-Shop period, the company will only need to pay $18 million. The lines below offer further information on the matter:

Source: 8-K

Go Shop Period - It Represents A Clear Opportunity

The deal includes a Go-Shop period, which investors will appreciate. As shown in the lines below, until September 23, 2019, the company will contact other financial buyers and industrial competitors to sell itself. M&A advisors usually include a Go-Shop period when the parties did not reach other potential buyers. With this in mind, another buyer could show up and offer more money for Presidio.

“During the period from August 14, 2019 and continuing until 11:59 p.m. (New York time) on September 23, 2019 (the “Go Shop Period”), the Company has the right to, among other things, (1) solicit, initiate, propose or induce the making, submission or announcement of, or encourage, facilitate or assist, any proposal or offer that could constitute an alternative acquisition proposal and (2) provide information (including nonpublic information and data) relating to the Company and afford access to the business properties, assets, books, records or other nonpublic information, or to any personnel of the Company to a party pursuant to an acceptable confidentiality agreement.” Source: 8-K

Buying shares during the Go-Shop period is smart. If the company does receive another bid, investors will obtain stock returns. On the contrary, if the buyer does not accept new bids, investors will have the offer from BC partners.

Valuation

With an asset/liability ratio of 1.38x, the company’s financial situation seems stable. With that, there are several assets, which investors need to assess. Goodwill and intangible assets represent 51% of the total amount of assets, which investors may not appreciate. It means that the company acquired companies in the past. Many times, accountants have difficulties in assessing the value of goodwill and intangible assets. In the future, the company may need to impair these assets, which may lead to a decline in the valuation of Presidio. The image below offers a list of assets:

Source: 10-Q

Investors will also dislike the total amount of debt. As of March 31, 2019, Presidio reported long term debt of $757 million. With that, most market participants will understand that Presidio owns a large amount of debt since it is a target of PE firms. Keep in mind that Presidio was acquired using debt. The company’s FCF is positive, so the buyer can pay the interest expenses and obtain the remaining money. A list of liabilities is shown below:

Source: 10-Q

The company does not have to pay a lot of contractual obligations soon. In one to three years, it has to pay $91 million, and it has to pay 90.6 million in four to five years. The table below offers further information on the matter:

Source: 10-K

As shown in the image below, in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, the company reported FCF of $177 million. It means that Presidio will most likely be able to pay the company’s contractual obligation. Besides, shareholders will receive some money after the payment of the interest expenses.

Source: 10-K

Most competitors are trading at 7x-15x EBITDA. With this in mind, Presidio does not look expensive at 9x EBITDA. In our opinion, BC Partners is not getting the company at an extremely cheap valuation, but it is still a good deal.

Source: Ycharts

It is also worth mentioning that companies doing cybersecurity are trading at richer valuations. As shown in the image below, they sell at more than 14x and even at 396x EBITDA.

Source: Ycharts - Cybersecurity Stocks

Presidio, Inc. currently offers cybersecurity. If the company can manage to focus more on providing cybersecurity solutions, the total valuation could increase. Besides, competitors competing in the cybersecurity space may be interested in acquiring Presidio, Inc. The company is not as innovative as the new cybersecurity players. However, it has something that new competitors are looking for, the company’s existing clients. The lines below offer further information on Presidio’s cybersecurity tools:

Source: Company’s Website - CyberSecurity

Conclusion

During the Go-Shop period, Presidio, Inc. is an exciting stock. If Presidio receives another bid, investors will make good stock returns. Market participants will usually expect about 7% increase. If nobody is interested, investors will have the acquisition offer from BC Partners; heads I win, tails I don't lose much.

After the Go-Shop period, investors will need to acquire shares at below $16. If the company does not receive any offer, in our opinion, the shares should sell at a small good discount. Notice that the company expects to close the transaction in Q4 2019. With this in mind, in our view, the share price may go to as low as $15.7. If the merger does not close, market participants may lose 18%-21.3%, which is the premium being paid. However, it is quite likely that the merger closes. Notice that the conditions are very standard, and the buyer is large. Besides, one stockholder owning more than 42% of the total outstanding shares accepted the deal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.