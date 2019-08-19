CIBC Presents A Good Long-Term Opportunity

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM / CM.to), referred to as CIBC in this article, is one of the big five Canadian banks. While the banking sector as a whole is quite volatile, especially given the current macroeconomic uncertainties, these Canadian banks have a brilliant track record over the long-term.

In this article we will be focusing on CIBC as a long-term investment. As the company is headquartered in Canada, all numbers in this article, unless otherwise stated, will be in reference to the CM.to ticker in the Toronto Stock exchange, and the currency used will be CAD.

Current Valuation

At the time of writing, CM.to is valued at $98.20 per share. We are currently at a 52 week low, roughly 3% below the prices seen in last December's sell-off. Last time we have seen prices this low was in late October 2016. For reference, the EPS for 2016 was $10.70, whereas analysts are estimating ~ $12.10 for 2019. (analyst estimates from yahoo finance)

Not surprisingly, the price/earnings number is also at a multi-year low.

(chart from ycharts)

Continuing forward, if we use the analyst's estimates for the 2019 EPS, $12.10, we are looking at a forward EPS of ~8.10 at today's price. Even if CIBC were to miss earnings by a few percentage points on the second half of 2019, we are still looking at a company that is trading quite significantly below it's historical valuation.

Earnings and Dividend

In recent years CIBC has seen a moderate increase in EPS. The growth has not been anything special compared to the rest of the economy but it's always nice to see a company that can consistently keep growing the bottom line. Below in the chart you can take a look at CIBC's EPS for the years 2014-2018, and I would like to remind you again that the current average analyst estimate for 2019 is around $12.10.

(source, page 15. PDF format)

When I invest with a long-term view, I also like to pay special attention to dividends. Some may disagree but I find that a strong and steadily growing dividend is one of the cornerstones of gaining wealth over the long-term.

CIBC certainly fits what I just described above, after all they have paid a continuous dividend since the year 1868! While the dividend increases can be somewhat sporadic, overall both the dividend and it's growth have been consistent over the long-term. The 15 year CAGR stands at 5%, though keep in mind that I intentionally chose a time frame which would include the financial crisis of 2008. The company did not raise their dividend in years following the financial crisis but they never lowered it either.

(source, PDF format)

Currently the quarterly dividend stands at $1.40 per share, 5.26% higher than the same quarter a year ago. This translates to $5.60 of dividends on an annual basis, leading to a fantastic yield of 5.7% at the current price. A further dividend increase in 2019 is possible, the last time they increased the dividend was in Q3 2018, though I find it unlikely to see a meaningful increase this year.

Possible Reasons for Current Valuation

I won't go into details on the macroeconomic headwinds as they would require an article of their own. I will simply mention that the global recession worries, trade uncertainties and increasing government debt levels certainly are things to look into before making an investment into any financial institutions.

All of the Canadian banks, CIBC in particular, may also face stiff headwinds from the Canadian housing market. For a long time now there have been talks of a potential bubble and CIBC would surely be hit hard if that bubble were to burst. Investors should also keep in mind that the economy in Canada is highly exposed to commodity prices.

Conclusion

While the banking sector can be volatile and recession worries are definitely heightened right now, we are looking at a company that has proven that it can handle some adverse moments. I do not possess a crystal ball, therefore I try my best not to make short term predictions. For years I have heard investors saying that it's hard to find something that is fairly valued in today's market... well CIBC is fairly valued. While the future is uncertain, you are looking at a company trading almost at a 3 year low, a P/E well below it's historical average and with a very much sustainable and growing dividend yield at 5.7%

Disclosure: I am/we are long CM, TD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.