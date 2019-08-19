Chevron: A Solid Investment Option

I firmly believe that Chevron (CVX) is a good investment option for those who are looking for stable gains and good dividend pay-out. By the end of 2018, Chevron was one of the few energy majors that reported better than expected earning results. Its full -year 2018 earnings of $14.8 billion was almost 60% higher than 2017. Being predominantly an ‘upstream company’, Chevron has historically benefited from its Shale business in the Permian basin.

This means that Chevron’s performance largely depends on its oil and gas production and on oil prices. Let's look at the company’s latest quarterly performance and see why it is a good investment option. On August 2, 2019, Chevron reported its 2Q19 earnings, and unlike other energy majors like Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B), it did not disappoint!

Earnings increase on a YoY basis, but revenues fall

Earnings are a good indicator for investors to analyse if a company has safely covered its dividend pay-out. Looking at the numbers, Chevron’s operating revenues fell by 8% YoY to $38.85 billion in 2Q19. However, its overall earnings surged by 26% YoY at $4.3 billion. How did this happen?

Looking closely, we find that Chevron’s latest earnings also include special items like non-cash tax benefits, Anadarko merger termination fees of $740 million and some foreign exchange effects. If we remove these special items, Chevron's earnings declined by 1% YoY in 2Q19! But, this bearish effect was offset by Chevron’s upstream production in 2Q19, which increased by 9% YoY at 3.08 million barrels per day.

As upstream segment represents more than 80% of Chevron’s total earnings, a 9% YoY production growth is a positive sign, in my opinion. The upstream segment was supported by higher productions in Hebron, Wheatstone and Big foot projects. Also, it doesn’t surprise me that the unconventional production in Chevron’s Permian basin increased by more than 50% on a YoY basis. Not bad at all!

Looking at the segment earnings, Chevron’s U.S and International upstream earnings increased in 2Q19, supported by high crude oil production and high natural gas sales volumes respectively. However, these earnings were also affected by lower crude oil and natural gas prices. Chevron’s selling price per barrel of crude oil in 2Q19 was $52 as compared to $59 in 2Q18. While, natural gas was priced at $0.68 per thousand cubic feet in 2Q19 compared to $1.61 in 2Q18. This clearly shows that a higher oil and natural gas production rate helped Chevron sail through a difficult second quarter.

Just like last year, Chevron’s Downstream segment reported mixed numbers. The net effect of lower refining margins and volumes resulted in its earnings falling by 7% YoY from 0.83 billion to 0.72 billion in 2Q19. Yet again, it was Chevron’s international downstream segment that performed better, as it reported $264 million in 2Q19 as compared to $181 million in 2Q18, while the U.S downstream segment reported $464 million in 2Q19 compared to $657 million in 2Q18. Driven by weak refining margins, even other energy majors like Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch and BP reported weak downstream numbers in their latest quarterly results, so this doesn’t surprise me.

Present and future cash flows make a lot of difference

Chevron distributed dividends worth $4.5 billion in the first half of 2019 as compared to $4.3 billion in first half of 2018. For any profitable company that pays dividends, it is extremely important to generate a healthy cash flow. For investors and markets, cash is king, and Chevron is right up there. From an operating cash flow of around $11.9 billion in first half 2018, Chevron reported a cash flow of $13.8 billion in the first half of 2019. This clearly shows that Chevron’s dividend is easily covered by its earnings and cash flows.

Besides, it must be noted that Chevron's operating cash flow has increased 'substantially' from 2016, even when oil prices were under pressure. This increases my confidence in Chevron , as the company has been (historically) consistent in returning surplus cash to its shareholders.

“Our strong financial and operational results reflect consistent execution, allowing us to pay our dividend, fund our attractive capital program, further strengthen our balance sheet and return surplus cash to our shareholders”, said CEO and Chairman Michael Wirth.

Looking at the Chevron's financial numbers and cash flows, I tend to agree with Mr. Wirth!

Conclusion

Chevron will be paying a dividend of $1.19 per share this September. With good upstream earnings (at a time when oil and gas prices went down) and healthy dividend pay-out ratio, Chevron does have a lot going in its favor. Although Chevron’s YoY earning growth remained flat (after removing special items) in 2Q19, a generous dividend pay-out history, active share buyback program and rising upstream volumes makes it an ideal choice for investors who are looking for long term gains and stable dividend pay-outs. Chevron was trading at $115.81 during the time of writing this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.