Uranium Energy: I'm Bullish This Time

In a previous article on Uranium Energy Corporation (UEC), I highlighted the company's worrying financial profile as a significant red flag. I also highlighted the fact that until the company can restart its operations, there'd be a continued dilution of shareholder value. The stock has dropped by ~50% since then (from $1.69 to ~$0.87).

At present, I don't see much improvement to the company's deteriorated financial profile either. However, I'm expecting a bullish move this time for two reasons. First and foremost, there is a noticeable improvement in UEC's macroeconomic environment that could help it to restart its operations. Second, the stock is technically very attractive at these levels, and considering its operational base, I feel the downside risk is less than the upside potential.

Figure-1 (Source: Yahoo Finance)

Price action for UEC and U3O8

Let's face it. UEC has been in a crash mode for almost a decade (Figure-2) and currently trades at 52-week lows. The stock price seems to edge lower and lower based on negative sentiments regarding the company's operability of its mines.

Figure-2 (Source: SA)

UEC has fully permitted mining assets that are capable of producing roughly 4 MM pounds of U3O8 (read: triuranium octoxide) per annum should the metal prices climb above $40/lb. However, as seen in a Cameco (CCJ) report (Figure-3), the metal prices are slightly above ~$25+/lb but still way too far away from reaching the $40/lb mark. This implies that, based on the current U3O8 prices, UEC may not go into production in the foreseeable future, although it continues its exploration and project maintenance activities at its mining properties.

[Note: A discussion of when (and if) U3O8 prices may reach the $40/lb mark is beyond the scope of this article, since it largely involves a consideration of the global supply and demand factors. However, for readers' interest, I'd refer this report released by the World Nuclear Association that presents the country-wise statistics regarding nuclear power plants and their uranium requirements.]

Figure-3 (Source: Cameco)

A similar case is evident for UEC's titanium mining asset in Paraguay. The company admits (Figure-4) that its ability to operate profitably depends on recovery in prices of uranium and titanium (Figure-5) both of which have suffered from a prolonged decline.

Figure-4 (Source: 10-Q for Q3 2019)

Figure-5 (Source: Metalary)

Nevertheless, the recent events in the US commercial uranium markets have signalled that UEC may finally have a turnaround. Let's get into the details.

Macroeconomic factors

Approximately 20% of US power production is sourced from nuclear power plants (using U3O8). However, ~93% of this requirement is met through imported uranium from countries such as Russia, Canada, Australia, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan. In April 2019, the US Secretary of Commerce presented a report to President Trump highlighting the impact of imported uranium on US National Security. The essence of the issue was that US reliance on foreign-sourced uranium may create an energy crisis if the suppliers abruptly cut off their uranium supplies to the country.

Subsequently, two major US-based uranium miners petitioned the President to impose an import quota on uranium supplies under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 such that US utilities (which run nuclear power plants) would be required to buy U3O8 from domestic miners. The plight of the domestic miners is that, even though the US tops the list of countries that meet their power requirement through nuclear plants, it fulfills a large proportion of its requirement through imported uranium. The domestic uranium miners, including UEC, are distressed by the situation.

In my view, President Trump's administration is facing a two-way problem. If they agree to impose quotas, it would mean high-cost production for the nuclear power plants since the domestically-mined U3O8 is not cost-competitive with global supplies. This could create even more problems for the nuclear-powered utilities which are already facing cost challenges since nat gas-based power production is a cheaper option in the US.

On the flip side, if quotas are not imposed, then the uranium miners are not able to operate profitably due to uncompetitive pricing with the global supply. So, effectively, they would either wait for U3O8 to climb up significantly, or be bestowed with import quotas that result in domestic utilities purchasing specified quantities (of up to ~25%) of U3O8 at prices required by domestic miners.

A memorandum issued by the White House in July put some light on the issue, whereby the President rejected the petition to impose quotas. Nevertheless, he established the US-NFWG (read: US Nuclear Fuel Working Group) to "examine the current state of domestic nuclear fuel production to reinvigorate the entire nuclear fuel supply chain, consistent with United States national security and nonproliferation goals."

The US-NFWG will provide its detailed report within a 90-day window that ends in the second week of October 2019. The report will provide some light on where the US uranium stocks are heading.

UEC's CEO, Mr Amir Adnani commented on the situation,

We are very pleased with President Trump’s decision in establishing the U.S. Nuclear Fuel Working Group. Ultimately, we remain even more positive and excited about the improving fundamentals in the uranium market, with a growing global deficit between primary production and reactor requirements.

To clarify the picture, I feel that we should also consider President Trump's full statement recorded in the said memorandum,

I agree with the Secretary that the United States uranium industry faces significant challenges in producing uranium domestically and that this is an issue of national security. The United States requires domestically produced uranium to satisfy Department of Defense requirements for maintaining effective military capabilities — including nuclear fuel for the United States Navy’s fleet of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and nuclear-powered submarines, source material for nuclear weapons, and other functions. Domestic mining, milling, and conversion of uranium, however, while significant, are only a part of the nuclear supply chain necessary for national security, including DOD needs.

The above statement highlights that the significance of domestically produced uranium is more pronounced for defence needs rather than for power production. So, there's a 50% chance that the White House's decision will favour the domestic miners. Nevertheless, this news has given some hope to UEC's investors who can finally see their company delivering output in many years, in case a decision from the White House goes in their favour. If it doesn't, then investors' hopes should naturally be tied with the second option (whose timing is uncertain).

The second option

An ideal situation for UEC would be to see U3O8 prices climb at or above the $40/lb at which prices, the company could restart its commercial production. Meanwhile, the company will continue the expenditure on exploration and development of its ISR projects, as in the words of its CEO,

UEC’s business plan, regardless of whatever policy actions emerge from the Working Group, will be to continue developing and advancing low-cost, environmentally friendly in-situ recovery projects, that can be competitive in the global market.”

It's interesting to note that UEC's 10-Q for Q3 2019 showed a stronger balance sheet than the one we saw at the end of FY 2018. In its 10-Q, UEC reported ~$6 MM in cash assets and ~$22.9 MM in current assets (Figure-6). This means that its debt-to-current assets ratio has improved from 1.14x ($9.53 MM/ $8.34 MM) to 0.835x ($19.185 MM/ $22.969 MM). Plus, this stronger liquidity profile enables UEC to successfully continue its exploration/development expenditure at its various projects (Figure-7), and these are in line with the second option.

Figure-6 (Source: 10-Q for Q3 2019)

Figure-7 (Source: 10-Q for Q3 2019)

Investor takeaway

In my view, the coming two months are important. If the US-NFWG report goes in favour of the domestic miners, and simultaneously, President Trump gives a favourable decision, that would be a major breakthrough. Meanwhile, the stock may largely move sideways and could slip even further, given the earnings report for FY 2019 (ended on July 31, 2019). I say so because UEC frequently funds its OPEX through the issuance of new equity. It has so far issued only ~180MM out of its 750 MM authorised shares, and there's significant room for further shares issuance. Since the company currently does not generate any revenues, all expenditures are piled up in the accumulated losses, which result in further dilution of shareholder equity. UEC is placing a bet on rising uranium prices, and given the fact that it's actually trading at the lower end of its 52-week range, the stock is technically attractive at these levels (Figure-8).

Figure-8 (Source: Finviz)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.