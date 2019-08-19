Franco-Nevada: At A Crossroads

I find Franco-Nevada stock a little overbought and slightly overvalued now, even with high gold and silver prices.

Gold equivalent production was nearly the same compared to a year ago. Production was 107,774 GEOs compared to 107,333 GEOs the same quarter last year.

In the second quarter of 2019, revenues were $170.5 million, strong earnings, up 19.4% from the same quarter a year ago and down fractionally 1.8% sequentially. Net earnings came at $64.0 million.

Investment Thesis:

The Toronto-based Franco-Nevada (FNV) is regarded as one of the most powerful amongst the "streamers" category with Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) or Royal Gold (RGLD). Other smaller streamers can be viewed as good investment material in this category like Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) and Sandstorm Gold (SAND).

What differentiates Franco-Nevada from the rest of the group is that the company is also investing in the Energy sector.

Looking at the revenues per metals and energy, we see that Franco-Nevada is still highly dependent on the price of gold, which represents 62% of the total revenues during 2Q'19.

The new Oil & Gas segment was 16% and is rapidly increasing (oil & gas revenues come from the US Permian Basin, and the company is expanding in the Marcellus basin as well since July).

The investment thesis has been the same since I am covering the company on Seeking Alpha. Franco-Nevada has been my long-term choice because the company's fundamentals are solid. The company offers the potential for long-term growth, which is generating an expected EBITDA growing by 30% in 2022, according to the company.

Furthermore, Franco-Nevada has a low debt load and pays a low dividend yield of 1.1%, which is supported by sufficient free cash flow.

One useful attribute is that Franco-Nevada focuses on regions that are recognized as "safe jurisdictions" for the mining industry, which is a crucial requirement when it comes to planning long-term growth.

Finally, the stock has slightly outperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and can be considered an excellent proxy for gold.

Sandip Rana, the CFO, said in the conference call:

2019 is off to a very strong start. With the increase in revenue and due to the lower cost nature of our business model, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income were also significantly higher in Q2 2019 versus Q2 2018.

However, I have to repeat this quarter. I firmly believe that a savvy investor must trade a portion of its position short term. I recommend trading actively about 30% of your position by taking advantage of the sector volatility using technical analysis and RSI.

Highly Diversified Portfolio - A Definitive Advantage

Franco-Nevada owns a majority of assets in North America and Australia, which are regions considered as "safe jurisdiction" for mining. The map is from the 4Q'18 presentation.

Franco-Nevada: A Solid Balance Sheet And Production In 2Q 2019

Franco-Nevada 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 173.1 161.3 170.6 148.2 179.8 170.5 Net Income in $ Million 64.6 53.6 52.1 -31.3 65.2 64.0 EBITDA $ Million 77.4 64.9 66.6 44.1 141.0 138.3 Adjusted EBITDA $ Million 139.9 126.3 134.7 118.7 140.9 137.9 EPS diluted in $/share 0.35 0.29 0.28 -0.17 0.35 0.34 Operating Cash Flow in $ Million 137.5 111.3 128.2 97.8 143.6 119.1 CapEx in $ Million 523.2 -523.2 703.4 286.2 57.6 38.5 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -385.7 634.5 -575.2 -188.4 86.0 80.6 Total Cash $ Million 87.7 72.1 76.9 69.7 72.6 432.3 Long term Debt in $ Million 0 0 0 207.6 157.2 432.2 Dividend per share in $ 0.24 0.24 0.24 0.24 0.25 0.25 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 185.9 186.0 186.1 186.1 187.3 187.5 GEO's 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Production gold equivalent K Oz Eq. 115.671 107.333 120.021 104.877 122.049 107.774 Gold price 1,329 1,306 1,278 1,228 1,304 1,310

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production Details

1 - Revenues were $170.5 million in 2Q'19

In the second quarter of 2019, revenues were $170.5 million, strong earnings, up 19.4% from the same quarter a year ago and down fractionally 1.8% sequentially. Net earnings came at $64.0 million or $0.34 per share. In the conference call, the company said it had a strong performance from its gold NPI such as Hemlo and Goldstrike as well as strong contributions from its PGM assets. However, this strong execution was somewhat neutralized by lower GEO deliveries by Guadalupe-Palmarejo and Antapaccay.

Below is the price of the precious metals realized by Franco-Nevada (Source: FNV Presentation). Palladium increased significantly from a year ago but down sequentially:

Note from the press release: For Q2/2019, revenue was sourced 62% from gold and gold equivalents, 10% silver, 9% PGMs, 3% other, and 16% from energy (oil, gas, and NGLs).

Oil and gas assets once again helped prop Franco-Nevada's overall results. Revenues from the company's energy assets for 2Q'19 came at $27.6 million compared to $22.7 million in 2Q'18.

Sandip Rana, the CEO, said in the conference call:

The increase in energy revenue was a result of strong production performance from our Orion asset and the growth in revenue from the Continental Royalty Acquisition Venture.

2 - Free cash flow was $ million in 2Q'19.

Free cash flow for FNV is a bit tricky due to a significant CapEx in 2018. However, the company is now delivering positive cash flow, which started with 1Q'19 and now with $80.6 million in 2Q'19.

Free cash flow yearly is a loss of $198 million.

However, it is difficult to read any negative into this performance. We need time to evaluate how active the company has been to translate investment (e.g., Cobre Panama and Permian) into cash flow. H1 2019 realization is very encouraging.

By the way, Cobre Panama ramp-up is progressing well, and the first concentrate copper was shipped in June. First Quantum reiterated 2019 production guidance for Cobre Panama following Q2 2019 with deliveries trending towards the high end of 20-40k GEOs guidance provided in March.

3 - Franco-Nevada bet on the Permian is paying off, and the company is investing more.

This first initiative has been a success for the company, and I am surprised that Franco-Nevada is still the only streamer which tried this new source of income so far. Revenues from the company's energy assets for 2Q'19 came at $27.6 million compared to $22.7 million in 2Q'18. Energy made up 16% of the total revenue this quarter (up from 11.6% in 1Q'19).

Franco-Nevada is acquiring 350K acres of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) in SW Pennsylvania.

A little history:

On August 6, 2018, Franco-Nevada and Continental Resources (CLR) announced that they "agreed to enter into a strategic relationship to jointly acquire mineral rights in the SCOOP and STACK oil & gas plays of Oklahoma."

On Oct. 23, 2018, Franco-Nevada contributed $214.8 million to close its previously announced transaction with Continental Resources to acquire mineral rights in the SCOOP and STACK plays of Oklahoma.

On July 19, 2019, Franco-Nevada entered an agreement to acquire an overriding royalty interest on acreage in the Marcellus Shale for $300 million (see details above).

4 - The company has strong liquidity of $ billion

The company shows a robust capital availability of $1.1 billion at the end of 2Q'19 (see table below).

Franco-Nevada has no net debt.

LT Debt included short-term debt of $160 million and long-term debt of $272.2 million (Morningstar).

5 - Production in Gold equivalent ounce and details

Gold equivalent production was nearly the same compared to a year ago. Production was 107,774 GEOs compared to 107,333 GEOs the same quarter last year. FNV cash cost per ounce for 1Q'19 was $238, up from $254 sequentially, leaving a margin of $1,072 per ounce.

Gold represented 74.8% of the total output in 2Q'19.

6 - Guidance 2019

Franco-Nevada's guidance for 2019 is a production of between 465K and 500K Au equivalent ounces for 2019 and increases Energy revenues with the last acquisition.

Paul Brink said in the conference call:

Based on the strong results year-to-date and an increase in expected deliveries from Cobre Panama, we now expect 2019 GEO deliveries to be at the higher end of our previously announced guidance range of a 465,000 to 500,000 GEOs.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

The second quarter of 2019 was good news for shareholders after what the company experienced in 2018. The CEO Sandip Rapa said it ideally in the conference call:

One of the strength of our business model is the diversification of our portfolio.

One key takeaway is that Franco-Nevada is doing great with the price of gold and silver reaching multi-year record high. The exciting part is that this tremendous momentum has not affected revenues, and the full positive impact of this precious metals boom is yet to come.

However, when I look at FNV stock price, I am wondering if the market has already factored in most of the positive.

Finally, one slight source of ongoing concern is that Franco-Nevada is under an audit from the Canada Revenue Agency, CRA.

[T]here is no update to the international CRA audit, currently underway. We continue to provide information and answer questions from CRA, however the company did receive a proposal letter for two of its Canadian subsidiaries during the quarter. The CRA letters propose to reassess 2014 and 2015 taxation years to increase income by adjusting the timing of the deduction of upfront payments with respect to precious metal streams. The additional federal and provincial tax would be approximately $1.6 million.

The second source of concern is about the new ATM initiated by the company. My experience is that while it offers some benefits and savings to the company, it is often dilutive and usually harms the stock price. Hence, it should be an essential element in your investing strategy.

Technical Analysis

FNV is forming a rising wedge channel pattern with line resistance at $96 and line support at $89. In theory, I recommended selling a little (~10-20%) at $96 and buy back a little at $88. However, we are approaching the pattern apex and a higher probability of a decisive breakout.

The question is which direction the stock will go from here? The answer is embedded in the future price of gold. If momentum continues strong for gold, FNV may cross to resistance to the upside. But the stock will need active catalysts because it is trading a record high and at long-term resistance from July 2016/November 2017. Thus, it is crucial to selling a large part of your position at $95 and perhaps over 30% because FNV may retrace for two reasons despite the gold price.

First, the company is initiating a $200 million ATM, which is generally highly dilutive for the stock or at least for a while.

Second, the stock is overbought and needs to get some steam out before continuing the uptrend.

Finally, if the price of gold is not able to keep the pace and retraces to the low $1,400 per ounce, then I see strong support around $78.

