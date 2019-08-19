Walmart: A Good House In A Bad Neighbourhood

I like the actual performance yet believe that expectations have gotten quite a bit ahead of themselves here at 23 times earnings.

Walmart (WMT) reported solid second quarter results as investors feel comfortable enough that scale and its e-commerce strategy is working while the rest of the US retail sector is in turmoil. While the great performance is certainly noteworthy in an industry which is facing significant troubles, I do think that shares have gotten ahead of themselves.

Second Quarter Results

Walmart reported second quarter sales growth of 1.8% with revenues totalling $130.4 billion. Currency headwinds were seen during the quarter, reducing sales growth by about 110 basis points.

The US operations of Walmart remain the driving engine of the company with sales up 2.9% to $85.2 billion. Comparable sales growth of 2.8% was mostly driven by a 2.2% increase in ticket value and a 0.6% increase in the number of transactions. The e-commerce operations were responsible for half of the comparable sales growth, or 140 basis points. With actual e-commerce growth up 37% on the year, representing a $1.19 billion increase in sales, that suggests that the e-commerce operations were responsible for $4.4 billion in total sales, or little over 5% of total revenues. E-commerce continues to thrive on the back that 75% of the US population is now eligible for next day delivery.

Operating earnings did rise by 4.0% to $4.7 billion in sales, making that margins remain very solid and in fact improved a little bit compared to last year. That is noteworthy as the company is of course facing generally lower margins on e-commerce which results in pressure on volumes in the actual stores as well, of course.

Walmart International reported a 1.1% fall in sales to $29.1 billion with sales up 3.3% in constant currency terms. Reported operating earnings fell nearly 30% to $0.9 billion amidst softness in both the UK and Canada and of course the dilutive impact of the Flipkart (FPKT) deal.

Sam's Club grew sales by 1.8% to $15.0 billion with comparable sales growth decelerating to 1.2% yet that looks worse than it was. The number of transactions was up 5.0% year-on-year with ticket prices down 380 basis points on the back of the halt of tobacco sales, hurting sales by about 3%. Operating earnings improved 19% to half a billion with e-commerce contributing 180 basis points to reported sales. With e-commerce sales up 35%, the e-commerce operations make up a little over a billion in revenues, close to 7% of total sales.

While overall sales were up slightly for all of Walmart, the reported operating earnings fell from $5.8 billion to $5.6 billion on the back of the softer performance internationally (including dilution from Flipkart) and the impact of the end of the tobacco sales at Sam's Club.

The Outlook, The Valuation

Following the release of the second quarter results, the company tweaked the full year guidance a bit. Overall sales growth is seen around 3% in constant currency terms, while the company initially guided for at least 3% growth with strength of the core Walmart business offset a bit by softer performance of the International segment. Adjusted earnings per share are seen around 2019's level, which is better than the previous guidance which called for a modest decline in earnings per share due to the dilution of Flipkart. For your reference, adjusted earnings came in at $4.91 per share in the fiscal year of 2019, corresponding to more or less the calendar year of 2018.

Dealmaking, with the purchase of Flipkart, and assumption of lease obligations following changes in the international accounting rules, has changed the balance sheet picture a bit. The company ended the quarter with $9.3 billion in cash and equivalents and a net debt load of $43.2 billion. This number excludes more than $22 billion in financial and operating lease liabilities. With EBITDA running at a rate of $33 billion the financial position is very sound, although it stands at 2 times if lease liabilities are included as well.

Trading essentially at an all-time high of $113 per share, the valuation is quite elevated if you ask me at 23 times adjusted earnings. I personally find this quite a high multiple given the slow pace of growth and the fact that Walmart has taken on a bit of leverage in recent years. On the other side, Walmart has proven to be a very successful operator of course. Exception to that has been the international strategy of course.

The Thesis

In August of 2018, I last looked at Walmart as I applauded the moves made by CEO Doug McMillon who was selling underperforming international operations, yet green shoots on the top line still had to translate into better margins on the bottom line. The company was making investments into the core US Walmart business, e-commerce investments across the entire company and of course was busy to acquire a stake in Flipkart.

My main thesis was that based on the 2018 guidance Walmart was reporting operating margins of 4.3% which was actually lagging compared to margins reported at 5-6% in recent years or actually the recent decade. Margin pressure was of course driven by the transition from physical stores to e-commerce operations, struggles in the international business and the dilutive impact of the Flipkart deal.

Despite the fact that margins were lower than seen in recent years, shares were trading at elevated multiples and the company was able to post earnings of close to $5 per share. Note that a 1% improvement in margins makes a huge difference, more than $5 billion in the case of Walmart of course. With an effective tax rate seen at 27%, that means about $3.7 billion in additional earnings if margins could improve a percent, adding more than $1.25 per share to reported earnings. That suggests that if the company would be able to improve margins to historical standards at let's say 5.3%, earnings could come in at around $6.25 per share. If that could be achieved shares trade at a multiple equivalent to the market at 18 times earnings based on the current level of $113 per share.

The problem is that operating margins are down in the first half of the fiscal year of 2020 instead of showing improvements. Operating margins for the first six months of this year came in just above 4.1%, down more than 20 basis points compared to the same period a year before. While shares have only risen, while the company has seen margin disappointments (due to Flipkart), valuation multiples keep rising.

Hence I am actually quite cautious on the shares at this point which should not be confused with having a short thesis on this great long-term value creator. At these levels, I find shares far too expensive to hold onto let alone to buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.