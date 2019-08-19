Nike At A Better Price

Amidst the noise of tariff impact on U.S. retail and consumer goods companies with heavy exposure to China, Nike (NKE) surprisingly emerges as an allegedly resilient entity. That view was hinted at by UBS analyst Jay Sole last month in a note to clients. Sole brought up some very interesting data points about the world's largest shoemaker that will likely lead investors to believe that Nike's pricing power, brand loyalty, and other factors could provide just the kind of buffer that the company needs to offset its 23% exposure to tariff implementations. My thesis for Nike is that these factors add up to a strong case for investing even at this price point.

Brand Loyalty

This was the first point raised by Sole:

"Our 2018 UBS Evidence Lab global athletic wear survey indicates Nike customers' repeat purchase intentions are high and we think this is a strong indication of high loyalty."

To quantify that, Sole offers some figures from the survey: Nearly 70% of Nike's customer base says it will buy from Nike again. That number is reportedly much higher than Nike's chief rival in the United States - Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) - and the highest in the industry.

The balance between brand power and pricing has always been a delicate one. Just because a brand enjoys strong loyalty, it doesn't mean that customers will tolerate continual price hikes. Even the mighty Apple, Inc. (AAPL) isn't immune to this phenomenon. In January 2019, a BBC report showed that Apple CEO Tim Cook had indicated that pricing does hurt Apple device buyers:

"Chief executive Tim Cook said customers were also struggling with the firm's high prices. He said a strong dollar, which makes its products comparatively more expensive, had hurt its sales in emerging markets."

Regardless of the reason, it's clear that there is a point where Apple, too, loses its pricing power. Nike is yet to hit that level, as indicated by the UBS survey. There was a point back in 2017 when Nike had temporarily lost that pricing power because of Adidas. This came out in the form of the company announcing to its retail network that they could advertise 25% discounts throughout the year. Nike seems to be over that hump, as indicated by other data points from the recent survey by UBS. We'll take a closer look in a subsequent section of this article.

New Customers

The second point made by Sole was this:

"Potential new customer interest is high and increasing."

To support that, Sole revealed some data points showing that new customer interest was higher for Nike than for any other rival brand.

Source: UBS Evidence Lab via BusinessInsider

As you can see, the survey shows that Adidas is clearly no longer a threat to Nike when it comes to new customer acquisition.

In addition, the shoemaker's focus on Nike Direct and related investments are paying off. Its April 2018 acquisition of Israeli computer vision leader Invertex has given its customers the ability to get shoe size suggestions with just a snapshot of their feet. While this may not help the company acquire new customers, Nike Fit - the app that helps with sizing - has added a guest mode where existing customers can scan the feet of their family and friends. This could potentially drive add-on sales, bringing new customers into the fold. It's too early to quantify, but Nike does expect that "a more accurate fit can contribute to everything from less shipping and fewer returns to better performance."

Less Dependence on Discounting

Another data point highlighting the fact that Nike has regained its pricing power is its average discounting level, which stands at 25% against Adidas' 37%, according to Jefferies analyst Randal Konik. Konik even went so far as to say that "Adidas's higher depth of discount relative to Nike is indicative of Adidas peaking."

Part of Nike's brand strength comes from its premium pricing, as is the case with Apple's iPhone and other premium-positioned products like iPad, MacBook, and iMac. However, deep or frequent discounting is counterintuitive to consumer perception about branding:

"The results of these studies show that price discounts might reduce the reference price of consumers (Lowe et al., 2014), which would lead to undermining the perception of quality (Darke and Chung, 2005) and damaging the brand image and brand equity (Theotokis et al., 2012)."

What this means is that discounts, especially frequent or deep discounts, take away from the premium appeal of a brand. Nike doesn't have that problem for the moment, as indicated by its lower levels of discounting when compared to its peers in the footwear industry.

Investor's Angle

These factors mentioned will keep driving Nike's top line, especially in secondary markets like Greater China, where Nike posted a 21% revenue growth rate for Fiscal 2019.

From a valuation standpoint, Nike's one-year forward earnings multiple is nearly 5% lower than it was at the start of the year. That makes the current price far more reasonable from an absolute perspective.

Even on a relative scale, NKE is trading at a lower earnings multiple than either Under Armour (UA) or Lululemon (LULU). That's not to say that Nike is cheap by any measure. The stock is still considered expensive by most standards. However, considering the growth trajectory in front of Nike vis-a-vis its shift to the higher-margin DTC model, the launch of the flagship store in Shanghai, strong pricing power, and continued interest from existing and new customers, Nike still represents a solid long-term investment.

If you're waiting for an even better entry point, you could watch and see how the September 1 and December 15, 2019, implementations of Lists 4a and 4b tariffs (Section 301) impact its gross margin, specifically during Q2-2020 and Q3-2020, when we'll see the full effect of the implementations. There is bound to be some impact during both quarters because Lists 4a and 4b include a lot of footwear and apparel products that may directly affect Nike's top-line sales figures in markets outside Greater China.

