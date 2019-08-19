The Mystery Of Dividend Stripping

We seek to take advantage of this price anomaly by “stripping out” the dividend through a trading method that earns this alpha, while keeping exposure to the overall market low.

In reality, the stock price drops by less than the amount of dividend. Academic researchers cannot agree on the reason for this.

Dividends should theoretically reduce the value of the company’s equity, thus reducing the stock price by the dividend amount when the cash dividend is paid out.

Investment Thesis

There exist stock price anomalies around ex-dividend dates. In particular, the expected ex-dividend date price drop is less than expected, and is often less than the cash dividend amount. It is possible for an investor to “strip out” this dividend by buying and selling the stock at specific times, such that the dividend return is greater than the capital loss due to the price drop, leaving the investor with a positive return with minimum market exposure (giving the investor a positive alpha).

Dividend stripping exists in many forms, and there exist many other websites describing dividend stripping methods. I go beyond all these other websites by specifying my specific dividend stripping method, let readers understand the advantages and disadvantages of this specific method, and provide data and quantitative analysis of the method.

Price behavior around dividends

Dividends are payments a company makes out of its retained earnings. Dividends can take the form of either cash or stock, but we are only interested in cash dividend payouts here. Theoretically, since dividends are paid out of retained earnings, it reduces the value of the company’s equity. And since stock price are the valuation of the proportionate ownership of the company’s equity, a cash dividend payout reduces the stock price.

More technically, academic research (Miller & Modigliani, 1961) has shown that the drop in stock price should equal exactly the cash dividend payout. As the CFA Level 2 Corporate Finance text writes:

Thus, if a company paid out a dividend that represented 5% of equity, its share price would be expected to drop by 5%. If a common stock in Australia is priced at A$20 before an A$1 per share dividend, the implied new price would be A$19. The shareholder has assets worth A$20 if the dividend is not paid or assets worth A$20 if the stock drops to A$19 and an A$1 dividend is paid.

In the absence of any market trading, or overnight news, the stock price evolution throughout time should look like the below diagram:

(Created by author using generic candle sticks)

Price anomalies around ex-date

While theory is nice, it is, uh, theoretical. Empirical evidence has been contrary to the theory. Real world price behavior has not followed what the theory predicts. Research has shown that the ex-dividend date price drop is usually less than the dividend amount (Campbell & Beranek, 1955).

Some academic research has been done into this anomaly, and one of the possible reasons for this is due to the difference in taxation of capital gains and dividends (Kalay, 1982). In particular the ex-dividend date price drop should be equal to:

(Source: CFA Institute: Corporate Finance, CFA Program Curriculum, 2019, Level II, Volume 3, p. 160)

Yet other research showed that tax-exempt arbitrageurs would bid up share prices before ex-dividend dates, and immediately turn around and sell the shares to taxable investors, negating the tax effects of this price drop (Harris, Hubbard, & Kemsley, 2001). This brings us back to square one, where the ex-dividend date price drop should equal the cash dividend amount.

While the debate between academic researchers is interesting, investors like us mainly seek ways to capitalize on the price anomalies rather than to explain it.

The tao of dividend stripping

In Chinese martial arts, the “tao” refers to the way to do something. Here I shall give you the way to do dividend stripping:

"Buy before the ex-dividend date, and sell after the ex-dividend date.” – LeeKCM Research, probably

The above was intentionally vague, because there are many ways to do dividend stripping. A cursory search yields articles giving many ways to do it. Some buy the stock a week before the ex-dividend date and sell on ex-dividend date. Some buy right before the ex-dividend date and sell a month after that. Some specify a specific holding period such as 44 days. But they all conform to the same pattern: wait for the announcement of a dividend payout, buy the stock after-announcement-but-before-ex-date, and then sell the stock after the ex-dividend date, collecting the cash dividend in the process.

Now let’s turn our attention to a specific way to do dividend stripping. Buy the stock at the close price of the day before the ex-dividend date, hold the stock overnight, sell the stock at the open price of the ex-dividend date, and collect the cash dividend on the pay-date. In my opinion, this has a few benefits. Your market exposure is minimized since your holding period is only overnight; your return is less affected by whether the overall market trends up or down. Since your holding period is only overnight (when the market is closed), your capital is not tied up for very long, giving you the flexibility to put your capital to other uses (such as other trading strategies) while the market is open.

Of course there are disadvantages as well. Research has shown that the stock price tends to drift up before ex-dividend date (due to people trading the other variants of dividend stripping), and the stock price also tends to recover the value of the dividend in a matter of weeks. By holding the stock only overnight, you give up any opportunity to profit from these 2 other price anomalies.

Let’s use a trade to illustrate. For KO, the most recent dividend has an ex-date of 13 Jun 2019, giving $0.40 dividend. The 12 Jun 2019 close price was $51.64, and the 13 Jun 2019 open price was $51.46. Therefore, we buy the stock at the close of 12 Jun 2019 at $51.64; sell the stock at the open of 13 Jun 2019 at $51.46. Here is what the trade would look like on the 5-minute chart, it shows ex-dividend date price drop as the big gap down on the first bar of the 13 Jun 2019.

(Chart source: Investing.com)

While the chart does not show the open price accurately (for reasons unknown to me), it does show the ex-dividend date price drop clearly, and we can expect a capital loss from the drop. Our capital loss from holding the stock overnight would be $51.46 - $51.64 = -$0.18. However, we can expect to collect a cash dividend of $0.40 (on the pay-date), offsetting our loss, for a net gain of +$0.22 per share, or a ($0.22 divided by $51.64) positive 0.43% overnight return. Remember that this is just from holding the stock overnight; the 0.43% return is not an annualized number. Annualized numbers are meaningless because our capital is not tied up; our capital is only used for overnight positions.

(Technically you can annualize the return. If a stock like KO gives 4 dividends a year, and assume each trade generated 0.5% return, with compounding you get 2.015% annual return on the capital you allocate to this “strategy”. However, your capital is just sitting in your account 361 days (365 minus 4) of the year not being utilized. Other variations could be to use the capital to do the same trade on other stocks with different ex-dates. So 30 stocks each giving 4 dividends a year on different dates would give you 120 trades a year. Technically you could then calculate an annualized return on this “strategy”.)

Persistence of the price anomaly

Let’s examine the same stock KO, and the price anomaly around its past dividends. The following chart shows the overnight returns for KO, doing this dividend stripping trade from 01 Jan 2001 (an arbitrary start date, all 1s).

(Created by author using data from Yahoo! Finance)

The data does show that the price anomaly is persistent. It does seem to lose its “accuracy” or win-rate in recent years, but the positive returns are still outweighing the negative returns. Examinations of a few other stocks (HD, JNJ, TRV, UNH) yield the same result, as illustrated below.

(Created by author using data from Yahoo! Finance)

In fact, examining the 30 stocks from the Dow Jones Industrial Average and adding up the returns since 01 Jan 2001 yielded the following table. Remember that the numbers DO NOT represent annualized return, CAGR, or even total return since 01 Jan 2001. The magnitude of the numbers are irrelevant, and only whether they are positive/negative indicates the persistence of this price anomaly (or you can interpret it as the viability of this trading strategy).

(Created by author using data from Yahoo! Finance)

It can be seen that this ex-dividend date price anomalies exist across multiple stocks, across a long period of time (at least since 01 Jan 2001). Does this price anomaly exist across all stocks? Maybe this is an answer that cannot be answered yet, but we can use the SPY ETF as a proxy, the SPY ETF also gives out a dividend 4 times a year.

(Created by author using data from Yahoo! Finance)

We can see that this ex-dividend date price anomaly also exists for a broad market ETF, albeit the returns per trade are a bit small relative to individual stocks. While I did not analyze other index ETFs, I would not be surprised if they also exhibited positive returns after dividend stripping being applied to them.

Hedging overnight exposure

While one of the advantages of the way I do dividend stripping is minimum market exposure, you are still exposed to overnight market movements (or overnight gaps). If some bad news was released after market hours causing the overall equity market to fall, the opening gap the next day could be larger than the cash dividend amount. Let’s look at an example of a NKE dividend with the ex-dividend date of 05 Mar 2009:

(Created by author using data from Yahoo! Finance)

Using the dividend stripping trade, NKE had an overnight return of -2.23%. That seems huge, but it was due to the overall market falling overnight, as evidenced by the SPY having an overnight price movement of -2.27%. If we had shorted the SPY at the close of 04 Mar 2009, and covered the short at the open of 05 Mar 2009, we would make +2.27% on the SPY, and lost 2.23% on NKE. Further, if we did that with the same amount of capital, giving them the same position size in terms of market value, their returns would average out, giving a hedged overnight return of +0.02% ([2.27%-2.23%]/2).

Logically, this sounds like hedging the overnight exposure reduces the exposure to overall market movements, leaving you with pure alpha from the price anomaly, though this would reduce your return if the market gapped upwards overnight. Applying this hedge on all the DJIA component stock dividends since 01 Jan 2001, adding up the returns yielded the following table. The unhedged overnight return column is identical to the table you have seen above. Once again, the magnitude of the numbers are irrelevant, and only whether they are positive/negative indicates the persistence of this price anomaly.

(Created by author using data from Yahoo! Finance)

It seems that the hedge reduces the effectiveness of this strategy. This is surprising to me because it is the opposite of what I expected. I have been trading a version of this strategy in one of the Asian equity markets, and the hedge actually increases returns and reduces volatility of returns.

Some points to note about the hedge analysis are as follows. I chose the SPY as a hedge instead of the DIA because the Dow Jones Industrial Average index only has 30 stocks, and the ex-dividend date price drop can be expected to have a larger effect on the DIA than the SPY. Using the SPY reflects broad market movement better. While I used the SPY ETF to hedge in this analysis, I am using index futures in actual trading. But index futures have different trading hours from equities, and so we cannot use open/close price as the data points to do our analysis. While I claim that the hedge increases the effectiveness of this strategy in the Asian markets, I will not be providing any evidence due to the confidentiality of my exact strategy, market, and relevant data. You will just have to take my word for it.

Conclusion

Using price and dividend data, we investigated the price anomalies around ex-dividend dates for the 30 stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. It seems that these price anomalies are persistent and present over a large proportion of stocks (29 out of 30 stocks). In addition for NKE, while the sum of overnight returns was negative, it is only a small negative, and could be due to the arbitrarily selected time frame of analysis. I would not be surprised if that figure turned positive after including dividends from before 2001.

Hedging seems to reduce the effectiveness of this strategy in US stocks. This is contrary to my experience in Asian markets. I am surprised by this difference, and do not know any reason why this might be the case. A hypothesis could be that US stocks tend to drift up overnight; while Asian stocks tend to drift down overnight (more knowledgeable traders can feel free to contribute possible reasons here). By hedging, you could be giving up that beta exposure to the overnight upward drift.

Lastly, this analysis here makes very simplistic assumptions about the investor’s tax situation, either the investor is tax-exempt, or the marginal tax rates on capital gains and dividends are the same, or the relevant tax rates are low enough to not matter. The hedge analysis also assumes complete and unlimited ability to short. Regardless, investors should not just take the strategy as-is from this site, but make any adjustments for your own unique situations, transaction costs, tax situations, shorting ability, or risk appetites. And of course, do your own due diligence regarding stocks and strategies before risking any money.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The analysis in this article should be interpreted as an investigation of a price anomaly, and not a trading strategy. Investors should understand the assumptions of this analysis, including assumed tax situation, transaction costs, shorting ability, etc. Investors wanting to trade these price anomalies should not take the methodology as-is from this site, but make any adjustments for your own unique situations, transaction costs, tax situations, shorting ability, or risk appetites. And of course, do your own due diligence regarding stocks and strategies before risking any money.