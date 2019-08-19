Experian To Acquire MyHealthDirect For Scheduling Tech

With the acquisition, Experian is integrating an existing technology partner to enhance its revenue cycle management offering.

Experian has agreed to acquire MyHealthDirect for an undisclosed sum.

Experian (OTCQX:EXPGF) announced it has agreed to acquire MyHealthDirect for an undisclosed amount.

MyHealthDirect has developed a digital care coordination platform for schedule optimization.

With the deal, Experian will be integrating scheduling capabilities to its digital healthcare platform, providing additional functionality and data to customers to help them increase patient access, grow revenue, and improve patient outcomes.

Target Company

Nashville, Tennessee-based MyHealthDirect was founded in 2006 to improve efficiencies in scheduling healthcare coordination for health systems, healthcare professionals, and patients via a variety of communication channels.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Tom Cox, who has been with the firm since 2012 and was previously Chief Operating Officer at Healthways and President, Concentra Network Services.

Below is an overview video of MyHealthDirect:

Source: MyHealth Direct

The firm’s platform enables the following functionalities:

Connecting between EMR/PM platforms

Outreach via text and IVR systems

Guiding users through scheduling protocols

Qualify patient eligibility and authorization

Schedule to digitally book appointments from any channel

Analyze and report activity

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Frost & Sullivan cited by HealthCare Dive, the global digital care coordination market is expected to exceed $3 billion by 2023.

This represents a forecasted CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 15.4% over the forecast period, from 2018 to 2023.

The main drivers for this expected growth include the need for increased efficiency as well as growing ‘consumer demand for coordinated medical insights on treatment plans.’

For providers, adoption these technology enhancements will serve to automate referrals management, increase patient revenue, reduce costs, and improve patient outcomes.

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Experian didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t provide a change in financial guidance, so the deal value was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent financials indicates that as of March 31, 2019, Experian had $149 million in cash and equivalents and $5.6 billion in total liabilities, of which $2.46 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the three months ended March 31, 2019, was $362.5 million.

In the past 12 months, EXPGF’s stock price has risen 28.3% vs. the U.S. Professional Services industry rise of 8.4% and the broader overall U.S. market’s drop of 0.4%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has increased steadily, as the linguistic analysis chart shows below:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

Experian is acquiring MyHealthDirect to add capabilities for its existing financial and administration healthcare solutions within Experian Health, Experian’s revenue cycle management unit.

As Experian stated in the deal announcement,

This acquisition further solidifies Experian's position as a leading provider of solutions that simplify the financial and administrative aspects of healthcare—making tasks like scheduling, registration and check-in smoother, cost estimates more accurate, and insurance coverage easier to verify.

So, with the deal for MyHealthDirect, it appears Experian is seeing value in extending its offering in a vertically-integrated fashion, by providing more functionality for a larger part of the healthcare service system.

While the deal itself will not move Experian’s stock price, it does open a window into management’s thinking about where it wants to devote resources.

Experian wants to have a larger ‘share of wallet’ in the healthcare IT space and the deal for MyHealthDirect likely gives Experian a low cost way to bring in-house a company that it has been reselling for since 2017, so integration risk should be non-existent.

By integrating the scheduling piece, Experian will be able to offer a superior platform for customers, further enabled by a richer data set to produce increased efficiencies throughout the patient care process.

