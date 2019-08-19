NexGen Energy: New 52-Week Lows As Uranium Continues To Be Ignored

Interest in uranium is nil right now, so without a macro trend in place to lift stocks up, and because NexGen Energy is currently operating in the "Orphan Period", short-term trading may be the best option for speculators at this time.

NexGen Energy has continued to work on its DFS and Environmental Impact Statement submission, with both pieces of work scheduled to be finished in the first half of 2020.

NXE soared the day of July 12, while US-based uranium stocks fell precipitously. In hindsight, that was a day to take profits, as shares of NXE have fallen -27.61% since.

On July 12, President Trump declined at the time to take any further action on uranium imports and instead established a United States Nuclear Fuel Working Group to develop recommendations.

NexGen Energy started off the summer strong, as the share price of NXE rose 15.79% from June 1 to July 12.

In my last article, I said that NexGen Energy (NXE) felt like it was becoming a forgotten story, particularly because the company had already advanced well past the initial discovery phase (currently working on a Definitive Feasibility Study for their flagship Arrow deposit) and the stock was now operating in a region known as the "Orphan Period".

Suffice it to say, I was quite taken aback then to observe shares of NXE running up 15.79%, from the time I published my last article up to the day of the "uneventful but nevertheless eventful" day (June 1 to July 12).

As you'll notice from the chart above, there is a spike up at the end, which came as a result of the following news release.

From Lexology:

President Donald Trump has issued a presidential memorandum concluding the Section 232 Investigation into the effect of uranium imports on U.S. national security and declining at this time to take any further action on uranium imports. Instead, the president is establishing a United States Nuclear Fuel Working Group (Working Group) to develop recommendations for reviving and expanding domestic nuclear fuel production. In January 2018, Energy Fuels Inc. and Ur-Energy Inc. jointly submitted a petition to the U.S. Department of Commerce (Commerce) for relief under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 from imports of uranium products from state-owned and state-subsidized enterprises in Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan (see Trump and Trade Update of January 17, 2018). In July 2018, Commerce initiated the investigation and informed the Department of Defense of the matter (see Trump and Trade Update of July 18, 2018). Any action would have likely had a disproportionate impact on Canada, the most significant source of imported uranium for the United States.

The Section 232 Petition was jointly filed by two U.S. uranium producers, Energy Fuels (UUUU) and Ur-Energy (URG), back in January 2018.

Source: Energy Fuels January 2018 Press Release

Yes, July 12 was indeed quite an "eventful day" as the following chart will sum up.

NXE was up 9.32%.

Cameco (CCJ) was up 4.32%.

UUUU was down -36.51%.

URG was down -33.87%.

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) was down -25.69%.

In other words, uranium companies who do not have flagship operations/projects based in the U.S. went up (NXE, CCJ, etc.), and the ones who do got smashed (UUUU, URG, UEC, etc.) on this particular day.

Arguably, speculation that President Trump might approve the Section 232 Petition and thus allocate a quota to reserve 25% of the U.S. nuclear market for American producers (e.g, UUUU, URG, UEC) was very much already baked into the market, and because that outcome failed to materialize on "the day of reckoning", the market went into a "re-balancing" frenzy.

In hindsight, though, for any traders who were able to witness some strong gains in their uranium stocks due to the aftermath of the Section 232 decision, July 12 was more or less the perfect window of opportunity to unload shares of non-U.S. uranium stocks, such as NXE.

Zooming a little further out, as the next chart shows, NXE has been very much strong underperformer so far in 2019, with shares now down -33.71%, and now trading at ~52 week lows.

For NexGen Energy, despite the share price currently looking like it's entrenched in a state of perpetual freefall, on the business side of things, it's more or less been business as usual, as the company still intends on completing its Definitive Feasibility Study for Arrow in the first half of 2020.

In terms of overall progress with drilling, the company most recently completed the Phase I resource component of the 2019 Feasibility stage program, completing 117 holes totaling 50,968 meters.

Troy Boisjoli, Vice-President, Operations and Project Development had this to say:

The strength of the Arrow resource and proposed mine plan has been further validated with the completion of the 2019 Phase 1 drill program. We look forward to incorporating all these results into an updated mineral resource, Feasibility Study and Environmental Assessment for submission."

Further, NexGen Energy has also been making strides in the areas of environmental/social license by commencing an Environmental Assessment, with intentions still to submit an Environmental Impact Statement also during the first half of 2020, coinciding with the expected completion of the DFS.

Source: NexGen Energy August 2019 Corporate Presentation

In regards to the outcome of the Section 232 petition, NexGen Energy chimed in and had this to say in their most release press release.

From NexGen Energy:

NexGen welcomes the conclusion of the section 232 investigation as reported on July 12, 2019 by Presidential Memoranda by which the President of the United States determined that he did not believe uranium imports threaten to impair the national security of the United States. With the conclusion in hand and support for the entire nuclear energy sector in the United States, many industry observers have reported market activity and utility demand interest has already increased since mid-July for spot and mid-term delivery.

Moving forward, NexGen Energy remains well funded, with ~C$86 million of cash in the bank, albeit the company does have debt in the form of convertible debentures to account for, as well (please keep in mind).

Source: NexGen Energy Q2 2019 Financial Statement

Worth noting, since the close of market on July 12, uranium stocks on the whole have been under immense selling pressure, and this time around, no company has been spared from the pain.

NXE is down -27.61%.

CCJ is down -19.37%.

UUUU is down -15.63%.

URG is down -13.89%.

UEC is down -23.68%.

Entering into the month of August, the spot price of uranium was $25.38/lb and long-term pricing was $31.50/lb.

Source: Cameco

Clearly, uranium prices haven't moved up in any kind of material way so far in 2019, and some of the hype that was beginning to build up in 2018 for a sector-wide turnaround story has since vacated the building; interest in uranium from the average retail speculator has to be near-zero at this juncture.

However, having said that, it's still worth remember than NexGen Energy controls a very prospective uranium asset, the Arrow deposit, that is by consensus world-class tier 1.

In fact, even at $25/lb uranium (which is more or less where the spot price is sitting at right now), Arrow should be able to produce an after-tax NPV (8% discount rate) of C$1.19 billion and a solid after-tax IRR of 28.9%.

Source: NexGen Energy August 2019 Corporate Presentation

For context, the current market cap of NXE is ~$430 million (~C$565 million).

Despite the declining share price of NXE into 52 week territory, at this time, there doesn't appear to be any new insider buys to report, and looking further back over the last few months, the overall theme would appear to be one of selling, more than anything else.

Source: CEO.CA

For long-term investors, it would no doubt be a reassuring at this time to see the leadership team at NexGen Energy stepping up to the plate and buying up shares to show their enthusiasm and strong belief in the Arrow Project.

On the other hand, for speculators, it would appear that shorter-term trading is currently the name of the game, as again, a company like NexGen Energy is currently progressing through a rather boring phase of development known as the "Orphan Period" with Arrow, which has already shown can keep a lid on the share price. As such, being able to grab shares on any pronounced dips (such as when the stock enters into deeply oversold territory) could lead to trading opportunities (i.e., buy the dips and sell the rips) to make some decent gains if/when the stock turns back up again.

From my own observations from following the NexGen Energy story for ~3 years now, I've noticed that shares of NXE do tend to perform a bit better later in the year, around Q4 and heading into the next calendar year. There's absolutely no reason why history has to rhyme/repeat, but one thing's for sure right now and it's that after the events of July 12, alongside with the rest of the uranium stocks out there, NexGen Energy has become a forgotten story, yet again.

