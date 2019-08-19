Enable Midstream Partners Has A Chance At Surviving The Bear Market

I think that Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) has a chance of surviving the current bear market in the oil and gas sector. I believe that the management is capable of executing the plan, and they want to reward investors. Furthermore, ENBL's fundamentals have been improving over the past six quarters, and I expect the company to continue on the same path.

The macro outlook looks bullish

First, I want to talk about the macro outlook for the industry. ENBL operates and develops midstream energy infrastructure for natural gas and crude oil. I expect that the demand for these commodities will remain elevated in the coming years. On the natural gas side, the primary driver for the sustained demand is the continuing conversion of coal power plants to natural gas power plants. Between 2007 and 2017, the number of coal power plants dropped from 351 to 219. Meanwhile, the number of natural gas power plants increased from 767 to 820.

Source: Chart created by the author. Data gathered from the EIA.

Regarding the crude oil, the EIA expects the global crude oil consumption to increase by an average of 1.0 million barrels per day in 2019. In the following year, the agency forecasts the consumption to increase by an average of 1.4 million barrels per day.

ENBL's future

A company's management can return capital to investors through distributions or buybacks. On the one hand, distributions are cash given to investors quarterly. On the other hand, the company could engage in buybacks.

One of the advantages of distributions compared to buybacks is that it becomes a contractual obligation once the distribution is declared. Meanwhile, a buyback can be canceled at any time and without notice. One of the disadvantages of distributions compared to buybacks is that distributions may trigger tax events. I prefer distributions rather than stock repurchases.

What is important for investors is that ENBL's management does not think that buybacks are the appropriate route to follow, according to John Laws from the 2Q 2019 earnings call. Therefore, I do not foresee ENBL doing buybacks in the interim. I think that Rod Sailor and the board of directors will continue to return capital to its investors in the form of distributions.

Another aspect that I like about ENBL is that the demand for its services rose with the demand for natural gas. On a Y/Y basis, the company increased the transported volumes by 14.4% for Q2. Moreover, there are 44 active rigs on ENBL's footprint, and operators have reduced the number of days that it takes to drill a well in the SCOOP and STACK by an average of 11% between 1Q 2019 and 2Q 2019. Going forward, I want to keep an eye on the number of active rigs on Enable's footprint in the hopes that the count has not declined.

Lastly, the company is evaluating the possibility of expanding its line of business to water transportation. The strategy makes sense since they are already in the gas and liquids transportation business.

Source: 2Q 2019 earnings presentation deck

Source: 2Q 2019 earnings presentation deck

ENBL's past

To have better outcomes as investors, we have to delve into ENBL's recent history. I like to study the operational performance of a company applying the DuPont ROE system. The analysis gives you color on the tax burden, interest burden, operating income margin, asset turnover, and equity multiplier. I included the inputs and results of the analysis in the following charts. All amounts are in 1000s unless they are ratios or otherwise noted.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

The first aspect that I like is that ENBL's tax burden is 1.0, confirming that the company is paying minimal taxes, as it should due to its pass-through status.

The average interest burden is 0.79 for the past six quarters, meaning that the interest expense represents a small portion of the operating income. Going forward, you want to see the interest burden above 0.8 on average.

The operating income margin has ranged between 17.1% and 21.7% and ticking higher, giving me confidence as an investor that the management is reducing expenses where possible.

There is not much to write about the asset turnover nor the equity multiplier.

In brief, ENBL's ROE has ranged between 1.3% and 2.3%. In other words, the company is generating between 1.3 and 2.3 cents for every dollar of equity investment. Although it is not stellar, it is steady.

Lastly, I want to discuss distribution sustainability. Although the vast majority of analysts and investors use the "Distributable Cash Flow" for distribution sustainability analysis, I prefer to stick with the time-tested distribution coverage ratio (DCR). We can calculate the DCR from the net income or the cash flow from operations. Although ENBL did not cover the distribution from the net income or the CFO for the past six quarters, the ratios are improving. The most significant improvement has been on the CFO aspect as the capital expenditures dropped significantly from $177 million in 4Q 2018 to $109 million in 2Q 2019.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

In the next earnings report, I want to see improving metrics on the distribution coverage ratios.

My takeaway

I think that ENBL is in a good position to survive the bear market in the oil and gas industry because I believe that management is competent. So far, they took advantage of the high demand in crude oil and natural gas by improving ENBL's transportation volumes. Moreover, ENBL achieved higher transportation volumes at a lower cost as observed by the expanding operating income margin. Also, the company is evaluating the possibility of growth by expanding its line of business to water delivery. Lastly, the company does not plan to engage in buybacks. Therefore, given the bearish market conditions in the industry, I think that ENBL is a soft buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions expressed herein are the author’s sole views, and they do not constitute investment advice in any form. Past performance may not be indicative of future performance. Always do your due diligence, and determine if the investments mentioned here suit your risk tolerance and objectives, your return objectives, and your personal constrains.