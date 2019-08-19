Mimecast: A Great Company With A Brexit Problem

Company headquarters is in London England and 30% of business is in the UK. Brexit is a significant risk.

Mimecast Limited (MIME) provides cloud-based security products primarily centered around Email, protecting inbound, outbound Email as well as archiving. Mimecast services a highly diverse set of verticals, with no sector representing more than 15% of revenues.

(Source: Mimecast)

In this article, you will read that Mimecast has good fundamentals, revenue growth, and its stock is fairly valued. That is the good news. The bad news is that the Mimecast headquarters is located in London, England, and the company does 30% of its business in the UK. With the Brexit October deadline looming, Mimecast is a high-risk investment. Additionally, the stock chart has formed a classic head and shoulders pattern which could be foretelling of downward movement of the share price.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

In addition to these two concerns, I also have reservations about the company direction, with more than 50% of new sales to customers using Microsoft 365 (NASDAQ:MSFT). Over time, Microsoft may become more competitive regarding Email security and cut into Mimecast's business, just as they did with Power BI versus the data visualization companies.

I recently wrote an article on one of Mimecast's main competitors: Proofpoint: Invest In This People-Centric Cybersecurity Company. While I gave Proofpoint a Buy rating, I can't do the same for Mimecast, primarily due to Brexit and the head and shoulders technical analysis pattern. Instead, I am assigning Mimecast a neutral rating.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 82 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV, "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate" also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Mimecast is below the trend line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is slightly better than its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that Mimecast is fairly valued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Company Fundamentals

High-growth companies generally sacrifice profits for growth, and traditional value factors such as P/E ratio are not meaningful. Therefore, I focus on other metrics such as the "Rule of 40," free cash flow margin, and cash burn to evaluate software companies.

The Rule Of 40

The Rule of 40 is a metric used by software companies to help them achieve a balance between growth and profitability. The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus profit adds up to 40% or more, then the company has balanced growth and profit and is financially healthy.

There are several different ways of calculating the Rule of 40:

Growth - The standard growth metric is to use the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth rate. For my Rule of 40 calculation, I use percentage sales growth TTM. There are three reasons for this: (1) ARR is not always available, (2) most SaaS companies grow not only organically but also by acquisition, and (3) many companies are in the middle of a transformation to SaaS and have a significant amount of product sales.

Profit - I have seen many variants for the profit metric. Some analysts use EBITDA margin, others use operational cash flow margin or free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin, as I believe that is the most meaningful factor from an investor perspective.

Revenue Growth

Mimecast's revenue grew by 28% for the most recent twelve months, falling from a high of 41% revenue growth in 2018.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Free Cash Flow Margin

Mimecast had a free cash flow margin of 13.2% for the most recent twelve-month period. The free cash flow margin has been steadily rising for the last year.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Rule Of 40 Applied To Mimecast

Mimecast's YoY revenue growth was 28%, while free cash flow margin for the trailing twelve months was 13.2%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 28% + 13.2% = 41.2%

Since the Rule of 40 calculation comes out slightly higher than 40%, I conclude that the company is financially healthy.

SG&A Expense

Normally, when a company fulfills the Rule of 40, I don't analyze cash burn. But I am providing the SG&A expense here for reference. Mimecast is burning cash. One can tell by examining the SG&A expense relative to sales.

Note that SG&A includes Sales & Marketing, General & Administrative, and R&D.

(Source: Portfolio123)

In the case of Mimecast, the SG&A expense is 74% of the total revenues. This means that Mimecast is almost spending 3/4 of revenue on SG&A. Another way to look at cash burn is to create a scatter plot that shows the operating margin/EV versus forward sales growth for SaaS stocks. The operating margin for my purposes is calculated as follows:

Operating Margin = Gross Margin TTM - SG&A Expense Margin TTM

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

The operating margin is slightly above the trend line, suggesting that cash burn is less than its peers.

Brexit

Given that Mimecast headquarters is located in London and the company does 30% of its business in the UK, Brexit is a considerable risk factor. From the latest quarterly report:

Brexit, either with or without a withdrawal agreement in place, may affect our results of operations in a number of ways, including increasing currency exchange risk, generating instability in the global financial markets or negatively impacting the economies of the United Kingdom and Europe. In addition, because of our significant presence in the United Kingdom, it is possible that Brexit may impact some or all of our current operations. For example, some of our European customers that are not based in the United Kingdom may require that we move their data from our United Kingdom data centers to our data centers based in Germany. Brexit may also impact our ability to freely move employees from our London headquarters to our other locations in Europe. The long-term effects of Brexit will depend in part on any agreements the United Kingdom makes to retain access to markets in the European Union following the withdrawal from the European Union. We expect that Brexit could lead to legal uncertainty and potentially divergent national laws and regulations as the United Kingdom determines which European Union laws to replicate or replace. Any of these effects of Brexit, and others we cannot anticipate, could negatively impact our business and results of operations."

Mimecast is exposed to risk associated with the devaluation of the British pound given 27% of revenue is local to the UK and the reporting currency is the U.S. dollar. Below is a chart of how the Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (FXB) has fared over the last six months.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

I expect there will be much more of the same trend as the October 31st Brexit deadline approaches.

Summary

Mimecast grew revenue by 28% with a free cash flow margin of 13% for the trailing twelve months. The company fulfills the Rule of 40 and has reasonable SG&A expense and margins. I believe that the stock is fairly valued.

However, the stock chart is exhibiting a classic head and shoulders pattern which could be a foreboding sign. Mimecast also does 30% of business in the UK and with the Brexit deadline fast approaching, the risk is high. Just considering the uncertainty alone, companies in Europe may be hesitant to make commitments to a company located in the UK, delaying or even canceling future business.

For the above reasons, I have to give Mimecast a neutral rating.

