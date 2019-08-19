Spirit: A Deep Value Airline Play With 70% Upside

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) dropped 25% on earnings day despite reporting strong top and bottom line YOY growth, ostensibly due to guidance that warned of non-fuel unit costs rising 7-8%. It continued to trend downwards since then, falling another 10% over the course of the next few weeks. It now trades at a dirt-cheap 7.3x trailing earnings, and presents a compelling opportunity for value investors willing to venture into the historically fraught airline sector.

Warren Buffett famously railed against airline stocks for being death traps for investors, but the Oracle now owns shares of all four of the biggest domestic carriers, indicating that the industry may be worth a second look. The entire sector is currently trading at a discount to the S&P, and Spirit is one of the most interesting companies in the group because of its ultra low-cost business model. Unlike legacy carriers, which owe significant profit share to frequent business flyers who can expense pricey tickets on the company account, ultra low-cost carriers (ULCCs) target price-sensitive flyers who pay for their own tickets. In practice, most of the target market for ULCCs consists of people who are flying for leisure purposes. These are consumers who have flexible travel dates, and view a low fare to be the paramount concern when choosing who to fly with.

ULCCs, of which Spirit is the largest operator, offer these consumers the lowest-priced fares because they are built for low cost. Below is a graphic that illustrates Spirit's cost advantage over its competitors, pulled from the company's 2019 investor presentation.

It's important to note that this chart isn't as impressive as it first appears. Airlines aren't like retail companies, where a cost advantage translates directly into a business advantage. While Spirit's cost per available seat mile ("CASM) is much lower than that of its competitors, its total revenue per available seat mile ("TRASM") is also lower, partly due to the high density seating configuration on its aircraft that eliminates high margin first and business classes. Spirit's load factor (percentage of seats filled) in the 80s is comparable to its peers, so even though its costs are lower, its revenue per head is also lower, which results in comparable profit margins. For airlines like Spirit, ultra low cost should be thought of as a facet of their business model rather than a durable competitive advantage.

However, there is every reason to believe that that business model is one that is poised for growth in the years ahead, and poised also to disrupt the legacy carriers. With the increased availability of data and companies that are constantly seeking to cut costs, the practice of businesses expensing exorbitant airfares is archaic and likely to decline. Honestly, if coach is good enough for Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, it should be good enough for Joe Manager.

Spirit says it's not competing against the major carriers, but it is, very much so. In an industry where cost is the foremost concern, a company built for ultra low cost like Spirit is primed to take off. It achieves the lowest CASM in the industry not only through high density seating, but also by flying a younger, more fuel efficient fleet (the "Fit Fleet), by unbundling the fare (the "Bare Fare") so that passengers pay only for what they need, and through operational efficiencies like maximizing aircraft and facility utilization rates.

Spirit has the story of a growth stock, but after the most recent earnings report, it's priced like a dinosaur living its last days on earth. How much does the negative guidance matter? Spirit's non-fuel unit cost was 5.22 cents in the third quarter of 2018, so an 8% increase would be about 0.42 cents. For the fourth quarter, management projects CASM increase of 4% over prior year of 5.49 cents, so that's 0.22 cents. Multiply them each by 10.7 billion available seat miles per quarter, then add them together, and we get an increase of roughly $68.5 million (.42 x 10.7B + .22 x 10.7B) in total operating expense.

Spirit's trailing twelve-month earnings is $5.25 per share, or about $360 million. An extra $68 million operating expense drag on $360 million in earnings (-19%) is bad, but not that bad, especially since management stressed that this CASM increase is a one-time event that is not expected to repeat in 2020. Expect next quarter to be ugly, because it will bear the brunt of the CASM increase. Looking at the big picture, analysts forecast earnings for 2019 to be flat compared to 2018, with growth in the first two quarters offset by declines in the last two.

One year of flat earnings does not justify a P/E in the 7s for a stock like Spirit. What other risks does the company face? The biggest one has already happened: the legacy airlines responding to ULCC pressure by discounting and unbundling their own fares. This is why Spirit, and other ULCCs, experienced a drop in both share price and earnings growth in 2015. With the introduction of their Basic Economy fares, legacy carriers recognized the threat posed by ULCCs and moved to offer a competing product. This is expected, and healthy, in a capitalist environment: growth cannot continue forever without inviting competition. After several years of being dead money due to increased competition, Spirit returned to earnings growth in 2018 (after backing out a couple of one-time charges). The time to own the stock is now.

There are a couple of other things to watch out for. Despite being possibly the most technology-oriented airline, Spirit's website and mobile app could use some updates. The website lacks certain mobile-friendly features, such as the ability to swipe picture ads right and left, and to x out of the pop-up when you select Book/My Trips/Check-In/Flight Status. Spirit generates the majority of its ticket sales through its website, so optimizing it is one area the company still needs to work on. The app could also use some work, with only a 2.1 star rating on the Google Play Store. Many of the reviews complain about bugs and user interface problems.

With all this in mind, Spirit is still a strong buy at current price levels. It is an innovative, creative operator in the airline space with a lot of growth runway ahead. With rock-bottom interest rates in the foreseeable future, Spirit will enjoy a low cost of capital to grow its fleet. It just added service to major cities like Austin, Raleigh-Durham, Indianapolis, and Sacramento this year. Oil prices, the big wildcard for airline stocks, will be facing downward pressure over the long run as developed nations embrace the electric car.

How much upside is there? Compared to the basket of peers Southwest (LUV), Allegiant (ALGT), and JetBlue (JBLU), Spirit trades at a trailing P/E of 7.3 versus the peer average of 12.5. If it rebounds to the industry average multiple that it certainly deserves, the share price will go from $38.40 as of last Friday's close to $65.63, representing a 70% gain. One can only speculate whether the stock will rise as quickly as it crashed... a short-term pop may or may not be in the cards depending on Mr. Market's whims, but long-term investors in Spirit stand to see significant appreciation of capital at these levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.