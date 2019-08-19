Adobe Is A Great Investment In This Volatile Market - Machine Learning Driven Insights

While there are signs of slowing growth, ADBE is well-positioned to outperform the market in the upcoming years.

In this article series, we use machine learning techniques to rank large-cap computer software stocks and focus on our top three ranked stocks.

This is the second article of our series on large-cap computer software stocks. In this article series, we use machine learning-based predictive analytics to focus our analysis of computer software stocks to three companies with the highest predicted probability of strong future annual returns relative to the market. Next, we identify the metrics most highly associated with future stock performance for technology stocks. Finally, we take a deep dive into the financials of our highest ranked computer software stocks.

In the previous article of this series, we discussed our highest ranked computer software pick: Autodesk, Inc (ADSK). Our analysis revealed Autodesk was achieving explosive short-term growth fueled by high amounts of debt. Nevertheless, we had concerns over the company’s negative equity, high levels of debt and negative earnings. Ultimately, we kept ADSK on our watchlist but went against the recommendations of our machine learning algorithms arguing that our algorithms may not fully grasp the risks associated with massive amounts of debt in this volatile market environment.

In this article, we focus our attention to our third highest ranked computer software stock: Adobe, Inc (ADBE).

Methods and Stock Rankings

We used a massive financial database containing over a decade of financial statements and historical price data for thousands of stocks to train neural networks to identify the association between over a hundred financial metrics and a binary indicator of strong future annual stock performance relative to the market. Models were trained using a 75%/25% training/test split and internally validated against the test set.

The performance of our neural networks relative to the overall market is described in great detail in one of our previous articles: 3 Semiconductor Stocks To Buy Today, And 1 To Avoid: Machine Learning-Driven Insights. Based on the results of internal validation, betting alongside our models led to a significant increase in expected returns as compared to the overall market.

We summarize the rankings and key metrics of large-cap computer software stocks in table 1 shown below. In this series, we cover computer software stocks with a predicted probability greater than 60% including Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK), SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC), and Adobe, Inc. (ADBE). Honorable mentions go to computer software sector that almost met our cut-off include: Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS), Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS), ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS), Electronic Arts, Inc. (EA), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), and The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD).

Table 1. Rankings and key metrics of large-cap computer software stocks

Adobe, Inc. (ADBE)

Adobe (ADBE) is a computer software giant with a market cap of over $150 billion and represents our third-highest ranked stock in the sector. The company offers a line of software and services for content creation, digital advertising, and marketing including Photoshop, Lightroom, Adobe Analytics, Media Optimizer and Campaign Manager. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Based on our analysis, ADBE has a quant score of 66.1% indicating it belongs to a basket of stocks with an excellent risk-reward profile. By comparison, the average predicted probability of strong annual returns of peers is 46.2%. ADBE's stock price has run up 22.6% year-over-year and has shown significant gains of 17.9% in the last quarter. The stock currently does not offer a dividend yield.

Figure 1. Valuation and Financial Strength: Adobe Inc.

Valuation

Adobe Inc. trades at a premium relative to peers in terms of its trailing P/E ratio (56.8) having the 12th highest P/E ratio of any large cap computer software stock. It is important to note that the peer average P/E ratio is highly skewed by Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK), which currently has a trailing P/E ratio of over 7,000. In any case, as described in part 1 of this series, our prior research indicates that the P/E ratio is a poor indicator of future stock performance for technology stocks.

On the other hand, our research indicates that a high P/S ratio coupled with high profit margins is a strong indicator of future potential returns. In this case, ADBE has a higher P/S ratio relative to peers (15.9 vs. 10.8, respectively). Furthermore, as discussed below, the company has high profit margins.

Financial Strength

Looking at measures of financial strength, ADBE's debt-to-equity ratio (1.0) is the 9th lowest among peers indicating it has been less aggressive in its use of debt financing. Meanwhile, its debt-to-asset ratio is similar to other computer software stocks (0.2). Overall, ADBE has a strong balance sheet and low levels of debt.

Figure 2. Profitability and Management Effectiveness: Adobe Inc.

Profitability

ADBE has a higher gross profit margin relative to peers (84.7% vs. 76.9%, respectively) indicating it has more cash to spend on business operations as compared to peers. Similarly, the stock ranks 5th in terms of its operating margin (25.9%), which signals it controls its business costs and expenses better than peers.

Management Effectiveness

Adobe Inc. is able to generate a higher return on assets (13.7%) as compared to other computer software stocks; however, it has a lower return on equity (27.2%). This indicates the company has less debt than competitors, but also produces lower (but still impressive) returns for shareholders.

Figure 3. EPS Compounded Annual Growth Rate: Adobe Inc.

Growth

ADBE has one of the strongest medium and long-term growth profiles having experienced significantly more growth than most peers in the 3 to 10 year timespan. That being said, the ADBE’s growth has tapered off recently as reflected by lower free cash flow and operating cash flow growth relative to peers. Nevertheless, ADBE still managed to show an impressive 16.2% growth YoY, although this is a sharp decline from previous levels.

Conclusion

ADBE is a company that has experienced explosive growth over the last decade. While there are signs that its growth is slowing, EPS growth is still high in the mid to high teens. Furthermore, ADBE has lower debt levels than peers while still maintaining a high return on equity. Overall, we like ADBE as a company. Its strong balance sheet and market position make it a less risky play, and, based on historic growth trends, the company should continue to offer strong growth in the future albeit at a slower pace than the last decade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.