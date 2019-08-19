SINA Corporation (SINA) CEO Charles Chao on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call August 19, 2019 8:10 AM ET

Company Participants

Sandra Zhang - IRO and Senior Financial Analyst

Charles Chao - Chairman and CEO

Bonnie Zhang - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Alicia Yap - Citigroup

Thomas Chong - Jefferies

Sandra Zhang

Welcome to SINA's earnings conference call for the second quarter 2019. Joining us today are Chairman and CEO, Charles Chao; and our CFO, Bonnie Zhang.

Our discussion today will contain forward-looking statements, which involve inherent risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. SINA assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statement in this call and elsewhere.

For a detailed discussion for these risks and uncertainties, please refer to our latest annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC.

In addition, I would like to remind you that our discussion today include non-GAAP measures, which mainly exclude stock-based compensation and certain other items. We use non-GAAP measure to gain better understanding of SINA's comparative operating results and future prospects. Please refer to our earnings release for more detailed information on reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

During the call, we may discuss non-GAAP measures for Weibo, which applies the same methodology we use to calculate non-GAAP measure at the SINA Group level. After management’s remark, we will open the lines for a brief Q&A session.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to our CFO, Bonnie.

Bonnie Zhang

Thank you, Sandra. And thank you all for joining our conference call today. Let me walk you through the operational and the financial highlights for the second quarter 2019.

Before the detailed financial review, I would like to remind you that my prepared remarks would be focused on non-GAAP results, and all the comparisons are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted.

Let's start with an overview of the second quarter 2019 results. SINA's net revenues for the second quarter were $530.4 million, a decrease of 1% or increase of 5% on a constant currency basis. Operating income was $152.8 million, a decrease of 4% or an increase of 2% on a constant currency basis. Net income attributable to SINA was $54 million, and the diluted EPS was $0.76.

Now let's turn to key financial items. SINA's online advertising revenues for the second quarter were $433.6 million, a decrease of 5% or an increase of 1% on a constant currency basis, primarily due to a decline in portal advertising revenue and negative currency translation impact.

Let me start on Weibo’s business. Weibo's user growth reaccelerated meaningful compared with Q1 with MAU adding approximately 21 million user quarter-over-quarter, reached to 486 million in June and the average DAU adding approximately [8 million][ph] users to 211 million. On top of the solid user growth, we are encouraged to see strong performance of the user engagement as well with daily [indiscernible] refreshment and video views booking double-digit growth, both annually and on sequential basis.

Leveraging a cluster of breaking news and the social events initially released on Weibo during the quarter with strong user performance also pointed to the traction of our revamped user pod, which empowers our communities to more easily discover and consume relevant trends and topics and engage in public conversations of their interest.

Our ongoing product improvement will continue to manifest itself in delivering organic user growth and further deepening user engagement, positioning us well to better capture wallet share of the digital ad budget when the overall market becomes less demand constrained.

On monetization, Weibo’s online advertising revenue for the second quarter was $370.7 million flat or up 6% on a constant currency basis. Weibo’s key accounts business grew 12% or 19% on a constant currency basis. The FMCG sector continued to drive the growth demonstrating resilience amid the macro uncertainties and [its advanced products] [ph] in employing Weibo’s differentiated social marketing products to compound the campaign effect from product launch to brand loyalty and ultimately self conversion.

The entertainment sector surprised on the upside and delivered a solid performance despite the industry headwind, leveraging Weibo’s unique strength in [viral][ph] distribution and a [KAL IP] marketing around these blockbuster shows. Weibo’s SME sector was down 6% or flat on a constant currency basis in the second quarter since the unfavorable supply and demand dynamics persisted.

We executed well in our initiative to tap into under-monetized industry and develop new clients, optimize sales channel and to drive better ROI for existing customers, which exhibited positive trajectory for the SME sector in this quarter. However, the growth of these new initiatives was offset by the average cutback from certain O2O categories and online gaming sector. We expect these efforts will take multiple quarters to compound to meaningful impact on the top-line.

Turning to portal, portal ad revenue for the second quarter were $63 million, a decrease of 25% or 21% on a constant currency basis resulted from ad budget cutback from SME customers.

Turning to non-advertising business, SINA’s non-ad revenues for the second quarter were $96.8 million, up 20% or 28% on a constant currency basis. The increase was mainly derived from the incremental revenue from SINA's fintech business and Weibo's live streaming platform.

Portal non-ad revenues for the second quarter were $41.1 million, up 47% or 56% on a constant currency basis. The increase of portal non-advertising revenue was driven by the strong performance of our micro loan facilitation business underpinned by robust growth in the loan origination volume delivered as team continues to optimize product mix, diversify funding source and enhance operating efficiencies.

Turning to gross margin. Gross margin for the second quarter was 77%, compared to 81% last year. Advertising gross margin was 81%, compared to 83% last year. Non-advertising gross margin for the second quarter was 60%, down from 68% last year, due to the relatively lower gross margin of the acquired live streaming business of Weibo.

Now moving on to operating expenses. In the second quarter operating expenses totaled $256 million, down 6%. Sales and marketing expenses decreased 20% year-over-year and took approximately 27% of SINA's net revenue, which was down 6 percent points from last year, largely attributable to disciplined channel marketing approach and constant efficiency achieved in marketing campaigns.

Operating income decreased 4% to $152.8 million, representing an operating margin of 29% compared to 30% last year. Under GAAP measure, non-operating income for the second quarter was $19.7 million compared to an income of $1.2 million last year.

Non-operating income for the second quarter mainly included a $15.7 million net interest and other income, and $4.3 million net earnings from equity method investments, which is reported on quarter in arrears. Please refer to our earnings release for more detailed information about non-operating items for the same period last year.

Turning to tax, under GAAP measure income tax expenses were $46.7 million in the second quarter compared to $27.9 million last year, resulted from the deferred tax charges recognized from the fair value changes of our investments.

Net income attributable to SINA in the second quarter was $54 million or $0.76 diluted net income per share.

Now, let me turn to the balance sheet and cash flow items. As of June 30, 2019, SINA's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $2 billion, compared to $2.3 billion as of December 31, 2018, mainly resulted from continued investment activities.

For the second quarter net cash provided by operating activities was $128.6 million, capital expenditures totaled $5 million, and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to $11.6 million.

With that operator, please open up the call for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from the line of Alicia Yap from Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Alicia Yap

Hi. Good evening, Charles, Bonnie and Sandra. Thanks for taking my questions. I have a question related to your fintech business. It looks like SINA's fintech business continues to hold out relatively well, especially in the last two quarters. Could management share with us how do you define SINA positioning in the business? And what type of medium and longer term target and initiatives that SINA hopes to achieve in the overall fintech business? Thank you.

Charles Chao

Hi, Alicia, it’s Charles. Regarding the fintech business, and we have talked about that for many quarters, and we always believe that the vertical areas are the areas we can expand our business for portal, that’s SINA existing business. And so fintech is the area that we see a lot of potential. So we always believed this is area with a potential to grow. And we continue to believe that the company’s especially big Internet platform with the data, with the user traffic has the advantage in developing this business. So we have been doing this for a few years now. And I think we would continue to be investing in this area. And the numbers you have seen in the last couple of quarters speak for itself that we have been -- grown in this area pretty nicely. And of course we have been very cautious in terms of all the regulatory policies as well as license requirements for this particular area and also being very cautious in terms of developing business and that we do not actually grant credits, I mean to the users that are less qualified, basically. So we have very stringent rules in terms of admitting the borrowers from a platform. So, currently, we have pretty much limited ourselves in micro loan business and also limited our micro loan business to our existing users on platform so we have a better I mean track and understanding of the data and also their credit ratings. And so, that actually helps us grow our business as well as to actually contain our -- the bad debt rate to a pretty low percentage. So going forward probably we'll follow the same strategies in terms of our fintech business. And on the one hand we'll continue to grow this business and to make sure that we can enhance our ability to have the data mining and to actually have better quality customers going forward as well.

On the other hand, that we can also, I mean make sure that we will -- actually whatever we do, we'll follow the regulatory policies and these are the two areas that we are very much concentrated on. And we believe that as I said, this business has a lot of potential. And you can see all the big Internet players have invested heavily in this area. And so, I think we'll have a very good potential here, but we will be very cautious and in terms of our execution, to put it this way, so that we can control risk.

Your next question comes from the line of Thomas Chong from Jefferies.

Thomas Chong

Hi, Charles, Bonnie and Sandra. Thanks for taking my questions. I have two questions. One is about the advertising sentiment for key categories in portal. How is it versus Weibo about the performance for different key categories? And my second question is, we look that the OpEx you’re controlling very well in the second quarter. How should we think about the trend in operating expenses? And my last question is about our M&A strategies, given the recent Weibo bond offering? Thank you.

Charles Chao

Let me take one-by-one, okay? Regarding the advertising area and if you look at the portal business, I'm sure that we have already elaborated that’s among key areas for Weibo. For portal, I think if you look at our business, it’s also between KA and SMEs. And the KA is doing relatively okay, but SME is not doing very well. And I think that key area for the KA will have – seeing some of the challenges in the automobile industry for KA, mainly because this entire industry actually is not doing very well as you have seen probably in some of the data in the market that the automobile sales in the second quarter actually was down by at least 20% year-over-year and that is quite significant. And that actually has impact on our portal advertising business in that particular area. We have seen similar trend in this area, although our Weibo other business is doing okay. But in terms of our portal -- because we do not have enough products to support this budget allocation, so we have seen pretty significant downturn in automobile advertising for this particular sector on portal.

And for other sector, actually, we have seen some of the bright spot is actually in our financial service and we have been pretty much focused on financial vertical area, I mean for our news and for the financial APP. And so, we also develop a separate sales force for financial service for the portal business and that sector actually is doing much better I mean compared to last year and we see that momentum also going very well.

But in terms of the size of the business, I mean it’s still smaller, much smaller than automobile business. So it has potential, but in terms of net dollar impact, I mean it's still negative for the KA business. And for FMCG -- and we have seen some strong growth in the Weibo area, but it's not something that's very good for portal because we do not have right product for FMCG advertising for portal business.

And for other categories, I mean, I think they are less important. But on an overall basis, we have seen some of the downtrend for the portal KA areas for other sectors.

And for the SME, in this area, we have particularly facing challenge in the portal business, because our overall inventory is not significant. If you look at the traffic, our mobile news pack versus our mobile portal, and you see some of -- slight increase of our mobile APP news app in terms of traffic. But in terms of mobile portal, we’ve seen a slight decrease. So net-net, we're not only increasing our inventory too much for our mobile news business. And -- but if you look at the entire market demand and supply, and you have a lot of supplier in mobile news app business in terms of advertise inventory. So SME in terms of scale and everything else is not really that competitive in the market. So actually we see quite significant downturn in SME business for the portal. So that actually is overall summary in terms of our ad business for portal.

And in terms of OpEx and I think the trend, definitely, I mean in like this kind of market situation and our advertising revenue trend, we obviously try to control our cost much more tightly. So we have implemented stringent cost control measures for portal and we'll continue to do so. And that remains our view maybe going to next year. And so on an overall basis, I think our -- we're still going to scale down our cost base for our portal. But it was exception that we might expand our investment in the financial area and sports area. So these are two vertical areas, we see quite strong momentum in terms of user growth and then revenue growth. So these areas, we will probably be more focused upon in terms of our overall growth. But with remaining of the portal areas, we will scale down a little bit in terms of costs.

And with M&A strategies -- and I think we'll be very cautious I mean on SINA side, we're quite cautious in terms of our M&A because this market is quite unstable right now. And so with a lot of APP and Internet companies going away, that this particular market is either you’re taking something that's very big or I mean your investment is just going to zero. So we'll be very cautious in this kind of market condition.

In terms of Weibo, we'll be more focused on invest in areas that will have ability to establish or enhance our ecosystem for the entire Weibo in terms of content, in terms of user base and in terms of advertising.

In terms of SINA's areas, we'll probably be more focused upon some of the vertical areas with the potential like financial and sports. And also that we'll be looking into some other new areas that will potentially have some big hit like we have increased our investment in our automobile, autonomous driving company called TuSimple this quarter -- in the second quarter by almost US$90 million. We believe this area this company has a leading position in the world and we see a lot of potential there in those areas. We believe that we could invest more, but for other areas, we'll be more cautious.

Sandra Zhang

This concludes our conference call for today. Thank you for joining us. We'll see you next quarter.

