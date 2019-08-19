Chesapeake Energy: Recovery Begins Just As Mr. Market Throws In The Towel

Mr. Market has long complained of capital destruction at Chesapeake Energy (CHK). After all, for as long as Doug Lawler, CEO of Chesapeake Energy, has been in the "hot seat", the stock price has gone only one way.

Sometimes, though, the reality is that the stock was vastly overpriced in the past for the challenges ahead. The market simply did not value the challenges properly for any number of reasons, including imperfect information. But the market began to adjust for the headwinds as time passed.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website August 7, 2019

Many wonder that if this is what improvement looks like, then they do not want to see bankruptcy in the making. Still, after years of disappointment, Mr. Market often takes time to begin to realize that a recovery is now in the works and that the past will not continue into the future. A stock chart like the above will have Mr. Market eyeing the rear-view mirror for a long time. Scary nightmares will probably abound for a while.

The stock price clearly did not take into account all the headwinds that company management needed to deal with. This happens when information is far from the "perfect" that economic theory would have you believe. Plus, many long-term holders just could not bring themselves to believe that problems were actually worse than they appeared. Then, there was the fact that no one knew how long it would take to properly resolve the issues in front of management.

However, new management doggedly resolved major issue after major issue even when some of us did not see a "light at the end of the tunnel". Each new resolution seemed to cause major write-offs that resulted in more losses. In fact, there seemed to be no end to the bad surprises. At one point, the reinstatement of preferred stock payments appeared to be a bad joke.

Cash Flow

However, most of the nightmares appear to be behind the company at this point. Future cash flow expectations were set sky high by the latest sale and acquisition activity. Oil percentage reached a recent 25% of total production. That was a company record. The market does not realize that this is no longer primarily a "gas producer". Instead, the production mix favors liquids far more than any other time in company history. Liquids revenue now makes up a significant and growing part of the revenue stream. Most of the rigs are now drilling for oil and liquids with gas as a secondary or minor consideration.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Second Quarter 2019, Earnings Press Release

Mr. Market may have wanted a larger change from the oil contributed by the newly acquired leases. But it did not happen to the satisfaction of the market. However, the growth in oil production shown above is clear as is management's intention to drill for more oil in the future. One would think it is a major sin to collect money from gas production until enough new wells can be drilled to replace the strictly gas production (based upon the reaction of Mr. Market).

Yet, the recent sale of the Utica Shale leases and their replacement of the Brazos Valley Eagle Ford leases was a good trade. Now, going forward, there will be a lot more new oil production than there was in the past. It may take a quarter or two for the market to notice this. But as shown above, the basis for oil production gains as a percentage of total production is clear.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Second Quarter 2019, 10-Q

On top of the above considerations, cash flow was blindsided by a nearly $200 million unfavorable swing in changes in non-working capital assets and liabilities. Sometimes, a market panic (which appears to be developing) shows itself as Mr. Market throwing into the doghouse every company that does not meet strict criteria regardless of the reason.

But an examination of the cash flow statement shows clear cash flow growth before the changes in assets and liabilities. That means that operations should continue to generate positive cash flow comparisons as the percentage of oil production grows. In the meantime, the unfavorable swing in the assets and liabilities is most likely related to the acquisition. That unfavorable swing is not likely to repeat in the future.

Similarly, much of the debt growth was due to the acquisition of WildHorse Resource Development. Debt was paid down when the Utica Shale leases were sold, and then, the debt returned to previous levels with the acquisition. The net effect of these transactions was to trade primarily gas production for Eagle Ford oil production.

Production Strategy

Maybe, the initial results did not please Mr. Market immediately. But clearly, the direction should lead to some future applause. Some days, management has to take the "hit" upfront to provide great results later. No one ever stated this market had perfect and "all-knowing" reactions except for the economists.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Second Quarter 2019, Earnings Slides

This company now has four rigs drilling on leases where the initial well results run as high as 91% oil. This part of the Eagle Ford is some of the most profitable in the country. Plus, there are no Permian headwinds in the Eagle Ford. Oil pricing and takeaway issues are non-existent here. Therefore, the Eagle Ford has a pricing advantage over the Permian when bottlenecks develop.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Second Quarter 2019, Earnings Slides

The company has reported considerable cost savings for some time. However, the production improvements shown above will lead to faster cash flow growth for Chesapeake Energy as the activity ramps back up now that merger considerations have largely been completed.

Anytime one can see solely oil production, as shown above reaching 100,000 barrels within the first year, one can generally assume above-average profitable wells. The Austin Chalk wells probably add some icing on the cake. There are still several intervals to explore, so this acreage has only begun to produce the reserves available. In fact, some successes in other intervals could potentially lead to many decades of production on these leases. Continuing technology improvements may make this acquisition a darn good bargain as the future unfolds.

Summary

The improvements shown above are being used by the company elsewhere.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Second Quarter 2019, Earnings Slides

It may take the market a while to realize that this company does not initially have to grow total production to increase both cash flow and profitability. Instead, this company is replacing low profit or unprofitable production with far more profitable oil and liquids-based production. It may take a quarter or two for the results to become apparent. But that is not unusual, given the size of this company.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Second Quarter 2019, Earnings Press Release

Nearly half of the company rigs are located on Eagle Ford leases in Texas drilling for primarily oil. When the rigs located in the Turner are added in, it becomes clear that the majority of the rigs now drill for oil. This is a dramatic change in strategy from just a couple of years back.

Continuing technology improvement has resulted in these wells producing more total production per well than in the past. Therefore, there is every chance that production growth will begin as long as the improvements continue even though the company will now live within cash flow.

The market may focus on wells drilled. But the increasing well productivity and design improvements are offsetting lower capital budgets across the industry. There is, of course, no guarantee that the success will be replicated here. But management appears to be betting that continuing industry technology advances will lead to production growth within cash flow and then generate free cash flow. Right now, that looks like a good bet.

Like many leveraged companies, this is not the cheapest stock on a cash flow basis using the enterprise value-to-cash flow ratio. That ratio usually floats in the 5 or greater area. However, this company continues to show dramatic improvement from a few years back. That alone could lead to a great growth story that should attract market favor at some point.

In any event, this management has salvaged a company that many thought was near death's door, and hence, it was unsalvageable. An investment includes the consideration that management will continue to outperform. Right now, this speculative pick appears to be a good bet to outperform even from higher previously purchased prices.

"At current strip prices, we have increased our two-year per well cash flow projections by $1.3 million. And as Doug noted, since the acquisition, we've lowered the projected breakeven from $53 in 2018 to $39 today."

This quote from the conference call sums up the improvements in the acquired leases nicely. Plus, some of the wells have been as much as $2 million cheaper. There appears to be a good deal of more savings available in the future. It will take some time for the market to see the results. But all that is necessary to see those results is continuing ordinary everyday operations. Additional improvements just make the results visible sooner.

One thing this company now has is excellent management. That is one thing that is not on the balance sheet but is extremely important for above-average returns. This management proved itself by keeping the company out of bankruptcy when many others in a similar situation would have thrown in the towel. Now, this management has some decent operations to work with. In short, continued outperformance is now far easier than it has been for the last several years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.