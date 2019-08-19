A DCF And 2 Technical Trade Ideas On Adobe

The second trade involves buying support in the low 200s if we get a more significant pullback in the market and Adobe's stock.

Adobe (ADBE) is a tremendous business. The company has been very successful at transforming their products into a subscription-based business model. The company has consistently delivered beats on earnings and is growing revenue at a solid 25% in the first two quarters of 2019. The company has a solid moat as customers will be reluctant to switch and learn unfamiliar competing products. Adobe is firing on all cylinders right now and showing no signs of slowing down.

Adobe's stock price has been on fire for several years. The uptrend has been relentless with few opportunities for those who want to get in on pullbacks. Recently the stock has pulled back from highs of $313 into the $280s. I will present two ways to take advantage of this pullback in the options market given two different scenarios based on a combination of fundamental and technical analysis.

Calculating Fair Value

Fair value of a stock is not some magical multiple, rather it is the present value of future cash flows. To come up with a number for fair value per share on Adobe, I plugged their numbers into my proprietary DCF excel spreadsheet. This fair value will help guide the trade in determining what a fair value might be to get long the stock. The analysis came up with a fair value of $284.33. Assumptions in my model include the following:

1) A tax rate of 21%, a long-term growth rate and a risk-free rate of 2.00%, a beta of 1.56, and a market risk premium of 6%.

2) Operating margin of 32% in year 1 (2019), increasing to 40% by year 10. As Adobe grows they should be able to maintain higher margins. I increased operating margins by 0.75% each year until year 10, where I increased it by 2.00% from year 9.

3) Sales to capital ratio of 1.21 calculated by taking 2018 revenue and dividing by second quarter capital (book value of equity + book value of debt - cash and marketable securities). I maintained this ratio across all 10 years. I used this ratio to calculate the amount Adobe will have to reinvest in the business to sustain revenue growth. The amount left over is free cash flow.

4) A weighted average cost of capital (OTC:WACC) of 8.20% calculated using an after-tax cost of debt of 3.24% and a cost of equity of 8.24%. Weighting was 99.29% equity and 0.71% debt.

5) Revenue growth at 25% for the first four years. I then dropped it to 20% for the next two years, and 15% for two years after that. In year 9 I forecasted 10% growth, then used the long-term growth rate of 2% in year 10 and in perpetuity. These growth rates are more aggressive than most analysts, so bear in mind my final number may be higher than some analyst's price targets.

The model calculated an intrinsic value per share of $284.33. Adobe closed at $287.45 on Friday, August 16. This leaves 1% downside from that closing price to intrinsic value according to my model, but is well within the range, let's say plus or minus 10%, of what one could reasonably call fair value. A 10% range gives the stock a fair value somewhere between $260 and $313. This helps provide a framework for the price we would expect Adobe's stock could trade inside over the life of the trade.

The Technical Picture

Looking at a 3 year weekly candlestick chart of Adobe reveals three major technical takeaways:

1) The stock has consistently been in an uptrend for years

2) There is clear major support at $207

3) The stock has held the short term trend line from the December lows.

Source: Thinkorswim

This gives us two ways to play a trade on ADBE. The first possible trade is to buy the stock as close to the trendline as possible and wait for a move back to the highs at $310. The second is to wait for a break of the trendline and a move down to the low 200s where we get long. Let's look at how exactly we could put on these trades in more depth.

Scenario 1 - Buy the trendline:

I'm going to present an options trade here, as it is easy to limit downside risk in the case that it doesn't work out. As of the close on Friday, August 16, one could buy the 300/310 call spread expiring in October for a debit of $3.55 (assuming you could get filled at the mid-price). This leaves $6.45 of upside if ADBE is above 310 and $3.55 of downside if it is below $300 at expiration. The price closed well above the trendline Friday, thus I would prefer to get this spread closer to $3.00. This would result in a reward:risk ratio of more than 2:1. As for exiting this trade, I would use a stop loss on a weekly close below the trendline, and hold until the spread traded for at least $9.00 on the upside.

Source: Thinkorswim

Scenario 2 - Buy Support

Scenario 2 is simple. Buy shares near support at $207. I would use $199 as a stop, or possibly hold some for the long term with no stop loss. This scenario is ideal, but much less likely than scenario 1. This is well below fair value and would take a pretty significant market sell-off to occur. It is essentially a dream scenario (assuming nothing changes about the fundamentals of the business). A target on this trade would be back near the highs in the $300s, with partial profit-taking along the way.

Conclusion

If you're looking to get long Adobe, these two trades will do the trick. One more aggressive than the other. Adobe's business remains strong and the technical setup is there. This is a powerful combination that has the potential to result in some solid profits.

