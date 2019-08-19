NeoPhotonics: It's Too Early To Tell If The Company Is In The Clear

Despite the progress, the prudent move is to stay on the sidelines until there’s more clarity to determine where the company is heading.

NeoPhotonics is not yet in the clear because it’s possible that the U.S. administration will expand the definition of what's prohibited to Huawei.

NeoPhotonics credits its improved forecast to its ability to continue to do business with Huawei and other customers picking up the slack.

Although NeoPhotonics ended Q2 with a net loss, the company did much better than expected after the restrictions imposed on Huawei.

NeoPhotonics (NPTN) did better than expected in terms of Q2 earnings. As a result, the stock has rallied by about 35% since the earnings release on August 5. In fact, the stock has almost succeeded in erasing the drop in the aftermath of the restrictions imposed on Huawei.

Recall that Huawei was placed on the U.S. government's Entity List in May, which means that U.S. companies are restricted in doing business with Huawei. The stock of NeoPhotonics fell because Huawei accounts for almost half of its revenue.

The better than expected quarterly results could be seen as a sign that investors have a green light when it comes to NeoPhotonics. The price action certainly indicates as much. However, it’s possible that the worst is yet to come for NeoPhotonics. The company could still be in danger. To explain the reasons why, it’s necessary to take a closer look at what was said during the Q2 earnings call.

Q2 2019 earnings

Before turning to the earnings call, it’s necessary to highlight Q2 quarterly results to get a sense of where NeoPhotonics is at the moment. NeoPhotonics was expected to report a net loss and the company did report a (“non-GAAP”) net loss of $0.03 per share. However, investors had been bracing for a much bigger loss. It also marks an improvement over Q1 when the company registered a net loss of $0.19 per share. Revenue also increased YoY, if even so slightly.

(Unit: one thousand) Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Revenue $81,102 $81,690 Net profit (loss) ($10,537) ($7,326)

When restrictions on Huawei were first announced, NeoPhotonics took it on the chin due to its very high exposure to Huawei. But the recent numbers from NeoPhotonics seem to indicate that the level of concern may not have been warranted. On the surface, it would seem that NeoPhotonics has managed to contain the fallout from the Huawei situation. Probably much better than many people had expected.

Q2 2019 earnings call

To be clear, the Huawei restrictions definitely had an impact on NeoPhotonics. The CEO makes a note of this when he states in the Q2 earnings call that:

“As a result of our cessation of shipments to Huawei for much of the quarter, our business with them declined from 46% of revenue in 2018 to 36% of revenue in the second quarter of 2019.”

Huawei’s contribution declined from 46% to 36%. The good news is that Neophotonics is now less dependent on a single company. On the other hand, revenue would have been higher if Huawei was allowed to do business with U.S. suppliers without any restrictions. From the Q2 earnings call:

“The Department of Commerce put Huawei, historically our largest customer, on its entities list with effect as of May 21, thereby, banning them from purchasing items subject to U.S. Export Administration Regulations or U.S. EAR. As a result, we've revised our financial outlook from an initial revenue midpoint of $90.5 million to a revised midpoint of $77.5 million, reflecting the immediate cessation of our shipments to Huawei.”

However, NeoPhotonics seems to be suggesting that the Huawei restrictions may not be as bad as initially thought. This is reflected in its updated guidance for Q3. While previous guidance suggested that Q3 run rate would be about $65M, the updated guidance calls for $90M. From the Q2 earnings call:

“Demand signals from our global customers are positive for the year. As a result, revenue for Q3 is expected to be solid. The supply chain constraints that we have seen for the last 6 to 9 months have ameliorated. Given that, the company's expectations for the September 2019 quarter are: revenue in the range of $87 million to $93 million;”

Management gives two reasons why the company is doing relatively well considering the circumstances. The first is that the company is not barred from supplying Huawei, but can continue to supply certain products to Huawei. From the Q2 earnings call:

“Having consulted with our legal counsel and technical experts, we determined that certain of our products are not subject to EAR and may continue to be sold to Huawei and its affiliates. Consequently, late in the quarter, we restarted shipping certain non-EAR products to Huawei. In late June, administration guidance was that U.S. firms would be allowed to sell to Huawei with a license under certain conditions. We have applied for a license to ship certain EAR products.”

In fact, it appears that most of the products NeoPhotonics supplies to Huawei do not fall under restrictions from the U.S. government. This is good news for NeoPhotonics because the company will be able to ship most of its products to Huawei in Q3. The updated guidance for Q3 is a reflection of the ability to continue doing business with Huawei. From the Q2 earnings call:

“And so we have a number of products and technologies that are not subject to EAR. So it is the majority of our Huawei shipments. The license pertains to specific products that are subject to EAR, and not surprisingly, it's a minority and it's fairly modest overall. So our outlook for Q3 reflects the majority of product shipments to Huawei continuing.”

The company has also applied for a license to ship the remaining products. If this is granted, NeoPhotonics could surprise and beat the current forecast for Q3 revenue. From the Q2 earnings call:

“We have not included any benefit for shipment under pending licenses in our forecast. However, products that we have determined are not subject to U.S. EAR are included. These products represented a majority of our shipments to Huawei in 2018.”

The improved guidance is mostly credited to the fact that Huawei will be retained as a customer. From the Q2 earnings call:

“So the majority of it is Huawei coming back, but there is some strength from other customers as well.”

However, resumption of business ties with Huawei is not the only reason for the improved forecast. Another reason is that customers outside of China are picking up the slack. From the Q2 earnings call:

“And so in our forward-looking guidance, we have expected a smaller percentage of total revenue from Huawei, not surprisingly. And we've expected continued strength from the largest of our Western customers. I can't quite quantify it in terms of what percent of revenue, and I don't think our forward-looking view or our forecast accuracy is good enough to do that. But it is forecasting continued growth from the West and rest of world vis-à-vis China.”

The consequence of all of this is that NeoPhotonics is becoming less reliant on the China market. China now accounts for less than half of revenue. From the Q2 earnings call:

“As a result, our business from Western and rest of world customers was 52% of revenue, comprised of 24% from the Americas, up from 18%; and 28% from rest of world, up from 25%. China was down, commensurate with a drop at Huawei, to 48% of revenue.”

Finally, the company remains optimistic about the future as the Huawei ban does not negate the competitiveness of its product line. From the Q2 earnings call:

“Overall, the drivers for the markets we serve are well aligned with our advanced technologies, high-speed capabilities and strong presence in high-speed components. These trends transcend the current Huawei ban, and coupled with the beginning of 5G wireless infrastructure deployments and continued demand with hyperscale data centers, we are optimistic about NeoPhotonics' new product prospects.”

All in all, a lot of good news from NeoPhotonics. Huawei remains as a customer and business with other companies is going well.

Investor takeaways

NeoPhotonics deserves a lot of credit for being able to handle the situation the company found itself in the wake of the Huawei restrictions. Granted, the company was fortunate in that most of its products could still be supplied to Huawei. Nonetheless, the company did much better than many expected. Especially if you consider how much the stock fell after the Huawei news. The fact that the company is able to reduce its reliance on China by doing more business with other customers is very encouraging.

Having said that, there are some unresolved issues that could give NeoPhotonics problems in the not too distant future. One is the question of how much of the demand in recent quarters was real and not inflated because of trade issues. It’s possible that Huawei and other companies may have build extra inventory in anticipation of being sanctioned by the U.S. government. For instance, Huawei could have build up 12 months worth of parts and components according to some reports.

Recall that China’s ZTE was sanctioned in early 2018. Companies may have interpreted this as a warning that they needed to have additional stock in case they too get cut off from U.S. suppliers like NeoPhotonics. If that’s the case, then NeoPhotonics could see weaker demand in the coming quarters as companies go through their excess inventory.

A more serious problem for NeoPhotonics is the possibility that the U.S. government could make changes to existing regulations. Such changes could bar the company from supplying Huawei the products that currently do not fall under E.A.R. In the worst case, Chinese companies could be completely cut off from sourcing parts from NeoPhotonics. From the Q2 earnings call:

“We're studying the regulations, and the regulations are certainly subject to change.”

Such a move would hammer the stock. Especially since the main reason why NeoPhotonics was able to cope so well in Q2 was because it was able to continue doing business with Huawei.

Bottom line, NeoPhotonics is not yet in the clear. The Huawei issue could still escalate and that could cause the stock to experience a drop similar to the one in May. The company is also running at a loss, which means that it doesn’t have a lot of room for hiccups like the one with Huawei.

Taking all of these factors into consideration, the best move regarding NeoPhotonics is to stand on the sidelines for now. It’s too early to know for sure where the company is heading. The company may seem to be on the upswing, but that could change in an instant. The stock could easily give back all of its recent gains and more depending on what the U.S. government does.

