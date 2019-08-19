Nvidia Was Once A Growth Company

While the stock went up after earnings, we are forecasting an ongoing decline in the stock as investors comes to grips with overvaluation.

Nvidia Q2 earnings were largely in line. The slight "beat" was made possible by some interesting items as we discuss below.

In spite of the positive post earnings action of Nvidia (NVDA) stock, Q2 results show a company that is struggling to keep its growth narrative. CEO Jensen Huang chewed up the clock on the earnings call avoiding tough questions, answering specific questions with vague generalities, and trying to paint a picture of abundant growth. However, the underlying numbers do not support the narrative.

Nvidia’s segment revenue breakdown continues to show a Company whose growth stalled in almost every segment for the last 2 years.

Note in the image above that Q2 FY20 revenues of $2.579B are lower than Q3 FY18 revenues of $2.636B from 7 quarters earlier! This is not the data that can justify Nvidia’s lofty $90B valuation – about 9 times FY20 sales.

Q2 Results Were Decidedly Sub-par

At first look, Q2 results are within guidance and delivered about a 16% quarter over quarter revenue growth. But a closer look shows problems and suggests the growth vectors are not the ones investors would want to pay for.

Year over year growth is still solidly negative at -17%.

The much-ballyhooed Datacenter business shrank year-over-year from $760M to $655M. The Datacenter business is now in the 6 th quarter of stagnation and decline as hyperscalers are deploying competitive solutions, including, in some cases, internal solutions. Management commentary suggests the demand from 2 key hyperscalers has declined dramatically and is only being made up in part by growth in enterprise business. CEO Jensen Huang claimed broad based growth while saying that visibility is limited. As an analyst pointed out on the earnings call, despite management narrative to the contrary, there is no evidence in the numbers of broad-based growth. The reality is that Datacenter business has also become competitive and ASPs are declining. Among other factors, there should be little doubt that Nvidia is losing market share to internal solutions and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) in the data center. Market share losses have been highly visible in the cloud gaming and virtual machine applications.

Management commentary suggests the demand from 2 key hyperscalers has declined dramatically and is only being made up in part by growth in enterprise business. CEO Jensen Huang claimed broad based growth while saying that visibility is limited. As an analyst pointed out on the earnings call, despite management narrative to the contrary, there is no evidence in the numbers of broad-based growth. The reality is that Datacenter business has also become competitive and ASPs are declining. Among other factors, there should be little doubt that Nvidia is losing market share to internal solutions and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) in the data center. Market share losses have been highly visible in the cloud gaming and virtual machine applications. Tegra revenues of $475M were up 140% sequentially from $198M in Q1 which means that $277M of growth this quarter came from this product line. Backing out estimated $150M in automotive revenues (excluding estimated approx. ~$50M development agreement), console business contributed about $125M growth. Note that the entire Gaming business grew only $258M ($1,313M - $1,055M). In other words, despite management claims of channel inventory clearing up and despite the launch of the RTX Super product line, in a seasonally strong quarter, Nvidia grew core high margin gaming revenues by only about $133M ($258M - $125M). In other words, about half of the growth in the Gaming segment came from the seasonal and lower margin Nintendo Switch business. This is neither the growth vector nor the quality of earnings that investors are looking for.

Automotive business was the strongest growth segment for the quarter. However, the growth was driven by a “development services agreement” and not due to product revenues. Management did not note the extent of the agreement other than to note that this was the primary driver. We estimate that this development agreement was about $50M and should be treated like NRE and not as a recurring business .

. Nvidia’s earnings releases show that the Company’s ARs jumped from $1.24B to $1.56B (image below). Note that this AR jump is far higher than the revenue growth and occurred on an AR number that was already bloated. The ever increasing ARs, disproportional to growth, suggest that the Company has been stuffing products into the channel to make its guidance. We would argue that the Company would not have met the guidance otherwise.

Nvidia posted non-GAAP gross margin of 60.1% compared to guidance of 59.5%. Management credited Automotive development services, a favorable mix in gaming, and lower component costs contributing the margin improvement. However, development services agreement, which we estimate contributed around $50M in high margin revenues, appears to be the primary, if not the only, driver behind the gross margin beat. The Company would have likely missed gross margin guidance without the development services agreement. Once again, this is not the quality of gross margins that investors are looking for.

The Company Was Once A Growth Story But It No Longer Is

Image below, compiled by the author from Nvidia historical data, shows that the period of hypergrowth on which Nvidia’s reputation and valuation are based, has been a thing of past for several quarters now. Although the market has yet to come to that realization, it should be clear from the image that, outside of couple of years of hypergrowth in Datacenter and strong overall growth, the Company’s growth has been pedestrian.

Guidance And Prognosis

Management cited the new RTX Super product line, better laptop penetration, and datacenter growth, as the growth drivers for Q3 and guided Q3 revenue to be $2.90 billion, plus or minus 2 percent. This is short of analyst consensus of $2.98B. The shortfall makes it unlikely that Nvidia can meet its prior full year guidance. On the upside, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 62.0 percent and 62.5 percent, which is a positive. Management commentary suggests that growth, both in gaming and in professional visualization, is being driven by laptop solutions. It appears that high ASP laptop business is helping with the margin story.

Considering the growth vectors, we see a significant risk that the Company may not meet its Q3 guidance let alone full year guidance. The challenges will only get worse for Nvidia in FY 2021 as competition gains steam and ASP pressures mount. Currently, we are hard pressed to see noticeable growth for FY 2021.

We see Nvidia’s long term growth narrative as low quality one and unsustainable. In the primary gaming industry, there is not much organic growth and the Company has nowhere to go but down in market share due to resurgent AMD. In addition to directly competing with the high-end RTX product line, AMD is increasingly competitive in mobile GPU solutions due to narrowing power gap.

It does not help that autonomous driving is very far from being a credible or a consistent growth vector. Just about the only legitimate growth vector is the datacenter. Lack of Datacenter growth and lack of visibility is a big area of concern. All data points suggest Nvidia losing share to hyperscaler internal solutions, AMD, and startups.

Given the market dynamics, and given the Company is trading around 9 times FY 2021 revenues, we see no justification for valuation. While the stock has run up on a “beat”, the underlying story increasingly makes little sense. With hardly any growth and possibly even negative growth, a big valuation compression for Nvidia overdue.

