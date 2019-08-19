Novo Resources: Still A Little Overvalued

Novo Resources (OTCQX:NSRPF) has endured a significant fall from grace since 2017, with its share price plunging from $8.80 to $2.20 most recently on the Canadian Market. At its highs, the company was valued at nearly $1 billion and was priced for perfection three times over. Currently, the stock is still above fair valuation and remains a little pricy considering their resource sub-1-million ounce global gold resources. While the majority of juniors are lucky to fetch $100/oz US on an enterprise valuation per ounce basis, Novo's ounces are valued at $322/oz currently. This re-rating has significantly reduced the downside for investors at current levels, but it's hard to see a ton of upside until Novo can convince analysts of the true potential of Egina and Karratha they've attempted to convey. Based on this, I see the stock as an avoid in favor of miners that are further along in development at much more reasonable valuations.

Novo Resources was briefly heralded as the most significant discovery since Ventana Gold, with wild numbers thrown out of a 10-million ounce deposit from some analysts. It's safe to say these 10-million ounce predictions have thus far come up a little short. The hype around the name reached a new high when we had a live-stream of gold exploration at the company's Purdy's Reward deposit in September. Not surprisingly, this marked the top for the stock. This is a first for me, and I've covered the space for over twelve years, and it's something to remember in the future when trading in over-hyped names. If a junior name you're holding has predictions of ten times the amount of resources it currently owns, and live-streams going on of exploration, you've likely arrived at a medium-term top in the stock.

The problem with Novo Resources and the reason for its fall from grace comes from the deposit's very nuggety nature. An excellent analogy Jon Case of Sentry Investment Management has provided is as follows:

"Initially, it looked like they were onto an extremely large gold discovery. I think the difficulty they had is that it's extremely nuggety gold. What that means is when you drill a high-grade intersection - is that representative of the broader area, or did you just drill a little raisin in a loaf of raisin bread?"

The first dose of reality came in November of 2017 when the company suggested that drilling was not providing an accurate depiction of the gold at Purdy's Reward, and bulk sampling would provide a more accurate representation.

The company's May 2018 press release to hopefully substantiate their claims that bulk sampling was a better method of showing the true potential at Novo's claims also came up a little luke-warm. The two bulk samples came in at 10.4 grams per tonne gold, and 1.5 grams per tonne gold, for a blended average of 5.95 grams per tonne gold. These results made it very hard to justify the already lessened $600 million valuation. While there's nothing wrong with these grades, they came in much lower than expectations for a company valued at over $600 million US. Since this disappointment for shareholders, the valuation has come down substantially but remains a little expensive. As mentioned earlier, I am not aware of any junior currently being valued at an enterprise value per ounce of over $300 US.

The good news for shareholders is that the company is well-financed with over $33 million US in their treasury, and therefore, there is no need to worry about dilution over the next year. The other good news is that the company's Beatons Creek Project, which is 100% owned, has shown a substantial increase in ounces. The current resource estimate sits at 903,000 ounces with a weighted average grade of 2.66 grams per tonne gold. This is an impressive grade for a deposit where 80% of the ounces are amenable to open-pit mining. In other good news, the company received mining leases for 98% of its current Beatons Creek resource earlier this year.

Elsewhere, among the company's tenements, the company has recently brought in Sumitomo Corporation of Tokyo, Japan for a joint-venture on their Egina deposit. Sumitomo has the potential to earn up to a 40% interest in the Egina project by spending $30 million US over three years. This was a wise move by the company as it allows the company to stay well-financed and still have a significant upside to Egina. Thus far, results at Egina have been encouraging with 162 gold nuggets with a weight of 324 grams recovered from their first exploratory trench at the project. It is still very early, but analysts will be looking for confirmation of this initial success across the deposit. Currently, the majority of these nuggets were recovered from a 50-meter long interval within a 580-meter long trench. Once again, like Purdy's Reward, this is still leaving the 'raisin into a loaf of raisin bread' analogy on the table here also.

Finally, circling back to Karratha, work is ongoing, with the company realizing the need to switch their strategy to convey the viability of this deposit better. The company will need a tailored grade control regime and processing flow sheet to ensure the proper definition of future bulk sample grades. A larger bulk sample will likely be required to better capture grades at Karratha to the tune of 100,000 tonnes. Novo will need to submit a Program of Works approval for a 100,000-tonne bulk sample to the Department of Minerals, Industry, Regulation, and Safety [DMIRS]. The need for this significant bulk sample size is due to the 'melony seed' nature of their nuggets at Karratha as discussed by the company in the May news release.

To summarize, I see much potential at Beatons Creek which certainly justifies at least a $75 million valuation for the 900,000 ounces of relatively high-grade near-surface gold here. Elsewhere, Egina and Karratha remain very speculative given that nuggety deposits can be very unpredictable when it comes to production. It was a wise move for the company to bring in Sumitomo Corporation to share in expenses at Egina, but I feel it's too early stage to place any significant valuation on either project. Summing this up, we have two very speculative projects in Karratha and Egina, and one promising deposit in Beatons Creek. An additional $75 million premium valuation for upside at Egina and Karratha is fair, which places a fair valuation on Novo Resources at roughly $150 million ($75 million for Beatons Creek and a $75 million premium for potential upside at Egina/Karratha). Given the company's current enterprise value of $287 million US, I see the company as still above fair valuation. This does not mean the stock can't go higher, but I prefer to go as much bang for my buck when it comes to valuation as possible. With companies like Marathon Gold trading for an enterprise value of $144 million with potentially 5 million ounces of gold at slightly lower grades, it's difficult to justify paying up for something like Novo Resources.

It is important to note that if Novo Resources was seemingly overvalued but racing higher each week and making new 52-week highs, I wouldn't be writing off the stock. There is undoubtedly value in trading on momentum in hot sectors, and some names with ghastly fundamentals have seen massive moves since gold woke up in May. Unfortunately, however, this is not the case for Novo Resources. While the majority of the sector climbed back above their 200-day moving averages in June, Novo Resources is lying flat and has been unable to stabilize above this level.

Looking at a monthly chart of the stock, Novo Resources remains below its 20-month moving average (green line), and this moving average has a negative slope. This makes the stock less desirable when names like Barrick Gold (GOLD) and Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF) are busy trending above rising 20-month moving averages. For Novo Resources to turn around and even become a market performer again, it would need a monthly close above the CAD $3.00 level. Until this monthly moving average is reclaimed, long positions carry much higher risk.

Looking at the weekly chart, we can see that the stock is trading in an intermediate downtrend and continues to make lower highs. While it's an improvement that the stock has stopped making new lows temporarily, this is relatively lethargic price action when other juniors are busy racing higher. The stock has strong resistance at CAD $3.30, and a weekly close above here will be required to expunge the stock's weekly downtrend. Barring significant improvements at Egina or Karratha, I see any rallies to the CAD $3.30 level as opportunities for investors to lighten up their positions. A rally to this level would give the company a $500 million market capitalization, a hefty price to pay for just 900,000 ounces of gold at Beatons Creek.

While Novo remains an interesting story to keep an eye on if they can prove their case at Karratha or Egina, the nuggety nature makes the investment thesis riskier. The new upgraded resource at Beatons Creek likely puts a floor under the stock at a $150 million valuation or so, but this is 40% lower than the company's share price currently. I am not bearish on Novo here, but I see limited upside until they can instill more confidence in the potential of their nuggety deposits. For this reason, the reward to risk remains roughly balanced but slightly tilted to the downside on Novo Resources. This makes it a difficult investment even after it's already shed 60% of its value off of its highs. Bottom-fishers may be salivating over the stock as it sits well below its highs, but the stock never belonged at a $900 million valuation in the first place. I see much better opportunities elsewhere in the junior space, and for now, I see the stock as a Pass.

