SmileDirectClub Files For U.S. IPO

SDC has grown rapidly and its business model is interesting and perhaps disruptive, but the firm is burning through large amounts of cash to generate its growth.

The firm sells teeth alignment products directly to consumers via its stores and telemedicine platform.

SmileDirectClub has filed its initial registration statement for a U.S. IPO.

SmileDirectClub (SDC) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides dental aligners through a telemedicine platform in the US, Canada, Australia and the UK.

SDC is growing quickly but also burning through high and increasing amounts of cash to generate that growth.

I’ll provide an update when we learn management’s valuation assumptions.

Company & Technology

Nashville, Tennessee-based SmielDirectClub was founded in 2013 to provide patients in need of teeth alignment with a aligners directly through its telemedicine platform, both through static SmileShops and through a SmileBus - a mobile SmileShop.

Management is headed by David Katzman, who has been with the firm since its inception and is also the Founder and Managing Partner of Camelot Venture Group.

The firm's 300 SmileShops are places where users can learn more about the company's aligners and acquire a free 3D image of their teeth. They're spread across the US, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, and the UK, while management anticipates to open 20 new locations monthly for each month until the end of 2019.

SDC's tooth aligners are acquired through a process in which the user takes a free 3D image at a SmileShop or SmileBus, or purchases an 'impression kit' online that allows them to take a mold of their teeth and mail it to SDC where a licensed dentist or orthodontist reviews the clinical information and prescribes aligners with an average treatment plan of six months.

Below is a brief overview video of the company’s offerings:

Source: SmileDirectclub

Aligners are shipped to customers via mail while the dentist that has prescribed them is responsible for the examination of the user’s progress at least every 90 days through the company’s telemedicine platform.

Management believes that the lower cost, less time and doctors visits required, as well as the wide accessibility of SmileDirectClub, as shown by the graphic below, represent the company’s core competitive strengths.

Source: Company registration statement

SmileDirectClub has operations in four countries, namely the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, where it has opened over 300 SmileShops, including in partnership with CVS and Walgreens, where it has helped over 700,000 patients correct their teeth alignment.

Access Dental Lab, an SDC wholly-owned subsidiary, is responsible for the manufacturing of the firm's aligners.

Investors in SmileDirectClub included Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Spark Capital, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, and Gin Lane. Source: Crunchbase

Customer Acquisition

SDC utilizes an 'omnichannel approach supported by media mix modeling and multitouch attribution modeling,' that focuses on both offline, such as TV, experimental events, local events, and business-to-business partnerships, as well as online digital marketing, including social media and paid search.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been increasing, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To June 30, 2019 56.0% 2018 50.3% 2017 44.0%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was 0.9x in the most recent six-month period, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To June 30, 2019 0.9 2018 1.3

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Research and Markets, the global dental braces market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8% between 2018 and 2023.

The main factors driving forecasted market growth are rapid technological advancements as well as an increasing need for dental treatments due to rising oral healthcare concerns.

Major firms that provide dental braces include:

3M (MMM)

Align Technology (ALGN)

Danaher (DHR)

DB Orthodontics

Dentsply Sirona (XRAY)

Source: Sentieo

The firm’s aligners require less (or none) doctor visits, cost less to acquire, and are delivered through the mail, while checkups are done through a telemedicine platform, consequently providing the customer with better and easier accessibility.

Financial Performance

SDC’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharp growth in topline revenue

Strong gross profit growth and gross margin increase

Uneven operating losses and reduced negative operating margin

Sharply increased cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 373,530,000 113.4% 2018 $ 423,234,000 190.0% 2017 $ 145,954,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 289,950,000 152.8% 2018 $ 289,266,000 253.0% 2017 $ 81,943,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To June 30, 2019 77.62% 2018 68.35% 2017 56.14% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To June 30, 2019 $ (15,686,000) -4.2% 2018 $ (45,557,000) -10.8% 2017 $ (30,502,000) -20.9% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To June 30, 2019 $ (52,915,000) 2018 $ (74,771,000) 2017 $ (32,778,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To June 30, 2019 $ (97,892,000) 2018 $ (114,786,000) 2017 $ (30,268,000)

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $149.1 million in cash and $343.3 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, was a negative ($233 million).

IPO Details

SDC intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, although the final figure will likely differ.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B holders will have ten votes per share.

Multiple classes of stock are a way for management and existing shareholders to retain voting control of a company after losing economic control and the S&P 500 no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to purchase and cancel [an as-yet undetermined] LLC Units (or [an as-yet undetermined] LLC Units if the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares of Class A common stock is exercised in full) from the Pre-IPO Investors at a price per LLC Unit equal to the public offering price per share of Class A common stock in this offering, less the underwriting discount; to pay incentive bonuses to certain employees pursuant to the IBAs, as further described in "Executive and Director Compensation—Incentive Bonus Agreements"; to fund the tax withholding and remittance obligations related to the IBAs, as further described in "Executive and Director Compensation—Incentive Bonus Agreements." to redeem LLC Units from the non-Series A Pre-IPO Investors pursuant to the terms of our 2018 Private Placement up to $43 million to fund a distribution to the non-Series A Pre-IPO Investors, which distribution will be payable upon determination of the outcome and amount payable, if any, in connection with an arbitration proceeding with Align the balance for general corporate purposes, which may include international expansion, innovation, research and development, and working capital. We have not yet determined the specific uses or amounts for any of these uses of the remaining proceeds.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available yet.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, BofA Merrill Lynch, Jefferies, UBC Investment Bank, Credit Suisse, Guggenheim Securities, Stifel, William Blair, and Loop Capital Markets.

Commentary

SmileDirectClub is attempting to obtain capital for what appears to be paying off previous investment agreements or arbitration awards with various parties.

Depending on the ultimate amount of the IPO, there may be little or nothing left for the company to use to fund its growth initiatives, which could be a negative aspect of the IPO.

The firm’s financials show impressive growth but increasing sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue.

Additionally, the firm is burning through large and increasing amounts of cash to generate that impressive growth.

I suspect that unless the IPO is for a much larger size than $100 million, the firm will need to tap equity markets shortly after the IPO for additional capital to cover its high cash burn.

The market opportunity for a lower-cost, telemedicine delivery method for low to moderate teeth alignment in place of dental braces appears to be significant.

Valuation will be critical for determining the desirability of the IPO, as I suspect management will be aggressive in trying to create as high a valuation as possible based on the firm’s revenue growth trajectory.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn those details.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

