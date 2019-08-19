Top Net Payout Yields - August 2019

This article is a continuation of a monthly series highlighting the top net payout yield (NYSE:NPY) stocks that was started back in June 2012 and explained in August 2012. The series highlights the best stocks for the upcoming month, utilized in part to make investment decisions for the IB Asset Management model. Please review the original articles for more information on the NPY concept.

YTD Returns

Below are two charts highlighting the returns of the top 10 stocks from the start of the year (see list here). For presentation reasons, the chart is broken into the Top 5 and Next 5 lists and compared to the S&P 500 benchmark index along with the Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD), which offers a fund for comparison purposes that is aligned with the NPY concept.

The Top 5 stocks have had an incredible start to the year. The group had a rather weak December last year, but the stocks bounced back to average 37.3% total returns in the first seven months of 2019. The performance easily surpassed the benchmark S&P 500 indexes 20.2% total return in the period, Celgene (CELG), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) and Applied Materials (AMAT) all managed to rebound for rough ends to 2018 with gains in excess of 41.5%. Even Qualcomm (QCOM) beat the large gain of the benchmark index with a 31.2% rally so for this year while only Loews Corporation (L) underperformed the market with a still respectable 17.9% gain. The Cambria fund produced a 14.1% gain, but failed to beat any of the Top 5 stocks or the benchmark index. In total, the Top 5 stocks gained 37.3% for the January through July period to easily smash the performance of the benchmark S&P 500 index and easily beat the Shareholder Yield ETF.

Data by YCharts

The Next 5 stocks were nearly equally strong after a bad month in December. The group had four stocks crush the benchmark index led by Synchrony Financial (SYF) and Best Buy(BBY) gaining in excess of 46.6% for the period. Even Citigroup (C) and Oracle (ORCL) easily rolled past the 20.2% total return of the S&P 500 index with gains averaging around 32.0%. The only disappointing stock for the period was CenturyLink (CTL) that plunged following the company cutting the dividend. In total, the Next 5 stocks gained an incredibly large 30.0% for the January through July period, out performing the 20.2% total return of the S&P 500 index and the 14.1% total return of the Shareholder Yield ETF.

Data by YCharts

In all, the top 10 stocks had a very strong period with only CenturyLink producing a loss. The massive total returns of eight stocks that exceeded 25.0% total returns in the January through July period led the way up. In total, the NPY stocks gained a large 33.7% in comparison to the 20.2% total returns of the benchmark index and the 14.1% gain of the comparable ETF.

August List

The top 10 list naturally saw major shifts for August considering the list hasn't been updated on a monthly basis this year. The top of the list continues to see an influx of tech stocks with Qualcomm and NXP Semi. remaining in the top two positions and Oracle bumping up to the third position followed by NetApp (NTAP) at fourth. Five of the top six yields are tech stocks. All of these tech stocks yield in excess of 17.5% due to a suddenly cheap sector and tax reform providing extra cash due to lower income tax rates and repatriation of foreign cash. On the flip side, Applied Materials fell off the list.

In addition, Celgene and CenturyLink dropped off the list to start August. Celgene was bought by Bristol-Myers (BMY) earlier this year and naturally stopped stock buybacks. CenturyLink cut the dividend, though the stock still yields a rather high 9.5% dividend yield.

New Additions

The additions to the list for August were NetApp, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and Wells Fargo (WFC). These stocks joined the list after underperforming the market while ramping up stock buybacks during the year. The chart shows the returns through market close on August 16 with each stock now down for the year while the S&P 500 has returned 15.2%.

Data by YCharts

NetApp pulled back somewhat on share buybacks during the quarter ending in July, but the stock decline actually boosted the current NPY to 20.5%. The tech company ended the quarter with net cash of about $2.4 billion providing plenty of cash to continue aggressive capital returns.

New Top 10

Despite the large stock gains, the list maintained an NPY above 19% for August. The lowest yield is nearly back above 15%, providing yields far in excess of normal dividend yields and extremely low interest rates.

The average yield dipped to 19.2% to start August, down from 19.7% to start January and down at only 17.5% in December. The buyback yield jumped again to 16.5% due to the large buybacks of Qualcomm, NXP Semi. and Oracle, amongst the others. The dividend yield slumped to 2.7% to mostly reflect the removal of the large dividend yield from CenturyLink.

As mentioned before, anybody looking for more dividend yield can leave the large dividend yield of CenturyLink in their portfolio. The stock only slightly misses the cut on most months it isn't included.

Conclusion

The yields of the NPY is back to the massive yields of a few years ago. The average stock on the list has substantial buybacks to take advantage of the recent weakness and volatility in the market.

The NPY has become more volatile in the last few years as the list is now made up of a lot of tech stocks. Investors should consider diversifying away from a high concentration of any sector.

Ultimately, the NPY concept has proven the benefit of buying these stocks and holding for extended periods. Investors can chose whether to make monthly or annual adjustments, but either way the goal remains for infrequent adjustments to the model to keep the portfolio complexity at a minimum.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QCOM, NXPI, EBAY, C, CTL, BBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.