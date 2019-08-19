X Financial (XYF) CEO Justin Tang on Q2 2019 - Earnings Call Transcript

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call August 19, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Zhang - IR

Justin Tang - Chairman and CEO

Simon Cheng - President

Kevin Zhang - CFO

Conference Call Participants

John Cai - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the X Financial Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to your host today, Jennifer Zhang. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Jennifer Zhang

Thank you, Operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. The company's results were released earlier today and are available on company's IR website at ir.xiaoyinggroup.com.

On the call today from X Financial are Mr. Justin Tang, Founder, Chairman and CEO; Mr. Simon Cheng, President; and Mr. Kevin Zhang, CFO. Mr. Tang and Mr. Cheng will give a brief overview of the company's business operations followed by Mr. Zhang who will go through the financials. They are all available to answer your questions during the Q&A session.

I remind you that this call may contain forward-looking statements under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on Management's current expectations and the current market and operating conditions and relate to events that evolve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the company's control, which may cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements differ from materially some forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties and factors is included in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Mr. Justin Tang. Mr. Tang, please go ahead.

Justin Tang

Thank you, Jennifer. Hello, everyone.

We are pleased to report a solid quarter where we made a significant progress across a number of different outlets. Our business momentum remains strong. With the qualities loans facilitated on our platform improving slightly, and our funding and some institutional investors expending.

I'd like to highlight some of these achievements. First, the industry regulatory environment are still challenging during the second quarter of this year. No matter what the regulation trends are, we are making ourselves thoroughly prepared to be qualified and in compliance with the new regulation in order to protect investors and the shareholders benefits.

The P2P industry continues undergoing so-called check and audit process per regulator's requirements and we are complying of regulators so-called fleet declined requirements by decreasing our loan balance and a number of active lenders. There are still potential outcome for the P2P industry at this moment is remain unclear. So we are not sure if the so-called restriction would ever be completed. At the same time, we are working with the local regulators to explore the possibility, to transport part of our business into microcredit loan company.

Second, the high quality loans for our platform and our strong reputation helping us to attract more institutional investors. During the second quarter of 2019, funding from non individual investors account for around 26.7% of the loans facilitated to our platform, a significant improvement from 44% in the first quarter.

Demand from institutional investors for our high quality assets remains strong and will gradually reduce our funding costs over time. Financial institutions have extended a credit line to us in the month approximately RMB 26.4 billion for also facilitated loan transaction or platform which reflects the trust, their financial institutions have seen the quality of our assets and the strength of our risk amendment. We are pretty confident if necessary, we can use institutional funding to maintain the stable growth ordinance without any interruption.

Third, our delinquency rate improved on a sequential basis as we continue to invest in our risk management system and in technology. We will diversify our customer acquisition channels as well so partnership with e-commerce platform and other channels with better customer quality.

Lastly, Xiaoying Wallet our recently launched reformulated product grew rapidly during this quarter with transaction volumes jumping significantly to RMB 970 million from RMB 200 million in the last quarter, and outstanding loan balance increased to RMB 578 million as of June 30, 2019 from RMB 177 million as of March 31, 2019.

Xiaoying Wallet was developed with the needs of our customer in mind, and we leverage our basically data analysis capability and advanced technology infrastructure to offer the best industry - best product in the industry.

In conclusion, we are counting our future growth prospects and ability to create a long term value for our investors, and the shareholders. We will continue to provide the best user friendly and convenient finance to borrowers and help them meet demand or consumption and to grow our online consumer lending business.

This will conclude my remarks. Now, I'll turnover to Simon Cheng, our President.

Simon Cheng

Thank you, Justin. Hello, everyone.

We are very pleased to see the quality of our loans has improved and the delinquency rates for both 30-days to 90-days and 90-days to 100-days went down sequentially, which reflects our strong risk management capability. Things later 2018, we have taken prudent approach in our credit policies and it is very good to see stable and improved credit quality during these uncertain macro environment. We will continue our prudent approach in our credit policies in later part of 2019.

Besides, we have expanded our funding channels to banks, trust companies and other financial institutions which can further strengthen our funding costs, and diversify our funding sources. In addition to that, we are expanding our borrower base by cooperating with other Fintech companies.

We are very happy to see Xiaoying Wallet our recurring consenting product is growing in the importance of our business as a result of junky month in the market. As Justin had mentioned, the number of transaction of Xiaoying Wallet in the second quarter increased by 347% quarter-over-quarter.

The number of registered and approved users of Xiaoying Wallet was 542,752 as of June 30, 2019, increasing from 192,891 as of March 31, 2019. Xiaoying Wallet is expected to maintain strong growth momentum and gradually account for a larger percentage of our overall business. We are very confident we will continue to deliver good results going forward in the challenging environment.

I will hand the call to Kevin, who will go through our financials.

Kevin Zhang

Thank you, Simon.

We had solid operational results during 2019 second quarter despite the regulatory uncertainties remain. And the non-GAAP net income margin attributable to financial shareholder increased to RMB 342.5 million during this quarter, a 57% increase compared to our results in the fourth quarter.

We continue to expand our relationships with banks and trust companies, as well as other institutional funding partners. 26.7% of our funding in the second quarter is from the non-individual investors and we expect 45% and over percent of the funding will be supported by the non-individual investors in the third and fourth quarters respectively.

The overall funding costs remain stable, while we foresee a decrease in funding costs for financial institutions in the second half year of 2019 as low as 8% annually. In the interest of time, I will not go through every detailed line. Please refer to our earnings release for further details.

Our net revenues in the second quarter of 2019 is RMB 810 million, a 4.2% increase quarter-over-quarter. The revenue fixed rate is 7.96% slightly 0.1% decrease compared to the revenue fixed rate in the fourth quarter, since the product mix is relatively stable and APR of the main product [indiscernible] remains unchanged. The origination of fixed expense as a percentage of loan volumes facilitated increased 5.65% from 3.5% in Q1 through 4.15% in Q2, primarily due to an increase in current market operating costs for the recently launched revolving credit product Xiaoying Wallet.

We are pleased to see one of our major subsidiary classified as a Top Tier enterprise in May 2019 while full tax exempt of enterprise income tax of 2018 and is subject to our preferential EIT rate of 12.5% from 2019 to 2021. This contributes to our income tax benefit of RMB 140 million during this quarter. And we expect that the effective tax rate would be around 15% in 2019 a 45% decrease compared to adjusting in 2018.

Besides, we expect that the loan facilitation for the third quarter of 2019 to be approximately RMB10.5 billion. This forecast reflects the company’s current and preliminary view, which are subject to change.

In conclusion, we pleased with our operational and financial performance this quarter and we'll continue to rollout initiatives and apply technologies across our business to improve operational efficiency and equate to long-term sustainable value for our shareholders.

Now, this concludes our prepared remarks and we'd like to open the call to questions. Operator, please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And the first question comes from John Cai with Morgan Stanley.

John Cai

Hi, thank you, management for taking my questions I have a few questions. And the first one is on the regulations. Can you talk about what's the latest communications with the regulators. What are the expectations on that - the pace of the three decline and also, Mr. Tang mentioned that you were talking about, transit in some of the business to a micro credit on island license. So just wondering if there's any colors or further details on that front.

So how many portion will go there and do we expect the license - or when do we expect the license to be resume because as the U.S. suspended. And the second question is about what was naturally, you mentioned that the risk has improved sequentially and we also have over RMB20 billion institutional funding standby. So I just wonder what kind of balance grows can we expect for the second half for this year.

And the third question is on the product I think we have seen a very strong momentum of the Xiaoying Wallet based on my calculation the ticket size seems to be very small it runs around RMB 200 million. Can the management also shares some takeaways tenures and profit contribution of this product in particular really in relations to the customer acquisition cost and also see that the origination and servicing cost has also increased.

So just wonder if you look at this in Wallet standalone can breakeven after - customer acquisition costs. And what sort of coffee contributions do we expect in the future? Thank you very much.

Justin Tang

Yes John, thanks yeah. So I will address the first and the second question and Simon and Kevin can answer the third question. In terms of regulation, like I mentioned in the coin at this moment the prospect or the registration as they remain unclear. You know basically, we are working with the local regulators it requires us to, decrease like say, decrease our loan balance or our P2P platform and also decrease the number of active lenders.

And we are complying with that. At this moment, out of over 20 billion loan balance we have, bought just over 60%, there are 65% - under 65% in our P2P platform. And so, and we have declined by around RMB500 million to RMB 800 million every month. And then we'll go ahead we’ll use registration process we don't know yet. At the same time, our working with regulators to explore the possibility of transforming part of our business into - the micro credit company, but this need to be work together between the local regulator and the regulatory.

And also we are working pretty actively with them and if and when that will happen in a way we don't know yet, but again, we are pretty well-prepared in all fronts. And no matter how the regulation will go we'll be able to maintain to scale our business without much interruption yeah. So the second in terms of growth prospects we will give guidance for the third quarter. You'll see our second quarter we have some small sequential growth from this quarter.

I think in Q3 we’ll see some further sequential growth from Q2 and in a single digit I think in Q4 will be better as well. At this moment, we only give us visibility for the second half of this year. We just don't want to make the premature prediction for the business and next year, because external economic environment still is a fairly uncertain as a general credit environment is still very challenging.

But the funding is not bottleneck at all we actually have sufficient funding to support to grow our business. I think the key really is to acquire the quality long demand we're very careful in terms of only, we will facilitate the quality of loan demand yeah. Kevin and Simon can answer the Wallet question, yeah.

Simon Cheng

Yes, Xiaoying Wallet is a recurring consumption product, so it means - the customers is supposed to use the product very frequently and with a lot of transactions that’s our general transaction size is about 300 to 400 U.S. This is a small ticket transaction but the customer will continue to use it for longer time, which means a longer lifetime for the customer, because it's a consumption loan and this is also has a better credit quality and also because it lasts for quite a long time.

Then our revenue source will - be quite a diversified it’s not only from the interest income. So with all this the strong benefit from this product feature actually, currently we are trying to increase the wording of this active frequent consumption uses for our product. We see very strong demand in the market. We see a very strong growth in the future. So our focus right now is not profitability, but as we given the data we have, we expect that the customer will acquire can generate positive revenue after a year.

Kevin Zhang

Yeah I will give some moment details about this credit option submit actually when we are talking Xiaoying Wallet we are temporary I think for such document when is the consumption in the second kind of product kind of installment the third will be cash of advance. For about 2.8 million [indiscernible] transaction all sort of Xiaoying Wallet about 2.7 million will be the consumption. And the side for the consumption is only about as Simon mentioned 200 to 300 per transactions.

But when we talk about the installment and cash flow advance it will be around 1,000 to 3,000 per transaction. For the transaction, just like we use our credit card to say purchase [indiscernible] so actually, we will provide around seven days with period. So the tender for those transactions will be very short. So when we talk about installment and cash advance it will be around seven to nine months and a little bit similar to our - product of car loans.

And as we know those refactoring product usually have a longer use life compared to our loan project. So at the first several months, we’ll usually we’ll like to invest more on our customer acquisition cost and that means at the first several months we expect that will be an personal loss for the segment, but after around one year or one to two year operating especially the total business will be pretty even. John?

John Cai

Thank you, yes, yes. Can I have a follow-up on the customer acquisition costs. So just wonder what's the trend and what's the cost we're paying for maybe Xiaoying Wallet and a new question actually about the corporation with [indiscernible] what's the mix at the moment and what's the cause and any new partners we are working with? Thank you very much.

Kevin Zhang

Okay, I will add some colors first and then maybe Simon and Justin can help to submit. Actually when we're talking about customer between cost we now tend to invest about working to 50 to around 200 to acquire a new active customer for the Xiaoying Wallet. And we expect the average acquisition cost will remain stable in the following - in the second half of 2019 yeah and that was foreseeable view for the customer acquisition cost for the Xiaoying Wallet.

When talking about our corporation with ZhongAn yes actually we now lay about 80% of our principal was now secured by ZhongAn Insurance [indiscernible] about 82% and that means in this quarter we slightly improved slightly. And now we are still seeking the corporation with other insurance company and guaranteed companies to increase the percentage of transaction supported by other partners. But we are still on our way but we will have partners or pipeline to negotiate with our partners.

Justin Tang

Yes Kevin just said actually so as the - our largest insurance partner at this moment and we have very good relationship with ZhongAn and at the same time quarter-by-quarter, the loan issued by ZhongAn has decreased. We are actively seeking other partners, including insurance companies or some guaranteed companies. We have very good response from their part as well. We would continue to diversify the guaranteed partner for our business.

John Cai

Thanks a lot. It's very helpful.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from [Matthew Larson with National Securities].

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, gentlemen, for taking my call. I got on the conference little late, so if I'm asking a question that you addressed, I apologize. You gave guidance in the earnings release for the third quarter do you have guidance for the full year?

Justin Tang

Kevin go ahead.

Kevin Zhang

Okay actually we quoted a very safe [indiscernible] towards the end of quarter. So when we’re talking about the whole year, we expect around the 40 billion to maybe 41 billion for loans operational amount for the whole year.

Unidentified Analyst

All right and so it's reasonably flat and that's because you're replacing your peer-to-peer funding with more institutional funding is that why that's the case?

Justin Tang

I think that's another major driver, because actually we took a very prudent approach in our credit policy at the moment, the environment is quite uncertain at this moment. So we really try to make sure we have good quality for our asset. So we have a stable starting to increase this is the plan at this moment.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay and by the end of the year, could you give me your goal as far as what percentage of your business will be institutionally funded?

Kevin Zhang

We said, by the end of this year, which is over 60% of our funding will be from the financial institutions.

Unidentified Analyst

Good. Was that 60 or 50 did you say?

Kevin Zhang

60.

Unidentified Analyst

Six zero okay, alright. And it seems to me that's with the regulators are pushing for so that sounds like a majority and a big move up from where you were this time last year. Let me see your stock, which came public at 14 is $2.60 trades well below book value. And at my the estimates I'm using maybe from my previous caller, the Morgan Stanley analyst well, at this point, it looks like you're trading at 2.5 times earnings, maybe thereabouts is there any thought of a dividend or buying back some shares at this low level in addition to the other work you're doing?

Justin Tang

We were made $15 million dividend for fiscal year 2018 I think we'll continue to make a dividend in 2019 as well. We have not found a stock repurchase yet well the reasoning is the liquidity of our stock is fairly low. And so it is pretty hard for us to buy much and if we're buying, we will further reduce the liquidity in the open market that it’s not going to be good.

And the second also is that because there are different parts or outcome for the regulation where we want to reserve some cash in terms in case we need to fund some financial institution, the requirement so at this moment, we would -- I think we were just going to have a pretty stable dividend policy.

Unidentified Analyst

All right that sounds good when do you expect to announce the dividend for 2019?

Justin Tang

We would do it once a year so will be after the fiscal 2019.

Unidentified Analyst

So after the fiscal 2019 it'll be okay so six months at least okay. Well it looks like your business is humming along pretty well and I guess the uncertainty is, the regulatory rules that everybody is waiting for but I would assume a well capitalized firm like yourself with a large cash balance, which is trying to raise the institutional funding, would be one of the survivors in a business that is consolidating and you would pick up market share at one point. So that's what I would be expecting so thank you. Appreciate it.

Justin Tang

Thank you. Yes. We certainly think so yeah. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And that is all the time that we have for questions, I would like to return the floor to Jennifer Zhang for any closing comments.

Jennifer Zhang

Thank you, everyone, for joining us on the call today. If you haven't got a chance to raise your questions, we'll be pleased to answer them to fill out context we look forward to speaking with you again in the near future. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. The conference call has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect your lines.