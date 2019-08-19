Netflix Can Carve Out Its Own Niche But Won't Be Dominant

Increased competition will tamper Netflix's growth and reduce their pricing power. This will make it difficult to achieve enough free cash flow to justify their current share price.

Netflix will succeed due to the strength of their relationship with customers, but they must continue to build a portfolio of quality of content.

Netflix’s success has been built on a lack of competition and the content of third-party studios.

I believe Netflix (NFLX) will continue to be one of the leaders in streaming services, but it is not a winner take all market and investors have overestimated their profitability potential. This is likely to cause continued downward pressure on their share price in the coming years as the company continues to underperform expectations.

Netflix's strategy from their early days of DVD rentals has been to capture the "long tail" of consumer interest. Netflix appears to be following the same strategy in content creation, with a focus on quantity over quality which I believe will help them to avoid direct competition with other services who are more focused on a smaller quantity of premium content.

Netflix's data on consumer viewing preferences give them insights which can be used to create content that appeals to the "long tail" of consumer interest. I believe this gives Netflix an advantage over competitors and will allow them to maintain a broad consumer base, even in the face of rising competition. In general, the value of a data advantage is overestimated though, and it is not clear that this will lead to a sustainable competitive advantage.

Figure 2: Changing Consumer Viewing Preferences

(Source: Adapted by author from content by BCG)

Netflix has had a handful of critically acclaimed shows which have become widely popular including Stranger Things, House of Cards, The Crown, and Orange Is the New Black, but these series are in the minority of the large amount of content Netflix produces. Despite a lack of critically acclaimed shows and few true breakout hits, consumers are increasingly viewing Netflix content in preference to other studio's content.

Figure 3: Netflix Users Viewing Preferences

(source: Created by author using data from Variety)

Netflix's strategy and first-mover advantage appear to be working as it has greater subscriber retention than its competitors. Netflix and Hulu (DIS) have far superior subscriber retention to CBS All Access (CBS) and HBO Now (T) which supports the theory that a broad content library drives retention more than exclusive premium content.

Figure 4: Streaming Service Customer Retention

(source: TechCrunch)

Netflix appears to be the default streaming service for most people, with close to 80% of Netflix's subscribers only having that one subscription. For other services, most subscribers have more than one subscription, likely so that they can access the exclusive content on that service. Netflix has faced relatively little genuine competition until recently which has allowed them to grow rapidly and increase subscription fees. The concern going forward is how they perform against strong competition, particularly as rivals pull content from Netflix's platform.

Figure 5: Percentage of Streaming Service Users Who Only Have Subscribed to Only One Service

(source: Created by author using data from TechCrunch)

Netflix's current market capitalization assumes significant continued growth in member numbers, but recent growth numbers call this assumption into question. It is not clear if recent low growth is a result of rising subscription fees, issues with content or consumers moving to new streaming services. Although the U.S. market appears to be approaching saturation, I believe Netflix will continue to achieve strong growth in international member numbers going forward due to their broad appeal and position as the default streaming service.

Figure 6: Netflix Subscription Numbers

(source: Created by author using data from Netflix)

Quality movies and TV shows are expensive to produce, and content producers must receive adequate revenue in order to create content. This results in large fixed costs for Netflix and puts pressure on profit margins, unless sufficient scale can be achieved. This dynamic was not apparent for Netflix in the past as streaming was initially considered a niche, allowing Netflix to obtain content at a low cost. Content owners like NBC (CMCSA) and Time Warner did not see Netflix as a threat, which allowed Netflix to obtain quality content at below market prices. Now that content owners have realized the competitive threat of Netflix, they are increasing licensing costs as well as launching their own streaming services and removing content from Netflix. For example, Netflix reportedly paid $100 million to keep Friends on its service for 2019, more than triple its previous licensing fee of $30 million.

Netflix's transition to producing their own content has increased the operating leverage inherent in their business, which should result in higher margins but lower asset turnover. To take advantage of this operating leverage, Netflix must be able to grow their membership numbers and/or revenue per member to a sufficient level to cover content creation costs. Netflix has achieved margin expansion as the business has grown but margins are relatively low and growth in margins has stagnated in recent reporting periods. This is a concern for Netflix given the lack of competition.

Figure 7: Netflix Profit Margins

(source: Created by author using data from Netflix)

The profit margin figures are even more concerning when the effect of increasing revenue per member is removed. Assuming membership costs were constant between 2012 and 2019, margins would have decreased dramatically over that period. Netflix will likely struggle to continue to expand revenue per member in future as the number of competitors increases, many of which have lower subscription fees. In addition, membership numbers are beginning to be dominated by international members who generate lower revenue per member.

Figure 8: Netflix Profit Margins Assuming Constant Subscription Fees

(source: Created by author using data from Netflix)

Figure 9: Netflix Revenue per Member

(source: Created by author using data from Netflix)

I believe each streaming service will have a different focus and appeal to different consumers. HBO is likely to be a premium, highly differentiated service which charges higher prices. Disney is likely to be a family-friendly service which is used by Disney to strengthen their relationship with consumers and build intellectual property which Disney monetizes through other avenues. Hulu is likely to be Disney's attempt at competing with Netflix or at least containing Netflix's market power. Netflix will likely continue to offer a broad range of content with more of an international focus.

Of concern for Netflix though are the number of companies which are not trying to compete directly but are entering the streaming market as part of a broader strategy. These companies include Disney, Amazon (AMZN), and Comcast, all of whom have deep pockets. These companies will be less focused on profits and may be happy to drive down streaming prices to achieve their larger goals. I believe subscription fees are likely to face downward pressure as services compete for market share and Netflix's profitability will be limited as a result.

Service Price HBO (AT&T) 14.99 Netflix 11 Amazon Prime Video 8.99 Hulu (owned by Disney) 8 Disney Plus 5.99 CBS All Access 5.99

Table 1: Streaming Service Price Comparison

(source: Created by author using data from Variety)

More important than Netflix's profitability is its ability to generate positive cash flows. As Netflix has begun investing aggressively in content assets their operating profit and operating cash flow have diverged significantly. This is a result of Netflix including content costs in their operating cash flows and capitalizing these costs instead of expensing them. The question is then whether Netflix's accounting treatment of content costs accurately reflects economic reality.

Netflix follows two accounting standards for its content costs:

ASC 920: Entertainment - Broadcasting (licensed content)

ASC 926: Entertainment - Films (self-produced content where the IP is owned)

Netflix uses an accelerated depreciation schedule which is based on historical and estimated viewing patterns with quarterly reviews. Content assets are amortized over the shorter of a title's window of availability or estimated period of use or 10 years and on average, over 90% of the asset is expected to be amortized within four years of its month of ﬁrst availability. While this policy does not seem unreasonable, without more detail investors are relying on Netflix amortizing content assets accurately. If costs are being amortized over a longer period, then the asset generates revenue, profits will appear inflated.

Figure 10: Netflix Operating Profit and Cash Flow

(source: Created by author using data from Netflix)

If content costs are being incorrectly capitalized and amortized, it could be expected to show up as a decreasing asset turnover ratio. Although Netflix's asset turnover ratio decreased rapidly when they began investing aggressively in original content, it has stabilized in recent years, which may indicate content assets are effectively generating revenue. Only time will tell how valuable Netflix's content assets are and if they will generate sufficient revenue in the long run.

Figure 11: Netflix Asset Turnover

(source: Created by author using data from Netflix)

Another important metric is how much Netflix is spending on content relative to the number of members. This number has been increasing steadily since 2011 but may now be beginning to plateau. Importantly, the content cost per member is significantly less than the revenue per member and this gap appears to be widening. If this trend continues as subscriber numbers grow Netflix will begin moving towards positive cash flow. I believe that Netflix will begin to rationalize content spending going forward and as member numbers grow content cost per member will continue to decline. Revenue per member is likely to remain stagnant or even decline though due to competition.

Figure 12: Netflix Revenue and Content Cost per Member

(source: Created by author using data from Netflix)

Netflix's large investments in content assets and resulting negative cash flows have created the need for large amounts of financing, which has primarily come in the form of debt. Netflix's need for outside capital will continue for at least several years and presumably at some stage, a significant amount of equity will need to be raised, otherwise the balance sheet will become increasingly precarious. This could be problematic for Netflix if they are forced to raise capital during an economic downturn with depressed equity prices.

Figure 13: Netflix Free Cash Flow and Capital Structure

(source: Created by author using data from Netflix)

After normalizing cash flows for the size of the business, Netflix's performance looks more respectable with the free cash flow to the firm relative to revenue and assets trending towards positive. I believe this indicates that Netflix's strategy is working and that as subscription numbers continue to increase, they will continue to move toward positive free cash flows.

Figure 14: Netflix Free Cash Flow Performance

(source: Created by author using data from Netflix)

Netflix faces significant headwinds from increased competition, a domestic market rapidly approaching saturation, an unhealthy balance sheet, and negative cash flows. Even if Netflix was not facing increased competition, their valuation was stretched, but with membership growth slowing and subscription fees facing downward pressure, Netflix appears highly overvalued. With their rising debt burden and inability to generate positive cash flows, even the future viability of the company could be questionable. Investors need to realize that not all tech companies are created equal and that just because a company successfully reaches a large consumer base, it does not guarantee profitability. Video-on-demand content is too differentiated and consumer preferences too diverse for streaming services to be a winner take all market.

Netflix's current share price assumes a significant amount of future growth and relatively high profit margins, which are unlikely to eventuate. Based on a discounted cash flow model, I believe Netflix's intrinsic value is approximately $230 per share. This represents an opportunity for investors who are long to exit their positions or for aggressive investors to enter short positions.

