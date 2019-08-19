Henkel Results: Welcome To The Recession But I Keep My Shares

I will keep my shares. For investors who want to buy, I recommend the ordinary shares.

Nonetheless, the company will have to struggle with its own and global problems for some time to come.

After Henkel published the results for the second quarter of 2019, the share fell for the time being. For a relatively conservative company, the losses were quite substantial.

Around two percents of my private portfolio consists of Henkel (OTCPK:HELKF/OTCPK:HENKY/OTCPK:HENOY) shares. I like this company very much. Henkel just delivered the numbers for the first quarter in 2019. After Henkel published the results for the second quarter of 2019, the share fell for the time being. For a relatively conservative company, the losses were quite substantial. Therefore, I think it's important to check whether my investment thesis is still intact. After providing the highlights, I will analyze these numbers.

Data by YCharts

The Highlights

Here are the highlights of the first quarter short and sweet:

Adhesive Technologies delivers robust performance

Beauty Care below expectations

Laundry & Home Care achieves good business development

Sales of 5,121 million euros, almost at prior-year level, organic: -0.4%

EBIT margin* at 16.5% (-1.5 pp), earnings per preferred share (NYSEARCA:EPS)* at 1.43 euros (-9.5%)

First successes from announced growth initiatives

Investments in growth and digitalization

Strong balance sheet with good cash management

Adhesive Technologies, which is with 47 percent of Henkel's total sales the biggest business, business delivered a robust performance, achieving sales almost on prior-year level (-1.2 percent) and an excellent EBIT-margin of 18.3 percent. Particularly positive was the development of solutions for the aerospace industry, which recorded double-digit growth in the second quarter. The development of the Beauty Care segment,which makes 20 percent of total Henkel sales, was significantly below Henkel's expectations and disappointing. Sales were organically -2.4 percent below the level of the prior-year quarter. The Laundry & Home Carebusiness unit achieved a good organic sales growth of 2.0 percent.

Analysis

The share prices of Henkel is in a range which hasn't been seen for many years. Of course, Henkel faces some business headwinds but financial burdens due to higher investments are short-term. However, the problem is that the global economy is also slowing down.

The biggest point on the list of downsides is that Henkel adjusted its outlook. This is because the company does not anticipate industrial demand to increase in the second half of the year. In addition, it is expected that the Beauty Care business unit will develop below its initial expectations in the course of the year.

Previously, Henkel had expected organic sales growth of between 2 and 4 percent. Now, the company anticipates for the Group an organic sales growth of only 0 to 2 percent. For Adhesive Technologies, Henkel expects an organic sales growth of -1 to 1 percent. For Beauty Care, Henkel anticipates an organic sales development of -2 to 0 percent. For Laundry & Home Care, Henkel continues to expect organic growth in the range of 2 to 4 percent.For adjusted earnings per preferred share (EPS), Henkel now anticipates a development in the mid- to high single-digit percentage range below prior year at constant exchange rates. Before, the company expected an adjusted EPS in the mid-single percentage range below prior year at constant exchange rates.

However, the adjustment of the outlook by a few percent does not justify a decline in the share price of more than ten percent. Therefore, the company seems to be cheap. Furthermore, as a long-term investor, I like to accept short-term losses in EPS which are expected during such a phase, as long as management act transparent and stick to the plan. Henkel will lift investment spending by 300m EUR to capture growth opportunities. Van Bylen said Henkel will strengthen his position by accelerating the launch of new brands and innovations, increasing the marketing investments and driving digitization even further. Of course, this will hurt EPS and FCF. Additionally, the company is still on course in the emerging markets. There, Henkel achieved a strong organic sales growth of 3.9 percent. Africa/Middle East and Latin America achieved double-digit growth.

However, the trade conflict affects the entire industry. On the other hand, the cyclical weakening is mainly due to political problems. Given that, it is well known that political stock markets have short legs. However, investors should keep in mind the danger of further escalation. Furthermore, when it comes to Henkel, there is not only a decline of the share price but a weaker business too. It is not foreseeable how the trade conflict will develop further. Macroeconomic developments may continue to weigh on the world trade and therefore on Henkel. It is not yet possible to predict that the conflict with China will be resolved. Conflicts with Iran and North Korea persist as well. The existing escalation potential here could strengthen the pressure on the revenue in the nearer future.

Even with these challenges ahead, I do not expect, that this will hurt Henkel's ability to pay out dividends, as the current pay out ratio is quite low.

2019 EPS EUR 5.0 P/E ratio 15.39 Dividend EUR 1.90 Yield 2.3 % FCF EUR 5.5

Given the commitment of having a payout ratio between 30 and 40 percent, I expect a dividend between 1.90 and 2 EUR and a yield around 2.2/2.3 percent. This is not huge and could reflect a slight overvaluation. But even though Henkel is not a dividend aristocrat, dividend growth is still impressive.

Dividend Henkel. Source: website Henkel

Overall, the company will have to struggle with its own and global problems for some time to come. Additionally, A whole family dynasty is bound to the well-being of Henkel. In that sense, they will act as far-sightedly as possible. Adding the reasonable fundamentals I stated above to this, the sum is all I want as a long term investor. Since I already have shares in the company at a similar purchase price, I won't buy any more. But I will definitely not sell either. On the contrary, if it goes further down, I will buy more.

Investors takeaway

(Source: Brands & Businesses)

After every analysis of a company, I will use a three-grade rating for this series. Its purpose is to ensure that readers recognize at first glance whether a company might or might not be worth investing. The three steps rating at a glance.

Buy the jewel now rather than tomorrow if:

There are no downsides and the company has growth potential.*

The upsides outweigh the downsides and the company has enormous growth potential.

Worth an investment (maybe later after a second look) if:

The upsides outweigh the downsides.

The upsides are equal to downsides but the company has growth potential.

No thanks if:

No growth potential in the long term.

The downsides outweigh the upsides.

*Of course, the growth potential is a part of the upsides, but it is also crucial in my final considerations.

Conclusion: The grade for Henkel

With investing in future growth, a low payout ratio and low PE, Henkel is still worth a long term investment. Due to the higher dividend yield, I recommend the ordinary shares.

Henkel invests in future growth.

Global economy slowdown should be priced in.

The company will have to struggle with its own and global problems for some time to come.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article, and check "Get email alerts".

Note: Henkel trades in ordinary shares which have voting rights and preferred shares. The preferred shares are the significantly more liquid class of Henkel shares. Apart from the treasury shares, they are entirely in free float. While the preferred shares are traded in the German Stock Index, the ordinary shares are nearly 10 percent cheaper. Therefore, they have a higher yield too. In the USA, investors are able to acquire Henkel ordinary and preferred shares by the way of stock ownership certificates obtained through the Sponsored Level I ADR (American Depositary Receipt) program.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HELKF, HENKY, HENOY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.