GHII: A High-Dividend Global Infrastructure Equity ETF

A passive fund may not be able to distinguish between value plays and value traps.

Global infrastructure, a class of "real assets", has become more and more popular with investors who are seeking to enhance the resilience and diversification of their equity portfolio.

Infrastructure assets, including utilities, oil and gas pipeline networks, communications and transportation infrastructure, provide important services to the broader society. These assets can provide stable and predictable cash flow that is buttressed by long-term contracts or regulation, as well as monopolistic characteristics and high barriers to entry. Moreover, listed infrastructure companies offer liquid access to illiquid assets.

Through infrastructure funds, investors can access a broad range of investment opportunities across regions and sectors that may not be possible to achieve through direct investment. Diversification can help mitigate risk in concentrated exposure to economic downturns or regulations in one specific region.

The outlook for global listed infrastructure remains positive, due to their quality defensive characteristics that can provide sustainable cash flows in face of market volatility.

In a 2017 report, the consulting firm McKinsey estimated that $3.7 trillion of investment in economic infrastructure will be needed every year from now until 2035. Moreover, infrastructure investment will continue to shift to emerging markets, with developed markets taking a comparatively smaller share of investment.

In our previous piece (How Does iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stack Up?), we analyzed IGF as a potential means to access the global infrastructure space. I would suggest giving that piece a quick read if you haven't already because we may be making some comparisons to that ETF.

Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF

In this piece, we will be looking at the Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF (GHII) as an alternative ETF to access the global infrastructure asset class. This ETF is certainly much smaller than the largest ETFs in the space at only just over $60 million in assets (cf. over $3 billion for IGF). It is also not very well-followed on Seeking Alpha with only 376 followers.

Basic facts about the fun are shown in the table below.

Fund GHII Yield (TTM) 5.10% Expense ratio 0.45% Inception February 11, 2015 AUM $60.6 million Avg. Volume 8268 Morningstar rating ** No. holdings 61 Annual turnover 45% Investment mandate The Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF is based on the S&P High Income Infrastructure Index. The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities and American depositary receipts ("ADRs") and global depositary receipts ("GDRs") that represent securities in the Index. The Index is designed to measure the performance of 50 high-yielding global equity securities of companies that engage in various infrastructure-related sub-industries. Index constituents must be constituents of the S&P Global BMI Index and meet size, listing and liquidity requirements. The index is computed using the net return, which withholds applicable taxes for non-resident investors. The Fund and the Index are rebalanced semiannually. Seeking Alpha followers 376

The expense ratio is 0.45% which is moderate, and 2 bps lower than IGF's.

This fund's inception was in February 2015. It struggled to accumulate assets until late 2016 where its assets increased quickly to over $30 million. Another sharp increase of assets in mid-2018 propelled it towards the $60 million mark. The current AUM is $60.6 million.

Data by YCharts

Index

GHII tracks the S&P High Income Infrastructure Index. This index is composed of the 50 highest-dividend-paying companies within the S&P Global BMI that operate in the energy, transportation, and utilities clusters. The maximum weight of each cluster is 50%. These are the GICS sub-sectors that can go into each cluster.

How is the S&P High Income Infrastructure Index different from the S&P Global Infrastructure Index that is tracked by IGF? This table illustrates some of the differences in the selection criteria for the two indices.

(Source: S&P Indices)

We can see from the table above that the starting universe for the two funds are essentially the same: the S&P Global BMI (broad market index). Emerging market companies are allowed for both indices but they must trade on a developed market exchange. Market capitalization and liquidity requirements are also quite similar.

The main difference is that IGF's index simply selects the largest 75 infrastructure stocks from the universe and weights them by market capitalization. In contrast, GHII's index selects the highest-yielding 50 stocks from the universe and weights them by dividend yield.

This results in GHII having a high dividend yield and small-cap tilt versus IGF. For example, IGF's average market cap is $22.92 billion according to Morningstar compared to only $6.17 billion for GHII. On the other hand, GHII's portfolio has a much higher dividend yield than IGF's portfolio, 7.23% versus 4.18%.

Portfolio

Below is a sector breakdown chart for GHII. GHII is exposed to only three sectors: Utilities (55.87%), Energy (33.24%) and Industrials (10.89%).

In terms of geographical location, GHII has highest allocation to Canada at 30.00%, then the United States at 25.84%, followed by Australia at 7.76% and the United Kingdom at 6.41%.

Below are the top 10 holdings of GHII. AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) [TSE:ALA] (4.9% dividend yield), a North American energy infrastructure company that stores and delivers natural gas across North America, is the largest holding at 5.49% weight. The second-largest holding at weight 4.76% is Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) (9.7% yield) which owns, operates and invests in infrastructure businesses in the United States. In third place, we have 11%-yielding Ship Finance International (SFL) (11.0% yield) at 4.31% weight, a shipping company that owns and operates a fleet of over 80 vessels worldwide.

Distribution

The below graph shows the distributions paid out by GHII since inception. GHII pays quarterly (March, June, September, December). These distributions vary largely and there is no obvious pattern as to whether certain times of year pay more than others. The most recent dividend was $0.356, which was paid out in June.

Data by YCharts

GHII’s one-year growth rate is -1.63%, meaning that it has suffered a small decrease of distributions. Because the ETF is fairly young (incepted in 2015), three or more years, growth rates are unavailable.

Over its life, the trailing-twelve month (TTM) dividend yield has ranged from lows of about 4% to highs of just over 6.4%. The current TTM yield of GHII is at 5.04%. This makes it a higher-yielding version of IGF, which has a 3.17% TTM yield.

Data by YCharts

Performance

Let's compare the performance of GHII to the market capitalization-weighted IGF as well as two other global infrastructure closed-end funds: Macquarie Global Infrastructure Fund (MGU) which we currently own in our Tactical Income-100 portfolio and Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF).

Over a period of a year, GHII has returned +6.35%, which significantly trails IGF's +11.37%. UTF was the best-performing fund at +20.95%, while MGU returned +12.13%. However, it should be borne in mind that the two CEFs, being leveraged, will show enhanced performance in a bull market.

Over the last three years, GHII returned +19.99% and was again the worst-performing fund out of the peer group. IGF returned +24.73% over the same time frame. The best performer was again UTF at +37.81%, while MGU returned +25.36%. However, it is interesting to note that the significant outperformance of UTF really only began from the start of 2019.

This graph shows the total return NAV performance over the lifespan of GHII (almost five years at this point). This time, GHII comes second at +35.30% return, while UTF is still first at +45.58%. IGF and MGU returned +27.21% and +24.39% respectively. It is interesting to note that GHII raced ahead of the pack during the recovery period after the 2015/2016. The high-dividend strategy used by GHII is closely related to the value factor, which generally outperforms during bull markets.

Summary

I've generally not thought very favorably of passive ETFs whose strategy is just to pick the highest-yielding stocks from the underlying universe (Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) comes to mind). A passive index will not be able to distinguish between value plays and value traps, whereas with an active manager at the helm, you at least have a full-time professional who will try to make the distinction for you (not that they are guaranteed to be successful of course). The recent underperformance of GHII bears this out, although if we pull the time frame back to include the rebound from the 2015/2016 energy crash, GHII does perform well.

One example of such a value trap may be AltaGas, currently the top holding of GHII. This company slashed its dividend from C$0.1825/month to C$0.08/month at the start of this year, doing no favors to the share price of course. Before the cut, the TTM yield was pushing over 15% which is probably why it took the top spot in the index, which weights by TTM dividend yield. However, as the TTM yield gradually drops to reflect the new, lower payout, I expect its weight to become much reduced in the upcoming rebalance.

Data by YCharts

In terms of the overall fund yield, you do get a significantly higher yield from GHII than the market capitalization-weighted ETF, IGF (5.04% vs. 3.17%). Admittedly this is still lower than UTF (7.09% yield) or MGU (7.05 yield%), but remember that the CEFs use leverage plus have wide latitude in using gains or ROC to fund their distributions. GHII's 5%+ yield might just make it competitive enough for income seekers to consider it, although its quarterly schedule and wide variability in dividend payout should be noted.

Overall, the fund's high dividend and small-cap focus mean that it probably shouldn't occupy more than a small satellite position in your portfolio, if any. As we noted in our report on IGF, we still prefer accessing the global infrastructure via the heavily discounted MGU (-12% discount) currently.

