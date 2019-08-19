MedMen Vs. Canopy Growth: Towards A New Zeitgeist

This difference in market cap is unlikely to exist over the next 12 months, with Canopy Growth either experiencing further declines in its stock price, or MedMen experiencing an increase.

Despite MedMen and Canopy Growth being leaders in their respective geographies, there is a significant difference in market caps between both companies.

For some readers, the word Zeitgeist would be a foreign one, the 'spirit of the time' references the defining mood of a particular time period. In this regard, a thing's Zeitgeist could exist on a spectrum when looked at over multiple time periods.

My last article on MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF), "MedMen Enterprises: Strong Growth And Fledgling Moat Will Push Shares Higher," focused on the company's growing operational leverage and a valuation comparison against its peers. But there remains a need for a greater comparison against another cannabis company whose sentiment lays at the other end of the spectrum.

Canopy Growth (CGC) has often been described as the blue-chip of the cannabis industry, the company has enjoyed extensive positive coverage across numerous financial news sites including Bloomberg, CNBC, and Market Watch. And while their businesses do not mirror each other with Canopy Growth more of a global cannabis conglomerate, with operations that span from a small chain of Canadian coffee shops to a British skincare company, the comparison is still apt. Both are in the top three revenue generators in their respective geographies, and both are fundamentally in the business of trying to generate value out of an agricultural commodity.

MedMen Versus Canopy Growth

Both companies have a substantial divergence in market capitalizations, with Canopy Growth trading at a US$9.48 billion market cap versus MedMen at a US$951.82 million market cap. This is despite revenue of US$68.17 million for Canopy Growth and US$42 million for MedMen during their last quarter. Essentially, Canopy is valued at almost 10x MedMen even though quarterly revenue is just over 60% higher.

Even when the enterprise value is used to adjust valuation to reflect the capital position of both companies, this substantial divergence still exists. This could be justified if (1) MedMen's suffers from a higher rate of cash burn, (2) MedMen's capital position is precarious and calls into question its ability to remain a going concern, and (3) MedMen has an inferior (defined as gross margins) than Canopy Growth Growth. None of these is the case.

Revenue And Cash Flows

Chart created from company filings

Canopy Growth's last results for its first quarter of 2020 saw the company realize revenue of US$68.17 million on operational cash outflow of US$119.24 million and free cash outflow of US$278.8 million. Headline net loss for Canopy Growth during the quarter was US$960 million, mostly consisting of a non-cash loss on extinguishment of warrants to Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ). While the last quarter was broadly negative for the company with revenue declining quarter-over-quarter, and the company seeing the greatest free cash outflow in its history, the trendline for operational cash outflow offered some respite.

Chart created from company filings

MedMen is likely to surpass Canopy Growth's revenue within 12 months as the bulk of MedMen's Florida stores open over the next few months and the PharmaCann acquisition closes. This combined with a trimmed negative free cash flow profile should see the valuation difference between both firms begin to converge.

The Margins And Capital Position

Canopy Growth famously received a $4 billion investment from Constellation Brands, and at the last quarter $2.36 billion of cash and marketable securities remain. With the closing of more recent acquisitions and a continuation of its cash burn on the back of poor gross margins, Canopy Growth will find itself lurching into an increasingly uncertain capital position.

Canopy Growth also has comically poor gross margins, with 15% registered at the last report quarter versus 50% for MedMen.

Canopy Growth Q1 2020 Interim Financial Statement

MedMen's ability to remain a going concern was a constantly reiterated point by bears, hence the increased commitment by Gotham Green partners to an additional US$30,000,000 equity commitment, bringing the total financing commitment to US$280,000,000 strongly refutes this point. MedMen has enough liquidity to see through its revenue to an annual run rate of $400 million within the next 4 quarters. With a respectable price-to-sales of 3 attached, this ramp in revenue could be a significant catalyst for a convergence of the current gap in valuation between both companies.

For MedMen, A Brighter Day Might Come Tomorrow

If MedMen's management is able to steer the ship towards significantly reduced SG&A costs, in turn opening up a clear pathway to profitability, then a future where the current divergent spectrum between it and the current market darling has switched is not unforeseeable. MedMen has to create and communicate a comprehensive plan to sustainably manage each component of its cost base.

Epictetus, the Greek Stoic philosopher, in his Enchiridion states "Of things, some depend upon ourselves, others do not depend upon ourselves." MedMen's success is very much dependent on itself, the actions of its management over the next few years. A pretty obvious statement, but not many companies are in a position where their stock price can realize significant value accretion by marginal changes by management to match the average.

And while its current period of chronic and perhaps over-sentimental negativity is not over, while there is still a lot more to be done, and while there are still significant risks to be addressed, a brighter day is sure to come tomorrow. I will be taking profit from my short on Canopy Growth and reinvesting into other stocks within my portfolio including MedMen and CVSI.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMNFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short CGC