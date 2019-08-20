The price of cocoa futures on the Intercontinental Exchange rose to the highest price in 2019 during the week of July 8. The price traded up to $2602 per ton. Since then, cocoa has moved lower over the past five of six weeks. On Monday, August 19, the price of nearby September futures was trading at $2127 per ton, $475 or 18.3% below the July peak.

Cocoa rallied to the high on supply fears from Ghana, the world's second-leading producer of the soft commodity. Over the past six weeks, supply concerns eased, and the price declined. While nearby cocoa futures traded to a low at $1901 per ton in early March, the drop occurred at the end of the March-May roll. We are now in the late stages of the September-December roll period, which always can cause increased volatility in the cocoa futures market.

The most direct route for a risk position in the commodity that is the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionery products is via the future and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. However, the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN product (NYSEARCA:NIB) provides an alternative for those market participants that do not venture into the futures arena.

Technical metrics fall to oversold territory

The cocoa futures market posted losses in thirteen consecutive sessions from July 23 through August 8. The price declined in seventeen out of twenty sessions as of Monday, August 19 in the September futures contract.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the soon to expire September contract highlights, both price momentum and relative strength indicators have declined into deeply oversold conditions. At the same time, open interest has declined with the price. The total number of open long and short positions peaked at 289,783 contracts on July 12, and fell to 257,873 as of August 15, a drop of 11%. Falling price and declining open interest is not a technical validation of a bearish trend in a futures market.

The oversold conditions and drop in open interest could be signaling that the cocoa market is overdue for a corrective move on the upside. Meanwhile, the spread to roll positions from September to December favored the shorts as of the end of last week.

Source: CQG

The chart of December minus September cocoa futures on ICE shows contango of $83 per ton as of the close of business on August 16 and $63 on August 19. The contango favors those rolling short positions as they pick up a credit for repurchasing shorts in September while simultaneously selling December futures. The contango had been rising steadily throughout the recent months in a sign that those with long positions are rolling risk positions pushing the contango to a higher level. A sign of some long capitulation came on August 19 as the contango narrowed a bit.

Supplies weigh on prices

The news from the fundamental side of the cocoa market has been bearish over the recent weeks. Arrivals at ports in the world's leading producing nation, the Ivory Coast, reached 2.138 million for the October 1 through August 4 period, up from 1.972 million tons during the same period last season. Ghana will increase farm gate prices by 5.2% for the 2019/2020 season because of rising export demand. The increase to farmers is the first in four years.

Meanwhile, the first lady of the Ivory Coast, Dominique Ouattara met with a delegation of US Senators recently to appeal the call for an embargo on Ivorian cocoa over the nation's use of child labor. When it comes to the recent price action, the increased supplies from the Ivory Coast made up for losses from Ghana, and the price moved to the downside. Additionally, the weak British pound, which is near its low, puts additional selling pressure on the soft commodity because of the futures and physical contracts in London that are based in pound sterling.

Consumption continues to grow

So far this century, the global population has grown by over 26.5%, which expands the addressable market for cocoa consumption. Chocolate is a treat enjoyed by people all over the world, and without the cocoa bean, chocoholics cannot get their fix. With the world adding approximately 20 million new mouths to feed each quarter, the demand side of the fundamental equation for cocoa and all agricultural commodities is growing. Supplies are a year-to-year affair as the weather and crop disease can cause production shortfalls.

The economic slowdown in China took GDP growth to a record low at 6.2% in Q2 and could be even lower in Q3. However, the nominal GDP growth today is larger than when the economy was growing at a double-digit percentage pace because of the total size of GDP. Meanwhile, more Chinese have been enjoying chocolate over the past years, and the nation has become a significant and growing addressable market for cocoa consumption. To keep up, producers around the world need to increase output to keep pace with the demand.

West Africa always poses the potential for supply problems

The weather and crop disease can always present problems when it comes to the production of all agricultural commodities, and cocoa beans are no exception. Cocoa can only thrive in tropical climates around the equator, making West Africa the leading producing region of the world. The Ivory Coast and Ghana supply over 60% of the world's cocoa each year and political stability in the area can always present problems. Political coups, corruption, and other factors can cause shortages even in a year of bumper crops. Transporting cocoa from farms to ports for exportation can become a challenge in times of war or civil insurrection. Many times, cocoa beans had sat and rotted in the hot African sun when the logistical routes to the ports became too dangerous. Therefore, the region of the world with the most production can also be highly turbulent when it comes to political and social issues. The child labor issue that threatens a boycott by the US on Ivorian cocoa is an example of the type of problem that could cause inventories to mount and deteriorate. Cocoa is not like copper, oil, or other commodities that have long shelf lives, which makes storage of supplies for extended periods possible.

NIB for those who do not trade futures

Cocoa is a volatile agricultural product. Supplies are a season-to-season affair with more than 60% coming from West Africa each year. Demand is continually rising, so the cocoa futures market can become highly volatile at times. Since London is the hub of the international cocoa market, many physical contracts use the pound as the benchmark pricing currency. The British currency is trading at close to its lowest level in years as the deadline for Brexit approaches at the end of October. If the pound falls below the $1.20 level, it will likely put additional pressure on the cocoa futures market in the coming days and weeks.

Now that cocoa futures are below the $2200 per ton level on December futures and flirting with the $2100 level on the expiring September contract, now could be the perfect time to consider a scale-down buying program in the soft commodity. Cocoa can be a volatile commodity since 2000 the price has traded from lows at $674 to highs at $3826 per ton. However, over the past twelve years, the range was from $1769 to $3826. The impact of rising demand for cocoa beans around the world has lifted the base price during selling periods

The most direct route for a risk position in the cocoa market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the ICE exchange. However, the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN product moves higher and lower with the price of the soft commodity. The fund summary for NIB states:

The investment seeks to provide investors with exposure to the Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return. The Dow Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return (the "index") reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on cocoa. The index currently consists of one futures contract on the commodity of cocoa which is included in the Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index Total Return.

NIB has net assets of $15.89 million and trades an average of 16,687 shares each day. The ETN charges an expense ratio of 0.75%. The price of September cocoa futures rose from $2391 on July 16 to a high at $2538 on July 22, a rise of 6.1%. The price of the futures contract then proceeded to decline to its most recent low at $2089 on August 16, a fall of 17.7%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, the NIB ETN moved from $28.01 to $29.65 and then fell to a low at $24.51. the rise of 5.9% underperformed the cocoa futures market on the way up, but the decline of 17.3% on the way down was a slight outperformance by the ETN product

As the price of cocoa approaches the $2000 per ton level, it is now back in the buying zone. I would be a scale down buyer of cocoa futures and the NIB ETN product, leaving plenty of room to add on further price weakness. From a technical perspective, the price action in the cocoa futures market looks overdone on the downside.