Eli Lilly Taltz Data Points To A Solid Push Into The Psoriasis Space

Eli Lilly (LLY) announced positive data in a head to head study of its drug Taltz versus Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Tremfya. This is good news for Eli Lilly with its Taltz treatment. Taltz has been approved for several indications in this psoriasis space. A head to head study of this caliber shows that Taltz is an ideal option for patients who are suffering with this disease. Taltz is off to a good start in sales and this head to head study might lend it more credibility. Still, the psoriasis space is not an easy one to navigate through with all the competitors in place. Still, Taltz sales have grown year over year by a large margin and this latest data only serves to help.

Head To Head Study Lends Credibility

The head to head study was known as IXORA-R. It recruited a total of 1,027 patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. The study was to evaluate the primary endpoint of superiority of Taltz over Tremfya in a 12-week treatment period of skin clearance. In terms of skin clearance, the primary endpoint utilized something known as PASI 100 score. In essence, PASI 100 means full skin clearance of the patient upon treatment. This was a very important study. That's because it was the first time that an IL-17A inhibitor Taltz went up against an IL-23/p19 inhibitor Tremfya, which used PASI 100 as the primary endpoint. It was shown that patients treated with Taltz demonstrated superiority over Tremfya on skin clearance PASI 100 over a 12-week period. On top of that, Taltz even met secondary endpoints over Tremfya up to week 12. These include:

PASI 75 at week 2

PASI 90 at weeks 4 and 8

PASI 100 at weeks 4 and 8

Physician's Global Assessment (sPGA) 0 at week 12

PASI 50 at week 1

There is a catalyst opportunity expected in 2020. That is, results from PASI 100 at 24 weeks in the treatment of psoriasis will be revealed. This will be proof of long-term effect of Taltz in treating this patient population.

Sales Are Increasing Year Over Year

The latest head to head study only serves to prove the superiority of Taltz over Tremfya. However, sales of Eli Lilly's drug have been doing quite well regardless. For instance, sales of Taltz in the most recent second-quarter 2019 earnings were $353.8 million. This is compared to the prior year in the same quarter of 2018 where sales were only $220.1 million. This comes out to be a 61% year-over-year sales increase for Taltz. The head to head study is good news for Taltz going up against Tremfya. However, there are many other competitors in this very same space. There are Novartis (NVS) with its psoriasis drug Cosentyx, AbbVie (ABBV) with Humira, Amgen (AMGN) with Enbrel and many others. The good thing is that like many of these other pharmaceutical companies, Eli Lilly is looking to continually expand approval of Taltz towards other indications. Thus far, Taltz is approved by the FDA for these psoriasis indications:

Plaque psoriasis

Active psoriatic arthritis

Psoriasis involving the genital area

Another approval Eli Lilly is looking to get is for Taltz to treat patients with Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS). Back in June of 2019, it reported positive results from this patient population using Taltz. However, these were AS patients who had failed one or two prior treatments with TNF inhibitors.

Conclusion

Eli Lilly has done well to prove superiority of Taltz over Tremfya. This may or may not help it as it continues to push for sales of its drug in the psoriasis space. The risk here is that there are many competitors in this space. Despite all the competition, I find it quite encouraging that sales of Taltz still increased year over year with 61%. It is important to see if this metric continues to grow at this rate in the following year. I believe that there will be enough room where all these competitors can get a piece of the market. That's because the global market opportunity for psoriasis is expected to be $21.11 billion by 2022. As long as Eli Lilly has a solid marketing team in place, it should continue to grow sales in this area. Then, there is the possibility to obtain approval for Ankylosing Spondylitis to expand sales. The risk is that there is no guarantee that the FDA will approve Taltz for this indication. In addition, there are also competitors in place for this particular indication as well. Still, things seem to be going well for Eli Lilly's Taltz.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.