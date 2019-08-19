Stitch Fix, Prime Wardrobe, And Clothing As A Service

Stitch Fix's suppressed share price is an opportunity; should we begin to see this bullish narrative unravel, I would have no problem making Stitch Fix my largest position.

Clothing As A Service

There's a transformation underway in the clothing industry. It was recently announced that Amazon (AMZN) is coming for Stitch Fix (SFIX) with upgrades to Prime Wardrobe. I wrote about my thesis surrounding Stitch Fix in Stitch Fix's Unbelievable Opportunity No One Is Talking About. In this article, my primary thesis is that Stitch Fix is undercharging clients for its styling services. Stitch Fix in its current form is a pure e-commerce play. The company only receives an extra fee when clients don't purchase any items since the company's style fee is deducted from purchased items.

Amazon is not the only company getting in on the action. Nike (NKE), American Eagle (AEO), and Urban Outfitters (URBN) are testing subscription models in various forms. Nordstrom (JWN) already has a service that is perhaps one of the closest comparable to Stitch Fix. Macy's (M) is also testing the waters following a disastrous quarter that injected negativity into the sector. In conjunction with "Retailpocalypse" and the rise of attractive subscription models such as SaaS, the clothing industry is evolving.

Retail and service revenue would be a potent combination to drive industry growth. There is strong conviction that Stitch Fix is the leader of the space. Stitch Fix's dynamic brand is a huge competitive advantage. Stitch Fix's individual appeal is mass appeal. While clothing brands cater to a certain niche, or style, Stitch Fix has universal appeal in using data science to match clients with the items they are most likely to buy. This is Stitch Fix's advantage over Trunk Club by Nordstrom. Stitch Fix is in the pole position to capture a lion's share of the space. It is no wonder why Amazon has imitated the Stitch Fix model.

Investors should ignore volatility in Stitch Fix shares and begin adding, if they believe in the secular growth story. At the current valuation of $2 billion, Stitch Fix needs very little to go right in order to justify the valuation. I see a low probably that shares will remain suppressed over the long term should the company utilize its first-mover advantage, continue to strengthen its brand, and successfully update its pricing model.

Pricing Model

Stitch Fix's current model can be thought of as a typical e-commerce store. The company makes money by selling clothes to clients at a markup. Stitch Fix Earnings have been fairly flat near break even.

As we have seen time and time again, current valuation is not indicative of future earnings. Stitch Fix has a clear path to earnings and cash flow growth by a simple tweak to its pricing model. A model that has been embraced by Amazon and others.

Stitch Fix's only additional fees are a $20 styling fee, and the $49 Style Pass, which has only been rolled out to select clients. These fees are deducted from a client's purchase order. So clients only pay the $20 if they choose not to purchase anything. This is bad for business, because paying a fee to receive an unsatisfactory Fix will likely leave a bad taste in the mouth of potential clients. On the other hand, frequent clients get the benefit of a personal stylist for essentially free, considering they only pay for the clothes they purchase. The styling fees get deducted from their purchases.

Amazon and others entering the arena are using a superior pricing model. Amazon is charging clients $5 per month for its styling services. Much like Stitch Fix, shipping and returns are free. Amazon recognizes the incremental revenue that can be captured by charging clients a fee for the services, on top of purchasing clothing items. By no means is a $5 per month fee gouging consumers, it is a fair price to pay for a valuable service. If Spotify (SPOT) and Netflix (NFLX) can charge anywhere from $5-$20 per month for streaming entertainment, Stitch Fix can do the same for use of its data and stylist services. Amazon is doing it with Prime Wardrobe, and uses the same model for its general Prime Services. The model makes sense, has been validated by Amazon, and Stitch Fix should be using it at scale. There is no barrier preventing Stitch Fix from doing this.

The valuation math is very simple. If Stitch Fix were to match Amazon's pricing model at $5 a month, and recruited its 3.1 million active clients, the business would be able to generate 180 million in additional revenue that would fall straight to the bottom line. The subscription revenue would have little to no COGS, and be a great complement to retail revenues. Even if the retail business was flat, earning 180 million in net income at these levels would peg this high growth company at just 11x earnings.

The Threats

Not everything is sunshine and rainbows for Stitch Fix. The stock has been clobbered recently for three primary reasons. First, Amazon enhancing its model to more directly compete. Second, secular weakness following poor earnings by brands such as Macy's. And third, broader market weakness and fear, largely central to the trade war, and inversion of the 2-year and 10-year treasuries.

The latter two issues are short-term macro related concerns that have no real effect on a long-term valuation for Stitch Fix. Stitch Fix would suffer from a recessionary period just like any other consumer facing brand, but effects might be mitigated since clothing is a necessity.

Amazon's impact could have consequences that alter Stitch Fix's long-term valuation. Thus, it must be critically analyzed. The first way is by thinking about the total addressable market.

Calling Amazon a behemoth at an $880 billion market cap is an understatement. On any given day, Amazon's market cap can fluctuate by $20 billion or more, and the market wouldn't bat an eye.

So, when Jeff Bezos and team are deciding which industry to disrupt next, they have to bet big. When $20 billion can be considered a daily market move, every bet must be made on a grand scale to add value to the overall business.

Again, one of my jobs is to encourage people to be bold. It's incredibly hard. Experiments are, by their very nature, prone to failure. A few big successes compensate for dozens and dozens of things that didn't work. Bold bets — Amazon Web Services, Kindle, Amazon Prime, our third-party seller business — all of those things are examples of bold bets that did work, and they pay for a lot of experiments. -Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

Think of other industries Amazon has recently entered. Transportation, for one. UPS (UPS) and FedEx (FDX) are worth 100 billion and 40 billion, respectively. Amazon also entered the pharmaceutical distribution business with its PillPack acquisition. ExpressScripts (CI) was a $50 billion business before its merger with Cigna. Amazon's advertising business is third only to Google (GOOGL) and Facebook (FB). Amazon's Fire Phone was a total failure, but sought to capture market share from Apple (AAPL) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). Finally AWS competes with the largest publicly traded company, the trillion dollar Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure.

Tiny little Stitch Fix pales in comparison to these businesses, some of the most powerful in the world. Amazon's attempt to disrupt Stitch Fix is validation of the model. Other third party validation came when Stitch Fix was named number 5 on Fast Company's "The World's 50 Most Innovative Companies 2019."

Amazon's validation of the model is in turn a competitive threat to Stitch Fix. But, investors should not fret. Stitch Fix has key advantages that will able it to grow and prosper in wake of the looming threat.

"This new fashion proposition seems an odd fit for the big, impersonal Amazon brand," wrote Michael La Kier, principal at What Brands Want. "Not saying they won’t have a good business here eventually, but there will be mental hurdles among consumers." "It’s worth a try," wrote consultant Ken Lonyai. "I see it as one other tool in Amazon’s arsenal, but I doubt it will add much revenue nor steal away too many Stitch Fix clients." Source

The first primary reason Amazon will not be able to dominate Stitch Fix, is that the business is an impersonal brand. Amazon has taken the brunt of public backlash over a variety of issues, in particular, worker treatment. This was noted in the highly publicized CBS News (CBS) report last year. Accusations aside, Amazon is known for automation and efficiency. While Amazon does have copious amounts of data on customers, Amazon is not known for its personal touch. A service that requires a human touch is fundamentally at odds with Amazon's core. Similarly, a business like Etsy (ETSY) is Amazon-proof, Amazon could never compete with a marketplace for specialty hand-crafted items, that too is not in alignment with Amazon's mission.

The second primary reason is Stitch Fix's first-mover advantage. Stitch Fix has been doing what Amazon is attempting, for years. When looking at some of Jeff Bezos' greatest bets, the most successful ones center revolve around Amazon's core commerce business, or when the company had a first mover advantage. Prime, Kindle, and the 3P marketplace have natural synergies to Amazon's core business. With AWS, and smart-home devices such as Alexa, Amazon ran rampant as competition fell asleep at the wheel.

Then a business miracle happened. This never happens. This is like the greatest piece of business luck in the history of business as far as I know. We faced no like-minded competition for 7 years. It's unbelievable. -Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos commenting on Amazon Web Services

Just as AWS faced no competition for 7 years, the competition dropped the ball on smart-homes devices.

Amazon is dominating the smart-speaker market. Amazon introduced Alexa and Echo in November of 2014. Google Home launched in November of 2016, the Apple HomePod launched in February of 2018. This timeline gives perspective on how Amazon has dominated the voice revolution.

Amazon is well behind Stitch Fix. Perhaps one day, it will be Stitch Fix CEO Katrina Lake commenting on competition dropping the ball on the transformation of the clothing industry.

One man with great insight into disruption is Peter Thiel. Thiel's beliefs line up with Professor Michael Porter who believes that being unique is better than competing.

Porter is a Harvard Business School professor known for his theories on economics and business strategy. He believed that strong businesses aim to be unique, not the best. Trying to outcompete rivals leads to mediocre performance, so companies should avoid competition and seek to create value instead of beating rivals. Source

Stitch Fix has done just that. Stitch Fix has differentiated itself and now sees others joining the fray. But, Stitch Fix's first mover advantage will aid it in a prosperous future. Stitch Fix's focus has been on being unique and different in a world where changing consumer preferences has pummeled many retailers.

Conclusion

Stitch Fix's decline is only a buying opportunity. Investors must expect volatility. I have added shares as the price has declined. With a long-term investment horizon, I see no reason of concern.

I believe that the margin of safety is strong considering how a small adjustment in the pricing model would make a world of difference for Stitch Fix's bottom line. I hope in that the company begins to evaluate this strategy in the near term, as I believe it would unlock significant shareholder value. With the possibility of a subscription model in conjunction with the company's retail business is a compelling one-two punch. Should Stitch Fix's management present this vision and shares remained suppressed, I will have no hesitation in building Stitch Fix into the largest position in my portfolio.

