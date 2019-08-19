Seadrill Sets A JV With Gulf Drilling International, But Only 2 Of Its Jack-Ups Will Get Jobs

Back in May, the market learned that Seadrill (SDRL) may get some contracts from the award of six drilling contracts from Qatar Petroleum to Gulf Drilling International. No further details have been provided on this matter until recently when Seadrill announced that it had entered into a 50:50 joint venture with Gulf Drilling International which will be named GulfDrill.

This joint venture will initially manage and operate five jack-ups in Qatar with commencement dates throughout 2020. Initial terms will be concluded in 2023 and 2024. The contract value is estimated at $656 million, but each contract has five single-well options, adding a potential of 13.7 years of work and an additional contract value of $700 million. GulfDrill will bareboat jack-ups West Telesto and West Castor from Seadrill, while three other rigs will be obtained from a third-party shipyard.

This is a major development for Seadrill, especially in the light of the recent stock price action, so let's look at it in more detail.

West Telesto

In the article linked above, I speculated that Seadrill was offering its five jack-ups that have no contracts - West Prospero (2007), West Vigilant (2008), West Ariel (2008), West Freedom (2009) and West Leda (2010). In that scenario, top contenders for the job were West Prospero, West Ariel and West Leda due to their warm-stacked status and location. However, it turned out that none of these rigs would be put into the joint venture. Instead, Seadrill will contribute West Telesto (2013) and West Castor (2013). Currently, both rigs are on contracts - West Castor is working in Suriname at a dayrate of $82,000 until January 2020 while West Telesto is working in Malaysia until December 2019 at an undisclosed dayrate.

Obviously, the fact that Seadrill did not put its stacked jack-ups to work is a disappointment. The new fleet status report has not been published yet so perhaps a jack-up or two may have received jobs, but I do not have big hopes on this front. Gulf Drilling likely selected more modern rigs from an unnamed shipyard while Seadrill's stacked jack-ups lost the competition.

On the positive side, Seadrill establishes presence in an important market. Seadrill has already been active on the joint venture front this year - the company has entered into a joint venture with Sonangol back in February. So far, no additional details have been revealed about the Angolian joint venture, but the recent drillship contract signaled that both drillships from the Seadrill side will come from another company of John Fredriksen, Northern Drilling. Anyway, Seadrill still got a decent deal. Bassoe Offshore estimates that the dayrate for both West Telesto and West Castor is $90,000, above its current estimate for premium jack-ups which stands at $82,000. However, this is a purely theoretical dayrate estimate since GulfDrill will bareboat jack-ups from Seadrill.

Interestingly, contract options indicate a future dayrate of ~$140,000 for premium jack-ups. Since these options start in 2023 and 2024, it's a long-term view on the future dayrates. My opinion is that this dayrate is more likely indicative of a future floor than a future ceiling - the jack-up market is trending to the upside, and by 2023-2024 many old rigs will have to leave the fleet as their owners will simply refrain from investing in the regular surveys and upgrades.

In total, Seadrill is getting a decent deal - it's not ideal compared to the potential scenario with five Seadrill jack-ups, but the backlog is significant and the secured presence in the Qatar market is an important asset. From a stock trading point of view, I think that the deal will have little impact on the share price in the near term. All offshore drilling shares have been in a panic mode for quite some time, so headlines about U.S.-China trade war and oil price quotes will have a much bigger impact on Seadrill shares in the coming weeks. As always, I remind that all offshore drilling shares are highly speculative and hardly suited for buy and hold investments. With high debt load and uncertainty about the speed of offshore drilling recovery, Seadrill stock is a trading vehicle rather than investment.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.