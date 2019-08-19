Royal Gold: Assessing If There's A Limit To How High It Can Go

The takeaway for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 is that Royal Gold is a reliable proxy for gold with a lessened risk provided by its robust asset portfolio.

Royal Gold reported a production volume of 84.2K GEOs (Gold Equivalent Troy Ounces), which decreased 1% from the same quarter a year ago.

Royal Gold reported total revenues of $115.69 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019, down slightly from the $116.2 million reported last year.

Source: Mining.com Image: From a vantage above the Main and North Peak skarn deposits (Peak Gold Project).

Investment Thesis

The Denver-based Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) is a precious metal streaming and royalty company which owns 191 properties worldwide.

Source: RGLD Presentation

Royal Gold is very similar to Franco-Nevada (FNV) in this class or Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM). Two "small" streamers in this category are also appealing as secondary choices: Sandstorm Gold (SAND) and Osisko Gold Royalties (OR).

I continue to rate RGLD as a long-term investment, thanks primarily to its solid balance sheet, a low debt profile and a small dividend which increased to $1.06/share for CY 2019 or a yield of 0.85%.

However, I recommend a dual investing action for RGLD. While a long-term investment makes sense, I strongly recommend trading short term about 30% of your position to take advantage of the volatility attached to precious metals stocks. It is even more appropriate after the recent run-up experienced recently due to an explosive momentum in the gold price, which will undoubtedly amplify volatility.

A few trades using the RSI as an indicator can provide extra profits and more cash to adapt to the market uncertainty.

Royal Gold: Balance Sheet And Production In 2Q 2019 (Fiscal 4Q'19)

Royal Gold 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 114.35 115.98 116.24 99.99 97.59 109.78 115.69 Net Income in $ Million -14.77 -153.65 26.65 15.01 23.59 28.77 26.46 EBITDA $ Million 83.62 -152.00 79.32 66.52 67.11 84.85 80.80 EPS diluted in $/share -0.23 -2.35 0.41 0.23 0.36 0.44 0.40 Operating cash flow in $ Million 75.7 104.6 77.0 44.64 58.83 77.74 72.26 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 0.0 1.0 10.8 0.0 0.1 1.0 0.0 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 75.6 103.6 66.2 44.6 58.0 76.4 72.26 Total Cash in $ Million 98.1 109.4 88.8 117.1 156.5 216.0 119.5 Long-term Debt in $ Million 493.5 422.3 351.0 354.9 358.9 362.9 214.6 Dividend per share in $ 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.265 0.265 0.265 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 65.31 65.31 65.32 65.50 65.47 65.52 65.54 Gold Production 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Gold Equivalent ounce Production K Geo 86.70 86.70 89.00 82.40 79.6 84.2 88.4 Gold price realized $/ Oz 1,275 1,329 1,306 1,213 1,226 1,303 1,309

Source: Company filings and Morningstar

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production Details

1 - Revenues were $115.69 million in Fiscal 4Q'19

Royal Gold reported total revenues of $115.69 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019, down slightly from the $116.2 million reported last year, with stream revenues this quarter totaling $90.3 million and royalty revenues totaling $25.4 million. Royal Gold posted a net income, excluding the equity loss, of $29.3 million, or $0.45 per basic share, net of tax.

Bill Heissenbuttel, the CFO, said in the conference call:

Fiscal 2019 was a successful year for Royal Gold on several fronts. We adopted the same solid, steady, successful for fiscal 2019 and I'm pleased to report that our financial operating in business development activities during the year reflects that theme. The overall operating performance was strong achieving production volume for the year of 335,000 gold in ounces. Our financial performance was solid generating revenue for the full year of $423 million with 78% coming from gold and operating cash flow of $253 million. Earnings for the full year were $94 million or $1.43 per share.

A look at revenue by commodity in fiscal 2019 from the presentation.

2 - Free Cash Flow of $72.3 million in fiscal 4Q'19

Free cash flow for Royal Gold is $356 million yearly with $72.3 million this last quarter. The annual dividend payment is now $69.5 million, which is well below the yearly free cash flow.

RGLD passes the FCF test.

3 - Available Capital and debt situation

The total debt is now $214.6 million as of June 30, 2019. The $370 million convertible bonds which matured on June 15, 2019, have been paid.

Source: Presentation

4 - Production in gold equivalent ounce and details

Royal Gold reported a production volume of 84.2K GEOs (Gold Equivalent Troy Ounces), which decreased 1% from the same quarter a year ago. The average gold price was down 0.2% to $1,309 per ounce from the year-ago quarter.

The increase in stream revenue was due to increased stream sales from Mount Milligan, Andacollo, Wassa, and Rainy River. However, the company experienced lower gold and silver sales from Pueblo Viejo.

The company had 32K GEOs in inventory as of June 30, 2019.

New recent elements:

Khoemacau copper/silver development progress (Presentation):

Rainy River

Also, the company indicated new developments in Penasquito (operation resumed on June 17,) Wassa (low grade) and Mount Milligan (production restriction/water).

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

As I said previously, Royal Gold is a streamer of choice with a well-diversified portfolio of producing assets providing long-term growth potential. Sadly, it is not well-followed on Seeking Alpha.

The stock jumped almost $50 per share in about four months and now has retraced a little to $124.64.

The takeaway for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 is that Royal Gold is a reliable proxy for gold with a lessened risk provided by its robust asset portfolio. Thus, it is easy to recommend a long-term investment strategy for RGLD. RGLD is not the only one successful in the streamers' category as we can see in the chart below:

Data by YCharts

As we can see in the chart above, RGLD has outperformed the other streamers by a large degree in the last six months. RGLD is up 43%, nearly double the performance of its nearest peers FNV and WPM. SAND has lagged.

However, the price of gold is extremely volatile, and it is essential to trade short term about 30% of your portfolio using technical analysis and the RSI.

Technical analysis

RGLD is trading within an ascending wedge pattern (bullish) with line resistance at $131 and line support at $118. The trading strategy here is to take some profit above $125 to $131 gradually expecting some retracement around support at $118.

However, the price of gold is paramount, and if the positive momentum continues strong with gold price above $1,525-$1,550 per ounce, RGLD may eventually cross its resistance and go even higher potentially above $140.

I think this eventuality is questionable and RGLD may eventually retrace because it is now overbought and a little overvalued.

On the other hand, gold may show some sign of fatigue next week and could retrace to $1,450 per ounce. In this case, the gold sector will experience a sharp selloff and RGLD may retreat to its next support at $110, at which point it would be safe to add to your position.

Thus, investors have to be a little cautious here. Gold is high, and gold stocks are overbought, in my opinion. Any weakness now could trigger some rapid and deep retracement, be aware of the situation.

