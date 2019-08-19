Consider Enbridge For Your Income Portfolio

A long position in ENB makes sense. I believe that the industry outlook is bullish, and the management is capable of executing. Also, the company is expanding its capacity by 50,000 barrels per day before the end of the year, and contract renewals with landowners are not an issue. Moreover, the fundamentals are improving, and the distribution appears to be sustainable. However, one thing to keep a close eye on is the dispute between ENB and the State of Michigan regarding Line 5.

The macro outlook looks bullish

I think that the market outlook for natural gas and crude oil looks bullish. On the natural gas aspect, the U.S. continues to consume natural gas at rising rates. In 2018, the U.S. consumed almost 30 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, up 10% from a year ago. The jump has been the highest since 2000. I believe that the primary driver for the increasing natural gas consumption will be the continuing conversion of coal power plants for natural gas power plants.

The demand for crude oil seems to be steady as well. The EIA is projecting global crude oil consumption to increase by an average of 1.0 million barrels per day in 2019. The consumption is likely to increase by 1.4 million barrels per day in 2020.

Why I like ENB’s future

One of the aspects that I like about ENB’s future is that management is exploring growth opportunities at low costs. The low-cost mentality has already materialized as illustrated by the higher net income and declining capital expenditures. I will speak more about this in the following section. Since 2015, the company has added 450,000 barrels per day of liquids. What is more, is that the company finalized plans to add another 85,000 barrels per day, and they should be online before the end of the year.

Another aspect that I like about ENB is that it maintains a good relationship with landowners. They work well in advance of expiring contracts with landowners and incorporate their concerns in the agreements. As an example, the company has renewed contracts with tribal easements successfully. I believe that as long as ENB maintains excellent communication with landowners, all parties should reach favorable agreements.

One possible issue that we have to keep in mind is Line 5. The line provides 540,000 barrels per day of supply, and it represents 40% of the refined products in Michigan alone. While the line has operated safely, the company committed to replacing the strait’s crossing with a tunnel. However, there is a misalignment between the State of Michigan and ENB regarding the timing of the project. According to ENB, the company cannot construct the tunnel in two years. We have to keep a close eye on the situation and see if there are any significant clashes between ENB and the state that could compromise Line 5.

Source: 2Q 2019 earnings presentation deck.

ENB’s past

ENB’s operational performance

I always look at a company’s operational performance through the DuPont ROE lenses. The summary gives me an idea about the tax burden, interest burden, operating income margin, asset turnover, and leverage. I am providing the inputs and results in the following charts. The numbers are in 1000s unless ratios or otherwise noted. Also, I converted the amounts to USD.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

The first noteworthy item is the high tax burden. The past six-quarter average is 0.77. In 2Q 2019, the company posted a tax burden of 0.81, meaning that the amount of taxes is small compared to the earnings before taxes. As investors, we want to see tax burdens approach 1.0.

The interest burden is highly volatile because it encompasses interest expense and interest income, and thus, it is hard to forecast. Nonetheless, as long as the interest burden ratio is above 0.6, I am comfortable. The interest burden has been 0.69 on average for the past six quarters.

Regarding the operating income margin, the metric has been between 19.1% and 15.0%. Going forward, I want to keep an eye on the metric because it looks like it is compressing.

There is nothing to write home about regarding the asset turnover.

Finally, the equity multiplier ratio is important because it tells me about the company’s leverage. I worry if the equity multiplier is above 4.0 or if the ratio increases without any apparent reason. None of these conditions are present in ENB.

In brief, the ROE ratio has been hovering between 0.0% and 2.8%. While it is not stellar, it is stable.

ENB’s debt

Another aspect that I like about ENB is its debt level. My go-to metrics to measure the debt healthiness are the interest coverage ratio (ICR) and the debt/equity ratio. The former tells me if the company can pay the interest expense every quarter. The later tells me about the company’s leverage.

On the ICR aspect, the ratio has been stable above 2.9 for the past six quarters. I start to get worried when the ICR dips below 2.5 for two consecutive quarters. I think that ENB can pay its creditors with ease. On the leverage side, I am content to see that the D/E has dipped below 1.0. Overall, I think that ENB has a very healthy debt level.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

ENB’s dividend sustainability is on the right path

My preferred metrics are the dividend coverage ratios calculated from the net income and the cash flow from operations (CFO). On the net income side, the metric has been improving since 4Q 2018 due to an increase in net income. Going forward, I want to see the DCR above 1.0.

Regarding the DCR from the CFO side, the metric has also been improving due to declining capital expenditures. If ENB’s performance remains constant, the company should be able to cover the dividend by the end of 2020.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

Regarding the dividend payment itself, it is noteworthy mentioning that the company has had an impressive dividend history since August 2015. From 3Q 2015 to date, the dividend has increased by 57%. I expect that the board of directors will continue to hike the dividend payment in the coming years.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

My two cents

I think that the macro outlook is favorable for ENB. Also, I believe that management has no problem executing, and it seems that the company is looking for growth opportunities at a low cost. Moreover, the fundamentals are improving. However, one thing to keep an eye on is the resolution between the State of Michigan and ENB regarding Line 5. Nonetheless, I think that ENB is a long-term buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions expressed herein are the author’s sole views, and they do not constitute investment advice in any form. Past performance may not be indicative of future performance. Always do your due diligence, and determine if the investments mentioned here suit your risk tolerance and objectives, your return objectives, and your personal constrains.