Substantial Insider Buying Is Fueling A Rebound In 2U Inc.

On August 6th, I argued in an article of mine that 2U, Inc. (TWOU) was due for a bounce. The company's valuation had dropped to a point where its revenue multiple compared quite favorably to other companies in the education sector. Apparently management agreed with my assessment that TWOU is cheap as an open market buying spree led by five insiders has fueled a 24% rebound in the stock since that time. The amount of total shares purchased and the fact that there has been five participants in such a short period of time gives me added confidence that my long thesis on TWOU is correct. I believe there is a good possibility that more insiders will buy shares as the stock price rebounds closer to my target price of the high teens to $20 in the near future.

Data by YCharts

The following insider buys have taken place in August between four board members and one member of management:

On August 7th, Robert Stavis invested $1 million to buy 75,000 shares at $13.29, nearly quadrupling his TWOU position to 103,130 shares.

Also on August 7th, Gregory Peters invested $1 million to buy 72,538 shares at $13.95, nearly quadrupling his TWOU position to 98,102 shares.

On August 8th, Edward Macias invested $50,000 to buy 3,489 shares at $14.36, increasing his total position to 25,314 shares.

On August 9th, John Larson invested $755,000 to buy 50,000 shares at $15.10, nearly quadrupling his TWOU position to 69.416 shares.

On August 14th, 2U's Chief Operating Officer Mark Chernis invested $500,000 to buy 32,250 shares at $15.47, adding close to 50% to his TWOU position to 104,508 shares.

The total dollars invested between these five insiders came to $3.3 million in the span of a week. A total of 233,277 were purchased, representing about 0.4% of TWOU's shares outstanding. This is substantial buying and investors should keep an eye out for additional insider transactions as a bullish near-term catalyst.

Why have these insiders bought shares? Perhaps they are merely averaging down, believing that there was an overreaction to the updated outlook provided on the Q2 2019 conference call. Perhaps they have added insight into the business that suggests now is a great time to load up as shares will not get any cheaper than this once the company successfully executes on its pivot. However, investors must be aware that heavy insider buying is no ironclad guarantee that the company will be successful; insiders have been wrong to buy and hold shares on TWOU so far. Instead of blindly following insiders into a position based on their buying, it is prudent for investors to do their own analysis. I have attempted to do that by comparing revenue multiples of various peers to TWOU.

2U still compares favorably to peers in the education sector

A popular argument of bears on TWOU is that due to its high cost of acquisition and lack of scalability, the company has a business model resembling more like a for-profit college than a technology company. While TWOU still has time to try to prove this bearish thesis wrong, I compared 2U's enterprise value to trailing 12-month revenue to several publicly traded companies in the for-profit education sector in my previous article. Those included Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE), Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA), Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR), American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) and Career Education Corporation (CECO). Here is an update to that chart since TWOU has bounced:

Source: Yahoo Finance based on closing prices on August 16, 2019

TWOU sits comfortably in the middle of the pack with a 2.2x EV/Revenue multiple. I believe that it has room to move an additional 20% to $20 with an EV/Revenue of 2.6x before bears can once again say that it is overvalued when looking at for-profit school public listings. I think it is reasonable to maintain my short term bounce target of the high teens to $20 on TWOU and reassess my position if and when it does get to that price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWOU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.