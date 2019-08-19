J.C. Penney Remains A Sell

Source: Fortune

J.C. Penney (JCP) reported Q2 revenue of $2.62 billion. It beat on GAAP EPS and non-GAAP EPS, while revenue was in-line. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Same-Store Sales Fall

J.C. Penney and traditional retailers have been trying to make the transition from sales through physical stores to sales via online platforms. The company is facing online challenges from Amazon (AMZN) and traditional retailers like Walmart (WMT), Best Buy (BBY) and Target (TGT) with sizable digital platforms. J.C. Penney's $2.6 billion in revenue was down 7% Y/Y. Comparable stores sales fell 9%, which followed a 6% decline last quarter.

The decline in comparable sales comes at a sensitive time for J.C. Penney. The company is trying to convince investors and creditors that its business model is sustainable. The decline was caused by a decrease in transactions, slightly offset by an increase in average transaction sizes. The company's exit from major appliances and in-store furniture categories had a negative impact of about 300 basis points. Otherwise, comparable sales would have fallen 6%.

J.C. Penney partnered with thredUP, the world's largest online consignment store featuring like styles from fashion forward designers. The partnership sounds exciting. Not only could it help J.C. Penney reach a niche that could be less sensitive to a recession, but it could help the company gain exposure online. Nonetheless, the company's omni-channel segment still needs work:

We are strengthening our integrated omni-channel strategy as we focus on returning to growth in e-commerce. As we shared last quarter, we've removed unproductive and unprofitable factitious skills from our website. We continue to reap the benefits from our efforts as our online gross profit improved in Q2 which has helped drive the improvement in our total gross margin results. We are improving navigation and presentations while curating the assortment to provide an easier shopping experience across all platforms, desktop, mobile, and our app. This has resulted in improved conversion and customer service scores year-over-year.

While other bricks and mortar retailers have vibrant omni-channel sales, J.C. Penney's digital sales remain opaque. If millennials are buying more items online, then J.C. Penney could be ceding a sizable customer pool to Amazon, Target and others. Until it develops a meaningful digital platform the company's top line will likely face headwinds.

Margins Ticked Up

Despite the slide in revenue J.C. Penny's margins ticked up. Gross margin was 37%, up from 34% in the year-earlier period. It was positively impacted by investment in technology and a reduction in shrinkage. The company also saw an increase in online selling margins and a double-digit reduction in inventory. On a dollar basis, gross profit was $924 million, down 1% Y/Y. The bright spot was that gross margin declined far less than revenue.

If J.C. Penney can remain disciplined pursuant to inventory management and productivity, then margins could stabilize or grow. Competitors leverage their digital platforms to help manage inventory. They use feedback from online sales to help monitor stale items and update consumer buying patterns in real time. This could be a side benefit from J.C. Penney developing a meaningful digital platform.

Free Cash Flow Remains Negative

J.C. Penney's EBITDA of $164 million grew 39% Y/Y. EBITDA margin of 6% was 200 basis points higher than that of the year-earlier period. Higher EBITDA should buttress cash flow. Free cash flow for the first six months of the year was -$133 million. This was an improvement of more than $100 million vs. the year earlier period. However, cash burn is concerning due to J.C. Penney's high debt load. Its $3.8 billion debt is over 8x run-rate EBITDA, which is considered junk status.

Management is evaluating ways to improve the company's capital structure. Until it can stem cash burn it may be a moot point. The company expects to have positive FCF for the full year. Will J.C. Penney be able to generate enough cash flow to convince creditors it can service its debt? I doubt it.

Conclusion

J.C. Penney's quarterly results were an improvement. However, any solution to its sizable debt load could be dilutive. JCP trades below $1 for a reason. Sell the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.