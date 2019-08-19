Revisiting Immunic

Today, we revisit a small cap concern named Immunic, an entity we have not looked at in almost two years.

Today we revisit a small cap developmental concern we have not taken an in-depth look at in just under two years, and then when it was known by a different name. Our updated investment analysis is presented in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Immunic (IMUX) is a San Diego, California-based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Vital Therapies and Immunic completed their merger on April 12th, 2019. Regarding the newly formed company, 11.75% is owned by Vital Therapies shareholders and 88.25% is owned by Immunic shareholders. Immunic started trading under IMUX on April, 15th 2019. The company’s pipeline consists of their lead drug candidate IMU-838 and two pre-clinical candidates IMU-935 and IMU-856. Immunic has a market capitalization of roughly $135 million and trades for around $13.50 a share.

Pipeline:

Source: Company Presentation

IMU-838:

IMU-838 acts as an inhibitor of the intracellular de-novo biosynthesis of pyrimidines, which play an important role in several metabolic processes during T-cell differentiation, maturation, and effector function. Furthermore, the drug blocks the biochemical function of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which results in an immunomodulatory effect selective towards activated immune cells. In chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, metabolic stress secondary to DHODH inhibition leads to a reduction of pro-inflammatory cytokine release. Thus, DHODH inhibition is an appealing option for autoimmune or chronic inflammatory disorders characterized by an overstimulated immune system. The drug is being tested in ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and PSC. Thus far, IMU-838 has been evaluated in two Phase 1 clinical trials in 2017.

Currently, IMU-838 is being tested in Phase 2 trials in patients with ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis. Despite the fact that the ongoing Phase 2 trials remain blinded, the safety results are consistent with previously defined reference safety information and no new safety signals have been observed to date. Also, patient recruitment for the company’s Phase 2 EMPhASIS trial of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis is progressing faster than anticipated and should be completed by the first half of 2020. Patient recruitment for the company’s Phase 2 CALDOSE-1 trial of patients with ulcerative colitis was recently updated and enrollment is expected to conclude in the second half of 2020. Top line data should be available in Q1 of 2021.

Looking ahead, initiation of the Phase 2 CALDOSE-2 trial in patients with Chron’s disease should launch in the second half of 2019. Interim analysis of CALDOSE-1 in Q3 of 2019 will inform the dose selection for CALDOSE-2. Also, the investigator-sponsored trial of IMU-838 in patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis, which will be conducted at the Mayo Clinic, just enrolled its first patient last week.

Source: Company Presentation

IMU-935:

IMU-935 is an orally available small molecule inverse agonist of RORyt. RORγt is a nuclear receptor responsible for gene expression of important cytokines which are involved in various immune or autoimmune diseases. The IMU-935 program is currently in preclinical development but is expected to enter clinical Phase 1 trials in mid-2019. The trial will be a double-blind, placebo-controlled, single and multiple ascending dose trial. Furthermore, Immunic plans to extend these studies in the first half of 2020 to assess safety and mechanism-related biomarkers in patients with psoriasis.

Source: Company Presentation

IMU-856:

IMU-856 is a novel, orally available small molecule aiming at a yet undisclosed target which was identified to be involved in the initiation and relapse of inflammatory bowel diseases. The mechanism of action targets the restoration of the intestinal barrier function in IBD patients. In November 2018, Tokyo-based Daiichi Sankyo Co. granted Immunic the exclusive right to license the development program. IMU-856 is currently in preclinical testing but is expected to enter clinical trials in the first half of 2020.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary And Balance Sheet:

As of March 31st, 2019, the company had cash and cash equivalents of just over $35 million. The company filed to offer $40 million in additional stock on July 17th. Management thinks that their current financial position should fund development into Q3 of 2020.

There is only one analyst recommendation in 2019 on IMUX I can find. That comes from Chardan Capital on July 11th which was reiterated last week. The firm initiated coverage in July with a buy rating and a $40 price target. The analyst said that his $40 price target is based on the company’s somewhat derisked and differentiated therapeutic approach to tackling autoimmune disease:

"The company’s pipeline contains 3 assets: 1) IMU-838, a dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor; 2) IMU-935, a RORγt inverse agonist; and 3) IMU-856, a small molecule to improve intestinal barrier function. Currently, IMU-838 is being tested in phase II trials in multiple sclerosis (MS, NCT03846219) and ulcerative colitis (UC, NCT03341962) with expansion into Crohn’s disease (CD) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC, NCT03722576) anticipated shortly.”

Verdict:

This an interesting name. The company has multiple ‘shots on goal’ and recently addressed its short-term funding needs. That said, it has little analyst coverage and no late-stage candidates. Immunic does seem worth to keep an eye on if it can continue to advance its pipeline. We could well revisit this name in 2020 if it progresses a candidate into late stage development and in most likelihood does another capital raise. Until then, we will pass on making any buy recommendation name on IMUX.

