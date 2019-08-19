Novo Nordisk: Currency Movements Boosted Profits, But Results Were Still Good

On Friday, August 9, 2019, Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) announced its second-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be relatively decent as the company posted very strong year-over-year revenue growth and the shares surged upwards on the news. A closer look at the published results does indeed reveal that there were some things to like here, although at least some of this growth came simply from weakness in the Danish kroner. Nonetheless, we do continue to see here why this company is a good play in the healthcare industry.

As my regular readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Novo Nordisk's second-quarter 2019 earnings report:

Novo Nordisk had total sales of DKK 59.327 billion in the first half of 2019. This represents a 9.18% increase over the DKK 54.337 billion that it had in the first six months of 2018.

Operating profit was DKK 27.691 billion in the first half of 2019. This represents a 12.33% increase over the DKK 24.652 billion in the first half of 2018.

Ozempic is now available in 21 countries and commands a 35% market share in the United States. With this development, the company's GLP-1 products command a very impressive 53% market share.

The company's diabetes product sales increased by 4% year-over-year measured at constant exchange rates or by 8% when measured in Danish kroner. This was mostly due to rising GLP-1 product sales.

Net profit was DKK 20.040 billion in the first half of 2019. This represents a disappointing 5.00% decline from the DKK 21.094 billion that the company earned in the first half of 2018.

It seems quite likely that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that essentially every measure of financial performance improved compared to the prior year period. One of the biggest reasons for this was something that is completely out of the company's control. This is exchange rate fluctuations, which is something that every international institution is forced to deal with. Basically, although Novo Nordisk actually reports its results in terms of Danish kroner, its customers pay for its products using other currencies. When these other currencies increase in value relative to the Danish kroner, then it has the effect of boosting the company's top-line sales figures even though it did not really sell any more products. Thus, to a certain degree, this should not really be considered growth.

Fortunately though, Novo Nordisk did manage to deliver growth apart from this cause. When we look at sales when excluding exchange rate fluctuations, the company still managed to grow by 5% year-over-year. This is a fairly respectable number for a company of this size and this is something that we can certainly appreciate. As I have discussed in various past articles, Novo Nordisk is primarily focused on providing products for the treatment of diabetes and we can see that continuing to be the case here. In the first half of the year, this unit alone was responsible for 80% of the company's total sales and delivered 8% growth year-over-year:

Source: Novo Nordisk A/S

While the diabetes unit may have been the largest contributor to growth in absolute terms, it was clearly not the largest in percentage terms. That credit goes to the company's obesity unit, which is a market that it entered in a big way a few years ago with the release of its Saxenda product. This drug is essentially a reformulation of the GLP-1 analogue Victoza that is intended to help chronically obese people with other obesity-released problems manage their condition. In past articles, most notably this one, I have been pointing out that this is likely to be a major growth center for the company due largely to the surging obesity rate in the United States and elsewhere. We certainly see this playing out here as this unit alone delivered 62% year-over-year growth, but as it still represents a very small portion of the company's overall revenues, it was not the largest contributor to growth in absolute terms.

I will admit that it came as something of a surprise that the company's sales actually went down by 2% in North America year-over-year. This is due to the fact that this region has the highest obesity rate in the world and obesity is positively correlated with the development of type-2 diabetes. In addition, the obesity rate in the United States is increasing, as I have discussed in various prior articles. These are the company's two primary target markets. Nonetheless, it did see -2% sales growth in North America during the first half of the year:

Source: Novo Nordisk A/S

The company states that this negative growth rate was due to inventory reductions in the region, although it provides no more information than that. Fortunately though, the company was able to make up for this sales decline with positive growth elsewhere. In fact, as we can see above, Novo Nordisk's international operations delivered 12% growth during the first half of the year. The company's North American operation still makes up the overwhelmingly largest percentage of its sales:

Source: Novo Nordisk A/S

The shifting of sales internationally could prove to be a positive development in the end though. This is due to the fact that this increases the diversity of the company's revenues and reduces it exposure to any single country. This helps it reduce its regime risk, which is the risk that a government or similar authority will take some action that adversely impacts its operations. An excellent example of this would be some of the recent proposals by policymakers in the United States that are meant to reduce the costs of prescription medications. By reducing its exposure to any single country, Novo Nordisk is effectively reducing the impact that such policies can have on the overall business. This is a clear positive for the company's future.

As mentioned in the highlights, Novo Nordisk's long-lasting GLP-1 analogue flagship medication (Ozempic) has now been launched in 21 countries worldwide and has been a driving factor in the company's growth. The market for these products in aggregate has grown at a 38.2% compound annual growth rate over the past five years:

Source: Novo Nordisk A/S

This has helped to offset the fact that the market for insulins, which are the traditional method to treat type-2 diabetes, has been relatively stagnant, at least recently. We can see this in the fact that this market has only delivered a 4.3% compound annual growth rate over the same five-year period:

Source: Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk itself has suffered from this as its sales of insulins only grew by 1% year-over-year, going from DKK 29.874 million to DKK 30.302 million in the first halves of 2018 and 2019 respectively. Therefore, we should certainly be pleased with the company continuing to push its newer products out to the market in a growing number of nations in order to offset this.

Novo Nordisk is certainly not resting on its laurels when it comes to developing new products for the treatment of patients. Indeed, the company has a very strong research and development pipeline, as we can see here:

Source: Novo Nordisk A/S

One of the major points that we see here is that Novo Nordisk submitted the New Drug Application for oral semaglutide to the Japanese regulatory authorities during the quarter. The company based its submission on the positive results from the recently concluded PIONEER trials that we have discussed in past articles on Novo Nordisk. Assuming that this submission is approved, the company should be able to work towards marketing the medication in Japan and thus creating a new avenue with which to continue its growth.

Overall, this was a reasonable quarter for Novo Nordisk, although perhaps not quite as good as the headline numbers would suggest. Nonetheless, we do see here that the overall growth story continues to play out and the company has multiple avenues through which to continue this growth. Novo Nordisk thus remains a solid healthcare holding.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am invested in various closed-end companies that have invested in NVO in the past. I do not directly own any stocks mentioned in this article.