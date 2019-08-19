Natural Gas Production Hits New All-Time High, Further Worsening The Medium-Term Outlook

The only way for the market to tip back into balance is for Northeast gas producers to lower production.

This is bearish for natural gas E&Ps as Permian associated gas production will keep the market in surplus.

Natural gas market normalized for weather demand is oversupplied by ~3 Bcf/d at the moment with 2020 surplus set to worsen.

Welcome to the "uh oh, another all-time high" edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Natural gas production over the weekend hit another record high as the Gulf Coast Express Pipeline becomes partially operational. Waha basis has improved materially over the last week as shown in this chart by PointLogic.

As a result of the increase from Permian, lower 48 natural gas production clocked in another record high this weekend:

For anyone bullish natural gas E&Ps like Antero (AR), Cabot (COG), Range Resources (RRC), EQT (EQT), or Southwestern (SWN), this is probably the worst type of news to read. Because by our estimate today, natural gas surplus in the market is well over ~1.8 Bcf/d and that's with the help of mother nature. By normalizing weather demand, the market is oversupplied by close to ~3 Bcf/d.

Once GCX becomes fully operational, lower 48 production would hit ~94 Bcf/d. Northeast will add another 0.5 Bcf/d by year-end, pushing the max to ~94.5 to ~95 Bcf/d.

This would make 2020 oversupplied by ~3 Bcf/d even with the added LNG demand capacity coming online. This also is not taking into account excess export capacity from Canada of ~3 Bcf/d. Putting it all together, the natural gas market is theoretically oversupplied by as much as ~6 Bcf/d.

Now if we take into account Permian associated gas production increase of another ~1.5 Bcf/d in 2020, that would put the market surplus at ~4.5 Bcf/d.

This implies that the only way for the market to balance in 2020 is for Northeast gas producers to decrease production. Keeping production flat in their guidance is no longer adequate in balancing the market. Supply growth far outpaces demand growth here, so a deficit in supply growth is needed to balance the market.

