Slowdown Can Lead To Overvaluation Without Further Price Increases

As the economic situation deteriorates, company valuations can rise sharply and the markets could move into an even stronger overvaluation or even bubble without the prices necessarily having to fall further.

But investors must be careful. Some quarters of recession do not mean that blood is on the streets.

If you look at the sentiments of managers in the industrial countries, some may think that this assumption is confirmed.

Going against the crowd is the key path for contrarian investors. According to this investment approach based on Baron Rothschild, the time to buy has come when there's blood in the streets. If you look at the sentiments of managers in the industrial countries, some may think that this assumption is confirmed. In addition, global tensions are causing problems and worsening the economic outlook.

(Source: Has the time come to buy?)

But investors must be careful. Some quarters of recession do not mean that blood is on the street. Furthermore, the negative outlook for the economy is not yet reflected in share prices. Investors who are already saying that the stock markets have fallen sharply must take into account the development of the current bull market as a whole. The current situation on the stock market is far away from being bad or chaotic.

Bad sentiment among purchasing mangers

According to the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), the mood within the industry deteriorated enormously in 2019. This applies to both America and Europe (but also China). This is definitely a warning sign for the global economy. This is due in particular to the trade conflict between the USA and China, which is having an increasingly global impact.

(Source: Global PMI activity; Note: The PMI is a measure of the prevailing direction of economic trends in manufacturing. It is based on a monthly survey of supply chain managers across 19 industries, covering both upstream and downstream activity.)

Especially the car industry suffers from this. In the middle of 2018, the economic environment for all major markets (China, the USA and Europe) deteriorated dramatically. This was due in part to the customers’ lengthy transition to the new Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP), as well as to the U.S. trade conflicts with China and Europe. As a result, global automobile production - which had been expected to grow by two million passenger cars and light commercial vehicles - fell by around one million vehicles. At the end of May 2018, the U.S. government’s announcement that it was examining import tariffs on cars took the global stock markets by surprise and had a particularly negative impact on the share prices of automotive manufacturers. The failure to form a government in Italy also provoked fears of a new euro crisis. In addition, the U.S. government’s announcement that it would enforce extensive import tariffs on Chinese goods in the third quarter unsettled the stock markets again in the second half of June 2018. In the fourth quarter of 2018, rising interest rates in the U.S.A., further escalation of the trade conflict between the U.S.A. and China, and weaker economic data and expectations for the global economy the stock price to fall significantly.

Given that, 2019 growth forecast for emerging markets and developing economies was revised downward by 0.3 points from the previous projection to 4.1 percent. The International Monetary Fund expects global growth to remain sluggish for the time being. According to the IMF's most recent global economic outlook, global economic growth of 3.2 percent is forecast for 2019, a decline of 0.1 percentage points from the last forecast published in April.

(Source: Global growth forecast remains subdued)

Governments / states in crisis

In addition, not only industry but also states are increasingly experiencing difficulties.

Minister Salvini calls for new elections to benefit from the current popularity of his party. Head of government Conte rejects this request. The uncertainty is dangerous for the EU, as Salvini is a clear opponent of the EU. This is a particular burden for Italian banks. Added to this are Italy's high level of debt and its economy, which has been weak for years. This could give Salvini support for leaving the EU.

Great uncertainties also exist because of Great Britain and the planned withdrawal from the EU. Boris Johnson plans to leave the EU without an agreement if necessary. Nobody knows what effects this would have on the world economy.

Furthermore, after the surprising election loss of the liberal president Mauricio Macri, Argentina is the next state in crisis. The Argentine peso collapses, government bonds and equities are also thrown onto the market.

What about GOLD?

Some investors refer to the price of gold. They think its rise is an indication of crises. Indeed, the price of gold is rising. But the price of gold is not necessarily a suitable indicator of a crisis. Compared to the Dow Jones, the gold price development is rather detached from economic crises. I will therefore exclude the gold price as a crisis indicator.

Data by YCharts

Stock market remains strong

It is surprising that the stock markets are still close to their all-time highs. The weakening economy and global problems have not yet had any effect. This applies above all to countries that, unlike Argentina and Italy, are not directly affected by current crises. Nevertheless, they are also dependent on the global economy and should also react sensitively to such developments. Even a small glimmer of hope in the trade conflict is enough to lift the entire index upwards. The last time this happened was with the announcement that certain punitive tariffs would be postponed.

S&P 500 & Dow Jones - USA

Data by YCharts

(Note: The grey area on the left of the charts is part of the great recession 2009).

Data by YCharts

(Note: The grey area on the left of the charts is part of the great recession 2009).

CAC 40 - France

The CAC 40 is a benchmark French stock market index. The index represents a capitalization-weighted measure of the 40 most significant stocks among the 100 largest market caps on the Euronext Paris.

DAX - Germany

The DAX is a blue chip stock market index consisting of the 30 major German companies trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Dax is also a few percent away from its highs. But with the performance since 2009, the index has still more than tripled.

(Source: DAX performance)

Investors takeaway

The outlook for the economy is bad. This is due to a variety of causes, both geopolitical and economic. Contrarian investors should nevertheless be careful, because the stock market does not follow this development. Heated by low interest rates, investors continue to flee into stocks. Compared to the entire bull market since the financial crisis, previous setbacks are tiny and not relevant.

This is due in particular to a lack of investment alternatives for investors. Nevertheless, investors must bear in mind, however, that as the economic situation deteriorates, company valuations can rise sharply and the markets could move into an even stronger overvaluation or even bubble without the prices necessarily having to fall further. Such a hidden bubble could then burst and bring the blood back to the stock markets. Investors should be aware of this scenario.

If you enjoyed this quick market pick and wish to receive updates on my latest work, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article, and check "Get email alerts".

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.