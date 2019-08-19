NetApp: Irreversibly Damaged

NetApp's problems look to be company-specific. Its primary geographic weakness is the Americas, which is not typically the macro headwind that most companies are citing.

It's no secret that the storage and memory sectors is struggling. The ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China and recent economic warning signals from Europe have upended global supply chains, weakened global demand, and in some cases caused delays in purchases of capital equipment and IT upgrades.

NetApp (NTAP), the legacy storage hardware provider, has been among the hardest hit companies in the storage slowdown and it's unlikely that it can bounce back. Aside from dealing with slow global demand, the company has just reported its own sales execution issues, centering on a surprise geography that most companies are having no issues with - the Americas. NetApp shares have sunk 20% year-to-date to new multi-year lows, and is approximately 50% below its 52-week highs near $90:

Though NetApp has certainly fallen to value levels, I view this stock as a value trap. There is no shortage of issues without quick solutions plaguing this company, and investors are going to be left holding an empty bag for a long time. There are are many investors who would justify entering the stock at ~$47 due to its ~4% dividend yield (the company just announced its regular $0.48 quarterly dividend), but due to declining fundamentals, this dividend is under heavy risk.

Steer clear of this stock If you're looking for battered infrastructure IT plays, I'd turn instead to Nutanix (NTNX).

Zooming into the guidance cut

The reason NetApp shares fell so sharply in August is a simple one: the company is now pointing to a 5-10% revenue decline for the full year FY20. NetApp first made the statement on August 1, then re-affirmed it when it reported earnings on August 14:

Figure 1. NetApp guidance update Source: NetApp 1Q20 earnings release

Note that NetApp's problems are not new. The company's revenue base began to decline for the first time in Q4, with CEO George Kurian citing "inconsistent go-to-market execution" and poor performance in renewals (also hinting that NetApp's installed base may be defecting to one of its many competitors). NetApp also blamed its OEM channel, which it expected to be "materially weaker" in FY20.

But even back then, NetApp had hoped for a turnaround in Q4. Its FY20 revenue guidance had originally called for the "low end of mid-single digit" growth. Now, that has quickly decayed into 5-10% declines.

Dissecting the growth issue

The commentary around NetApp's growth problems has grown even more ominous. The company now has a long laundry list of difficult issues to handle. Adding to the renewal and OEM weakness from last quarter, CEO George Kurian has additionally noted the following on the Q1 earnings call:

We have further analyzed the dynamics of what happened in the first quarter and they confirm that we are seeing a combination of slowdown related to overall macro conditions and company-specific, go-to-market execution issues. We continue to see pressure on deal sizes, longer sales cycles, and deferral of transactions. But as I noted on our earlier call, our underperformance is not across the Board. Our APAC, Europe, and U.S. Public Sector geographies were mostly on track. Even in the areas where we experienced the greatest weakness, top global accounts and the Americas, there were pockets of strength and high performing teams. We have been very successful with some of our global accounts, but we need to expand our wallet share in others. We have deep relationships with too few of these customers, which increases our susceptibility to a slowdown in spending related to the macro."

The key takeaway here: The U.S. is down. This is actually surprising, as most companies are reporting weakness in Europe and Asia, which have been hardest hit by the year's trade wars. This would suggest that a lot of NetApp's problems are execution-related and have nothing to do with ongoing macro headwinds (and that macro headwinds still pose further risk down the line).

As can be seen in the chart below, NetApp's Americas revenues have fallen to 51% of the total down six points form the year-ago quarter. The commercial (enterprise) segment fell eight points as a percentage of the total, while the public sector gained slightly:

Figure 2. NetApp Q1 geo mix Source: NetApp 1Q20 supplementary earnings data

NetApp believes that insufficient coverage is the primary reason behind the sales weakness, and that it didn't get in front of as many companies as it hoped to (possibly explaining the weakness in renewals as well. Companies can get complacent in renewals if a dedicated account executive isn't pressing them to do it). Its solution is to hire 200 new sales heads to cover the Americas, which will heighten expensive. But even if this hiring initiative will fix the revenue problem, it will take time for these new hires to ramp to full quota-bearing capacity - it's not a short-term solution that will see NetApp returning to growth anytime within the next few quarters.

Another ominous signal is the fact that NetApp's "strategic" revenues have also declined for the first time. NetApp classifies anything beyond legacy hardware as strategic, such as add-on software and flash storage. In previous quarters, the growth in strategic revenues would have been able to offset the declines in "mature" products, but the fact that both have fallen in Q1 suggest that NetApp is no longer as competitive in the overall market:

Figure 3. NetApp revenues by product Source: NetApp 1Q20 supplementary earnings data

Within NetApp's "strategic" category, there are many best-in-breed vendors it has to compete against, so it's no surprise that strategic revenues fell -24% y/y to $337 million this quarter (versus 4% gains in Q4). In flash storage, NetApp is up against the likes of Pure Storage (PSTG), in packaged private cloud solutions, Nutanix (NTNX) still reigns supreme despite its own sales execution issues.

If we can't count on newer technologies to bring NetApp out of the rut, we can't really expect the company to return to growth.

Final thoughts and the dividend risk

It's clear that NetApp is struggling through a tectonic shift in the storage landscape, while at the same time dealing with global macro pressures and its own sales execution issues. Some investors are hanging tight for the generous 4% dividend yield, but I'd caution heavily against that tactic. In Q1, NetApp paid out 131% of its free cash flow in capital returns - hardly an indicator of a stable dividend.

NetApp's revenue declines have, needless to say, impacted free cash flows. OCF is down -5% y/y to $310 million, while free cash flow is up only because of the timing of capex purchases. Yet despite the company's revenue risks and the fact that it should be re-investing for growth, NetApp has chosen to maintain its dividend - for now.

Figure 4. NetApp cash flows Source: NetApp 1Q20 supplementary earnings data

In my view, NetApp shares will continue to fall. There is little guarantee that the company can resurrect its top-line growth or maintain its dividend, and with both macro and industry trends working against a struggling company, the risk-reward profile here is incredibly unappealing.

