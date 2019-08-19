Nutrien: Better Than Mosaic On The Benjamin Graham Radar

NTR is technically attractive but certain macroeconomic factors indicate that the stock is likely to remain sluggish during the remainder of FY 2019.

Thesis

In order to evaluate Nutrien's (NTR) fundamental strength I have analyzed the company on the BG (read: Benjamin Graham) model for value investing. This analysis considers whether Nutrien provides adequate value to investors based on the BG model. It also evaluates the relative position of Mosaic (MOS), a competitor. Based on the analysis, I believe that Nutrien provides a better value investment than Mosaic in the crop nutrients industry.

In a later portion of the analysis, I have highlighted certain macroeconomic factors that will temporarily impact Nutrien's sales in some of its major markets and consequently impact its growth outlook in the near term.

Figure-1 (Source: PolyFinances)

Nutrien's strength on the BG model and competitor analysis

The BG model incorporates seven KPIs to analyze the underlying value in a stock. These include quality rating, D/CA ratio (read: Debt-to-Current Assets), current ratio, PE multiple, PB multiple, EPS growth, and dividends (payout and yields). I have added a discussion of the key considerations that could limit the growth potential of the company at least in the short term. However, those conditions are temporary and over a longer-term horizon, NTR appears to be a promising investment. Now let's analyze each of these KPIs (in detail) for our selected companies.

Quality Rating

According to the BG model, value stocks should have an S&P rating of at least "B" grade. In the case of NTR (Figure-2), the S&P rating is "BBB" for its long-term debt in both local and foreign currencies. Similarly, the company has been ranked as an A-2 in short-term issuer credit rating (one of the top ratings in the said category). In contrast, MOS has been given an S&P rating of "BBB-" for its long-term debts. In terms of quality rating, NTR is the clear winner.

Figure-2 (Source: Standard & Poor)

Debt to Current Assets

The BG model suggests picking stocks whose D/CA ratio does not exceed 1.10x. Figure-2 shows that NTR has a D/CA ratio of ~1.10x ($11.65BB/$10.54BB), whereas MOS's D/CA ratio is ~1.11x ($4.679BB/$4.229BB). Both companies have maintained an adequate ratio in line with the BG criteria (Figure-3).

Figure-3 (Source: YCharts)

Current Ratio

The BG model suggests looking for stocks with a current ratio of 1.5x or more. NTR has a current ratio of 1.351x (Figure-4) and falls short of the recommended levels. In contrast, MOS is in the safe zone with a ratio of 1.67x. Nevertheless, NTR is increasing its current ratio whereas MOS is going in the reverse direction. If this trend continues, NTR may well beat MOS's superiority in the coming quarters.

Figure-4 (Source: YCharts)

Nevertheless, based on the TTM free cash flows of both companies, we see that NTR has generated superior value for shareholders (Figure-5). It has significantly increased its FCFs during the past 12 months and transformed these from negative to positive (of ~$1 BB). These numbers portray a robust liquidity picture of the company and I believe the FCFs would help NTR in its strategic acquisitions. It's noteworthy that NTR has a reputation for accretive acquisitions and the businesses recently acquired by NTR include Van Horn Inc., Actargo LLC, Security Seeds, Ruralco Holdings, and Agrichem. These acquisitions enable NTR to diversify its portfolio of products. In contrast, MOS has sharply gone FCF-negative during the preceding 12 months and this predicament limits its ability to pursue business growth.

Figure-5 (Source: YCharts)

EPS Growth

The BG model also suggests picking stocks that have demonstrated consistent EPS growth during the past 5 years. NTR has emerged as a merger between Potash Corporation and Agrium. Therefore, I have also taken the data pre-merger. The results are drawn in a table in Figure-6 and show that both companies could not deliver consistent EPS growth during the past 5 years.

Nevertheless, I think that NTR's earnings have fared better than MOS. Unlike MOS, Nutrien has not incurred a per-share loss during the period under review. Also, the post-merger cost synergies and business growth opportunities have resulted in a massive Y/Y earnings increase for NTR. This trend is likely to continue in the wake of a growing world population (that increases demand for crop nutrients), and NTR's positive FCFs that provide for accretive acquisitions. Figure-6 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

PE Multiple

When it comes to PE multiple, the BG model recommends selecting stocks whose PE ratio does not exceed 9.0x. Figure-7 shows the PE ratios of both companies. We can see that NTR's current PE multiple of 9.9x marginally exceeds the BG value criteria. In contrast, MOS's PE of 30.75x significantly exceeds the specified criteria.

Figure-7 (Source: YCharts)

PB Multiple

In terms of PB ratio, the model suggests picking stocks whose PB ratio does not exceed 1.2x. NTR's PB ratio of 1.23x marginally exceeds the limit prescribed by the model. The stock commands a premium to book value mainly due to the expectations of long-term business growth. This implies that NTR isn't overpriced even at a PB multiple of 1.23x. Nevertheless, MOS has a better scoring on this metric (Figure-8).

Figure-8 (Source: YCharts)

Author's note: Since both companies have reported considerable debt, I feel it's more appropriate to analyze their relative valuation on the EV/EBITDA multiple. Figure-9 shows that NTR is apparently the more overvalued pick. However, adverse weather conditions in the US have landed a heavy blow to MOS's business growth outlook (discussed later) and have resulted in poor price performance. Consequently, MOS's market cap is affected. In my view, this explains why MOS is showing a relatively better valuation on the EV/EBITDA multiple.

Figure-9 (Source: YCharts)

Dividends and yields

If you're the type of investor who usually seeks price growth but doesn't mind the occasional dividends, then NTR perfectly fits your investment needs. In terms of dividend payout and dividend yield (Figure-10), NTR is way ahead of its competitor with a yield of 3.37% and a TTM payout of $1.69/share. Now I won't call NTR's 3%+ yield as a healthy feed for the active income investor, but for the growth-cum-income investor, NTR is surely an attractive pick. In contrast, MOS's poor yield of ~0.61% together with the TTM payout of $0.125/share expels it from the radar of any income investor.

Figure-10 (Source: YCharts)

Downside risks in the near-term

The above quantitative analysis compares both companies from the perspective of a long-term investment. Nevertheless, there are certain macroeconomic challenges that could impact the sales of NTR's products and will consequently impact its earnings profile in the near term. In its conference call for Q2, NTR's CEO Mr Chuck Magro stated,

In North America, it has been like nothing we have ever seen before. In fact, it has gone into the history books as the worst nine months weather period in U.S. history, millions of acres went unplanted. This resulted in a lot less spend on crop inputs and it is a big reason why we are seeing a pause in global fertilizer demand growth this year.

The rains in the Midwest region have caused large-scale flooding on agriable lands and have rendered such fields unfit for plantation in the current season. It is estimated that ~10 million acres of such farmlands have been left unplanted. So what implications will it have for NTR or MOS?

The demand for crop nutrients ( in the US) will head south, and so will sales volumes for both companies. However, since MOS has a larger proportion of sales attributable to the US region (compared with NTR), it will suffer more from the adverse weather conditions. The US is the world's largest producer of corn/ maize and a recent report by the US Department of Agriculture reveals an increase in expected annual US corn production from ~13.875 billion bushels to ~13.9 billion bushels. Also, higher inventories this year would mean lower crop demand in the following year, and that would consequently impact the demand for crop inputs.

Figure-11 (Source: AccuWeather)

Nevertheless, NTR's annual contracts for the supply of potash to customers (in India and China) are up for renewal. It expects to secure better contract prices in both markets due to strong demand and tightening supplies of crop inputs. It's noteworthy that these two countries account for more than 25% of NTR's potash market. When the company closed annual potash contracts with the customers in these markets last year, it recorded an increase of $60/ton and $50/ton for its contracts in India and China respectively. In my view, this situation will limit the short-term potential for downside in share prices.

Technical considerations

NTR's 52-week range lies between $43.96-$58.99. At the time of writing, NTR last traded at $49.78 and that price was below the mid-point value (at ~$51.475) of its 52-week range. The technical chart (Figure-12) indicates that NTR has recently had two bearish runs that shred the prices from $54 to $49.78. The stock is at support levels at or below $50 and is likely to bounce back to the range of ~$55 in the long term (based on the wedge pattern connecting the resistance and support levels).

At the current prices, it's less likely that the stock could significantly move south from here. Mr Market has already taken the impact of the "North-American weather" factor and NTR is set to recover from this setback in the medium to long term. The only problem emanates from fertilizer prices that are currently subdued. But then again, a growing world population (that translates into increased demand for crop nutrients) would steer the situation in favour of crop nutrient manufacturers.

Figure-12 (Source: Finviz)

Conclusion

For ease of reference, I have summarized the results of the preceding discussion in a table (Figure-13). This table shows that except for the BG-recommended values for current ratio and price-to-book multiple, NTR meets almost all the other criteria specified by the Benjamin Graham model.

[Note: EPS growth is an exception, but NTR had recently been created as a merger so I expect things to improve going forward]. Figure-13 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

Nevertheless, NTR's low current ratio should not be implied to represent liquidity concerns. The company has generated stronger FCFs compared with its peer, and the recent acquisitions would help propel business growth. On aggregate, Nutrien fares much better than Mosaic based on the BG model and denotes the potential for steady long-term growth combined with decent dividends. Plus, the technicals are also attractive. The only problem I see is the presence of certain challenges that could obstruct the potential for share price appreciation in the near-term.

