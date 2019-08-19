Cisco Systems: Back To Square One

I am compelled to this small discount given the strong balance sheet, yet recognise that Cisco has seen challenges in its operational execution in recent years.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) ended the fiscal year on a solid note but is warning for a slowdown in growth, news which is not welcomed by investors as they believed that a strategy of bolt-on dealmaking and improved operating performance has resulted in sustainable revenue growth again. Shares have seen a violent correction in response to the news flow as I am compelled to buy the shares on further dips.

The Numbers

Cisco reported 6% revenue growth for the final quarter of its fiscal year of 2019, a percentage point slower than the growth rate reported for the full year. Important to note, the company did adjust the 2018 results for the divestment of the SPVSS business. This does inflate revenue growth for 2019, while Cisco is not adjusting growth numbers for the acquisitions which is made over the past year. That is not really conservative accounting in my book, and if we back out the SPVSS deal, full-year revenue growth came in at 5%.

The company reported net earnings of $11.6 billion for the entire year, equivalent to $2.61 per share. The non-GAAP earnings metric was up 20% to $3.10 per share, about half a dollar difference from the GAAP numbers. About $1.5 billion of the discrepancy between both results stems from stock-based compensation which is a real expense. After applying taxes, the impact of this is about $0.25 per share. Being reasonably happy with the other adjustments made to the GAAP earnings, I end up with realistic earnings at around $2.85 per share.

The company ended the year with $33.4 billion in cash equivalents and marketable investments. Total debt of $24.7 billion results in a net debt load of $8.7 billion. Note that some recently announced deals still have to close, including the $2.6 billion deal for Acacia, among others.

This still leaves a formidable net cash position, and with reported EBITDA already totaling over $16 billion a year, the earnings power of the company remains great to support even a net debt load. Nonetheless, the pace of shareholder payouts means that the company is rapidly burning through its net cash position.

The Previous Thesis

Cisco has seen a gradual increase in the valuation multiples being attached to its shares by investors in recent times driven by improved growth rates. Holding $2 per share in net cash, and with realistic earnings power pegged at $2.85 per share, multiples have expanded a bit. Shares recently traded at a high of $58 which means that multiples have rapidly risen towards 20 times earnings.

The last time I looked at Cisco was July when the company announced the purchase of Acacia in a $2.6 billion deal. I concluded that I was not a buyer following the re-rating as modest sales growth was still driven largely by dealmaking and a market multiple looked more than fair, even if I took into account the strong balance sheet. Ever since, shares have fallen back from a high of $58 to $47 per share currently, quite a big move by all means. This means that after taking into account net cash, earnings multiples have fallen from just below 20 times to a multiple just below the 16 times mark.

The reason for the setback is not just the market turmoil seen in recent weeks, but also the guidance for the first quarter of 2020. The company has only outlined a guidance for the first quarter of this year, seeing sales flat to up 2%. GAAP earnings are seen at $0.64-$0.69 per share, while non-GAAP earnings are seen at $0.80-$0.82 per share. This compares to last year's non-GAAP earnings of $0.75 per share and suggest that earnings are flattish at best as the share count is down more than 9% over the past twelve months.

Back To Square One

The thesis of the market is that the company has been making continued bolt-on acquisitions which have boosted the (organic) growth profile to mid-single digits in terms of sales, yet based on the first-quarter guidance, the pace of growth has flatlined altogether. This is disappointing as the company has been paying steep multiples for recent acquisitions and the traditional huge net cash position has steadily been shrinking while valuation multiples have increased a bit. Fortunately, the company is moving swiftly to some extent, cutting nearly 500 jobs in California, undoubtedly at underperforming business units.

In July, I concluded that while I appreciate the improved growth rate of Cisco, the company has been more active in dealmaking at generously steep premiums as well. While the numbers of these bolt-on deals are too small to move the needle, it shows the willingness of management to spend big on these acquisitions which was a slight concern of mine at the time. Following a swift and nearly 20% pullback seen in recent weeks, Cisco looks a lot more attractive at this point in time, even as growth rates have come down a great deal. The conference call did not bring much relief or clarity either, other than that the slowdown is attributed to softness in China and difficult comparables.

This more or less confirms the long-term thesis that Cisco is a GDP growth play at best and probably does not deserve to trade at a premium to the market. After backing out net cash, shares trade just below 16 times earnings which looks more compelling, but perhaps not compelling enough. A 15 times earnings multiple and net cash added back works down to $45 per share, levels at which I will be happy to initiate a small position again.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace. Check out to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.