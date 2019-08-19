Trouble Ahead For Junk Debt

I’m getting concerned about the overwhelming level of debt being used to prop up balance sheets and the fact that credit spreads have begun noticeably expanding once again.

For the first time in nearly a year, we’re seeing something that could spell trouble for the financial markets: A sustained spike in volatility. Junk bonds (JNK) began the year as the darling of the fixed income market (AGG) as a dovish Fed combined with still-robust domestic economic numbers meant investors were willing to accept risk and capture 6% yields to boot.

But things have reversed quickly. The data is getting worse. The trade war is intensifying. Investors are feverishly taking risk off the table. And it’s looking like it could get worse before it gets better.

Volatility is the enemy of equity market returns. The last two periods where volatility spiked came with sharp and sudden corrections in the S&P 500.

February 2018’s VIX product meltdown lopped 10% off of the S&P 500 in less than two weeks. The Q4 2018 pullback resulted in a 20% decline over the course of three months. Right now, the S&P 500 (SPY) is off a relatively modest 6% from its highs but we’ve already seen two 3% single-day drops in the index as 500 point intraday trading ranges in the Dow are occurring more often than not.

The same behavior is existing in junk bond prices. Higher volatility, deflationary pressures and rising default risks have put the high yield bond group into the “laggard” category in the Lead-Lag Report for the past several weeks. In particular, I’m getting concerned about the overwhelming level of debt being used to prop up balance sheets and the fact that credit spreads have begun noticeably expanding once again.

Junk bond spreads spiked in late 2018 during the mini bear but recovered fairly quickly once the Fed stepped in. Spreads aren’t back to that point yet (or even back to the point of the May pullback in B-rated and BB-rated bonds) but they have been spiking higher again.

The option-adjusted spread duration on one of the biggest junk bond ETFs, the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK), is currently at 431 basis points putting the portfolio at slightly better than a B rating overall. In theory, for every 1% that the spread grows, the portfolio would lose about 4.3%. For comparison’s sake, spreads on this credit quality hit 10% during the tech bubble, 21% during the financial crisis and 9% during the 2016 credit crunch. If history repeats itself during what looks like a recession coming in the near future, junk bonds could be looking at losses of around 20% from here.

To be fair, the global bond market isn’t signaling trouble just yet.

Remember, however, that default rates tend to accelerate after a recession has officially begun. 2019 default rates so far are still sitting at around the 1% range overall but they’re spiking in areas like China that are heavily impacted by the trade war. Given the existing economic troubles in the Eurozone and political instability in places like Italy, Hong Kong and the United Kingdom, it’s probably reasonable to assume that we’ll start seeing global default rates rise sometime soon.

Junk bonds relative to Treasuries (IEF) already are back to 2018 lows and may be headed back toward 2016 junk bond bear market levels.

Unfortunately, investor money is still moving into junk bonds (the two largest junk bond ETFs have taken in a combined $5.4 billion year-to-date) as investors likely try to find yields above what's being offered by Treasuries. But this is looking more and more like an incredibly dangerous trade. Rising default rates in China are likely to start spreading worldwide at some point and increasing spreads suggest that investors are starting to take risk off the table. Spikes in the VIX and sustained volatility levels above 20 are pretty consistent indicators that junk bonds are heading for trouble.

