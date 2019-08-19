Ubiquiti Networks: What Happens When The Buybacks End?

Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) reported decent fourth-quarter earnings, considering the significant headwind of the current trade war and slowing global growth. The most important part of this earnings report was the information it gave us about future buybacks, dividends, and a change in ticker and listing. The company’s float continues to decrease significantly due to buybacks and Ubiquiti has also begun to pay a quarterly dividend which they just increased the payment of for the next year. Going forward, I think this will be a much more important part of the investment case for Ubiquiti.

Image Source

Earnings

Ubiquiti reporter GAAP earnings per share of $1.01, up 7.4% YOY, which is much slower growth than previous quarters. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.19 were up 17.8% YOY, largely due to a $12.3 million adjustment relating to the Final GILTI Regulation. The company’s revenue growth also slowed this quarter increasing 6.4% YOY. This quarter included revenue growth in all operating regions except one: Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The company’s gross margin improved 130 bps YOY to 46.4%, showing they have had some success in mitigating tariff impacts so far. All in all, the revenue and earnings picture for this quarter wasn’t all that bad considering the higher tariff-related costs, an increased effective tax rate, and the larger economic slowdown worldwide. The company’s share buybacks continue to boost EPS growth. Full-year net income increased by 64.4% to $323.7 million.

The company’s cash flow from operations for fiscal year 2019 was a down versus over a year ago with net cash from operating activities of $259.3 million down $332 million in 2018, largely due to investment in inventories made in anticipation of the trade war. Overall, this year saw a significant cash outflow due to the impact of $468 million share buybacks, a new dividend program with a payout of $71 million, and the company's purchase of investments worth $220 million.

Buybacks

This year’s buybacks were the most aggressive yet, with over $468 million spent to repurchase 4,733,853 shares at an average price of $99.38per share. The company’s CEO and Founder Robert Pera now owns 79.7% of all outstanding shares. Ubiquiti’s common stock float stands at a mere 19.1% of all outstanding shares, or 13.53 million shares. The company’s new buyback program announced in the recent earnings report is worth $500 million and at current market prices could repurchase 4,483,098 of the company’s shares. This would decrease the float by a third, and bring the company’s float below 9 million shares, and the earnings report mentioned $7.4 million remaining under the previous buyback program, which may have already been used to repurchase even more shares.

Dividends

This brings me to this company’s dividend program, which was initiated last year with a quarterly payment of $0.25 per quarter. The company recently announced a 20% increase in dividend payments to $0.30 per quarter. This brings the company’s forward yield to 1.09%, which is very low relative to other stocks but near an all-time high for Ubiquiti. The forward payout ratio is 22.05% based on FY2020 consensus estimate of $5.44 EPS. This leaves plenty of room for future dividend growth when the company’s buybacks inevitably end as they run out of shares to purchase. Ending share buybacks will have two effects on dividend payments, that of fewer shares outstanding to receive dividend payments resulting in it being less expensive to raise overall payout, and secondly, the cash not spent on buybacks could be used to substantially boost payouts. Seeing as Pera doesn’t take a salary and rarely sells his shares, an increasing dividend payment is well in his self-interest as well as that of other shareholders.

Valuation

Ubqiuiti has recently at a rich valuation of up to 40x earnings due to its extraordinary growth and the support of strong buybacks. The company’s shares have fallen significantly in the last few months and now trade at a trailing P/E ratio of 24.48, which is lower than the company’s valuation has been for most of the past two years and lower than the sector median P/E of 31.65.

Source

The company’s shares are down from the average price at which the company was repurchasing its own shares in the fourth quarter, which was $127.52 per share. These buybacks provide a level of support for the company’s shares by aggressively decreasing the float and this quarter demonstrated they are willing to purchase shares well above the current price. For long term investors, this valuation presents a good place to create or expand a position in the company, though one should always be cognizant of the downside risk.

Risks

The ongoing trade war between the US and China has had an effect on Ubiquiti’s earnings and if it continues to escalate, the company’s costs could grow. In the long term, the company says it will be able to adjust for the impact of tariffs, but there will be some negative effects on growth at least in the short term. Even if the tariffs don’t show any significant impact on the company’s earnings reports, the continuing developments in the trade war will weigh on the company’s stock due to its exposure to suppliers in China and this could drive the stock down or lead to a recovery in share price if resolved.

I think there is some danger that mitigating the impact of tariffs will take longer than we expect and will have a negative impact of growth for a period after the company has stopped buying back shares, at which point the valuation may fall due to the slower growth. However, at that point, the small remaining supply of shares may mean that any small drop is aggressively bought.

A Barclay’s analyst recently mentioned “major slowdown in broadband access in North America” and similar trends elsewhere in justifying an underweight rating on Ubiquiti. I think that a broader slowdown in the expansion of broadband access could be a significant risk to Ubiquiti, along with a wider economic slowdown which would result in the same. Ubiquiti’s unique products and target market should help minimize the impacts of a broader slowdown, but nonetheless, it has the potential to affect performance.

Conclusion

A Quick Note

Ubiquiti Networks will cease trading on the NASDAQ as UBNT at the end of the trading day on August 19 and will be renamed Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) to begin trading August 20 under the ticker UI. It isn’t entirely clear why this change is being made, though it likely has something to do with listing requirements. The name change suggests that the company plans to continue to diversify into other product lines in addition to its core network business. One interesting area of growth would be if the company expanded its reach in the solar equipment space, which hasn’t seen any new products since its launch more than three years ago.

Final Thoughts

Going forward, Ubiquiti looks able to support its buyback and dividend payments from strong net income and over $308 million in cash and short-term investments. Ubiquiti’s lean corporate structure means that it brings in serious cash flow, which has been spent on aggressive share buybacks. The company’s ability to buy back shares is becoming more limited as the float dwindles which, in my view, has lead to the new dividend policy announced in the last year and will propel further dividend growth in the future, as dividends become the main mechanism for remuneration to shareholders. I think the end of the company’s buyback programs will be a good event for its remaining shareholders as it should lead to a fast-growing dividend, paying down debt with excess cash, and hopefully for significant investment into expanding its newer product lines. The company has a long history of rewarding its shareholders and even in this environment of uncertainty in the market, I expect them to perform well as an investment because of this.

Author's Note: If you enjoyed this article and found it useful, please consider hitting the orange "Follow" button up above to be notified when I publish new content and leave a like down below if you would like more content covering the operations at Ubiquiti Networks (soon to be Ubiquiti Inc.).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be regarded as investment advice. This article should not be the sole basis for a financial decision, including the purchase or sale of stock. Any personal financial decision should be made on the basis of your own research and consideration of your unique financial goals and investing ideals.