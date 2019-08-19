Renewables Can Take Alpha And Omega Higher

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's (AOSL) Q4-2019 earnings call was good, but it could've been better. Possibly, the fact that it was just "good" may be great for investors hunting for value. The company intends to hit a $600M revenue run-rate by 2020 and $1B by 2024. In the earnings call, AOSL reiterated that by September 2020, they could reach $150M revenue at 30% margin after completing Phase-1 of their 300mm JV fab in Chongqing. Currently, priced at 0.5x revenue, AOSL has the technology to take the company higher, so let's discuss that in greater detail.

In the last AOSL article, it was mentioned that no other semiconductor company had 300mm fab, but it was found that Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) does have a 300mm fab in Dresden, Germany; however, it is for advanced logic with some power circuitry as well as some transferred Mosfet categories from 200- to 300mm, and there have been recent supply constraints. So, in comes AOSL to the rescue with their new 300mm fab; they know that Infineon is constrained and can offer customers an alternative source for high-volume orders; for sourcing, you need pricing, capacity, quality, cycle time, on-time delivery et cetera, so quite a few supply metrics, and AOSL now has that capability to supply at a decent ~30% margin. Therefore, AOSL can still be classified as a first-mover in 300mm dedicated for Mosfets because they've co-located their complete production chain - integration, assembly, and test ops, something that is highly unique in the industry (see slide#8); their location in Chongqing, China gives AOSL an advantage over their competitor's higher-costing European fab. With rising renewable energy stars like Enphase Energy (ENPH) now sourcing from "qualified suppliers" such as AOSL, brand awareness is growing for the company. In the next 2-3 years, AOSL's advantages should give them a "paved road" leading towards their $1B revenue target.

Much of the Q4-2019 earnings call was spent discussing the company's revenue categorized by segments - "Computing", "Consumer", "Power Supply & Industrial", "Communications" and "(Assembly) Service" instead of focusing on the individual product applications which were the real growth drivers for the company. The revenue narrative was presented in predefined general segments that did not really generate the level of excitement had revenue been better categorized. Some of AOSL's rising revenue winners were trapped in these segments and hidden from the spotlight they deserved. AOSL's revenue segmentation casting smartphone chargers in one segment and battery protection for smartphones in another were a prime example of that. Undefined segments like "Appliances", "Cellular & Cloud", "Chargers/Battery protection", "Renewables" or "Automotive BEV's" might have better demonstrated where AOSL revenues have increased substantially.

Quick-chargers achieved double-digit revenue growth for AOSL in their "Communications" segment, and Mosfets were clearly the winner overall, increasing more than 7% q-o-q and growing to 86% of AOSL's business. Mosfet growth was driven by Renewables, Quick-charging, and Appliances, so these are really the new segments uplifting AOSL.

Focusing on the new 600-700V Mosfets on 300mm, quick-charging, battery protection, data centers, 5G, renewables, and BEV revenue streams would have been much more exciting versus the historic "Computing" and "Communications" segments. Interest in yesteryear's "Computing" segment which has suffered from repeat quarterly "CPU shortages" is old news, and it is questionable since neither AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), Dell (NYSE:DELL), nor Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) reported them; maybe this is more of an issue with customer projections and a segment that might be better named. AOSL also had 117 days of inventory, so clearly operational allocation needs some attention; these issues could partially explain why AOSL is subdued even with its stellar 0.5x revenue valuation; these issues mask the true value of the company.

During the earnings call, Yifan Liang, CFO & Corporate Secretary, emphasized that AOSL is becoming a brand-name, saying "even more importantly is that customers [have] started to recognize AOSL as a brand-name…right now our design and engagement with Tier 1 customers is really a paved road towards that" goal. Brand-name awareness would allow for dedicated designs and take AOSL down that "paved road" of becoming a primary source supplier.

Traditionally, many of the big semiconductor companies have 50%-plus margin targets to support their high R&D costs (see below):

Analog Devices (ADI) has an operating model (see p.2) with a non-GAAP budget of (68:37:31) and valuation of 6.6x ttm revenue.

Infineon has an operating model (see p.10) with a non-GAAP budget of (36:22:14) and valuation of 2.2x ttm revenue.

Maxim Integrated (MXIM) has an operating model (see p.2) with a non-GAAP budget of (62:32:31) and valuation of 6.2x ttm revenue.

ON Semiconductor (ON) has an operating model (see p.5) with a non-GAAP budget of (37:21:16) and valuation of 1.2x ttm revenue.

STMicroelectronics (STM) has an operating model (see p.4) with a non-GAAP budget of (38:29:9) and valuation of 1.7x ttm revenue.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) has an operating model (see p.2) with a non-GAAP budget of (64:23:41) and valuation of 7.4x ttm revenue.

Note: (gross margin % : OpEx % : operating income %)

Many of the lesser-known semiconductor companies like AOSL take a backseat to big semis like Infineon, ON, STM, and TXN; customers like Enphase Energy, for example, have probably placed orders with AOSL as a secondary or tertiary source, so AOSL only gets the leftover bread crumbs. However, AOSL's new 300mm fab tips the scale since now they'll have infinite capacity.

In a zero-sum game, for their $150M revenue to go to $450-600M+, it has to happen at the expense of other competitors; but, is it really a zero-sum game now or is the market massively expanding? As Mosfet usage exponentially grows in EVs and inverters, that is new demand coming onto the scene; in addition, consider new demand in other areas where in Europe and the US, A/Cs and heat pumps will see greater demand over the next 5 years due to climate change. Then, consider demand in places like Africa and India where refrigerator and A/C appliances are debuting for the first time due to electricity becoming available from new energy sources like solar and storage. Cheap solar around the world is allowing households to increase their appliance usage which, in turn, increases Mosfet demand. Mosfet expansion will happen in places like India, Africa, and other regions of the world where cheap power has never been available but is now coming online and being paid for by remittance money from working family members overseas.

Another Mosfet market expansion-causing product is fast-chargers; this market is aided by the forced OS obsolescence such as is happening with Windows 10. In the earnings call, AOSL mentioned "US customers", so as their customers expand quick-charging to all of their products, this should become a major revenue segment for the company.

Possibly, even bigger than quick-charging will be when Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) debuts its VR/AR technology as their next "one more thing"; then the next battery "thing" in mass-market volumes will begin; Google Glass (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook Oculus (NASDAQ:FB), and Microsoft Hololens (NASDAQ:MSFT) have tried selling this technology to the masses, but Apple has better potential. In addition to this VR/AR technology, there's Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) recent AI chip technology that can analyze 2,100 frames per second; Tesla's technology demonstrates that neural network chips are coming to consumer products in the new wearable consumer category like smartwatches. These Mosfet-hungry products need to be charged or hooked up to a power bank via wire, and this technology will further expand Mosfet demand. Therefore, as AOSL's 300mm fab ramps up, consumer hardware applications from companies like Apple or Tesla, for example, will eat up that new supply.

AOSL having a 300mm fab will increase their brand-name awareness, and with a 30-35% margin, they can become a primary supplier in super heterojunction, pushing Infineon, ST, and TI to the higher margin GaN, SiC. ON Semiconductor has recently planned a 300mm fab in East Fishkill, New York, so within a few years, major Mosfet semis will be able to supply from 300mm likely causing ASP pressures due to overcapacity.

On a technical, price-action basis, AOSL stock is showing a high probability to increase in price; on an annual, weekly chart, as measured by an upward stochastic oscillator, a MACD trend indicator shows AOSL just about to cross over into positive territory with a Relative Strength Index crossing the midpoint to the positive. Short term, there may be some small corrections, but it is possible for the stock to reach ~$13 in the near future. Consider that brand-name awareness for AOSL is critical, so if share price heads towards ~$20, then more customers may choose AOSL as their primary source given that awareness. With AOSL customer Enphase Energy, for example, it is awareness that helped them gain market share in the residential solar arena; it is this same brand-name awareness that AOSL is gaining that will help them do the same.

Q4-2019 represented the 14th consecutive quarter of y-o-y growth for AOSL; the CEO emphasized AOSL is positioned for "sustainable and scalable growth". AOSL has a forward P/E which was less than 10x since non-GAAP was $0.3 and GAAP was $0.1 or $1.2 and $0.4 annually, respectively. Even Enphase Energy does not deliver AOSL's kind of EPS which is due to the incredibly low number of AOSL shares outstanding - 25M versus 122M for Enphase; AOSL is profitable, cash flow positive, fast-growing, and they're making cutting-edge products like Mosfets that are in high demand. The right capacity with the right products at the right time, along with lower costs, allows AOSL to be competitive. AOSL is a semiconductor company, but unlike Texas Instruments and other semis with stellar margins, they are still viewed as a dull small-cap company with ~30% margins; however, AOSL's stellar EPS prospects on the horizon with their 300mm fab could raise them much higher on the semi ladder.

As AOSL becomes a Mosfet brand-name with primary source design-ons and delivers their 2024 $1B, then they can grow to a $2.5B valuation with $100 per share which is 10x from its current level. In my opinion, AOSL should at least be trading at a 1.5x 2020-level or $750M cap or $30 per share. For 2019-2021, 120GW/y renewables have a 5-10% CAGR (erratic CAGR mostly depends on government changes in FIT and tariff policies), residential inverter Mosfets have a 40% CAGR, and BEVs have a ~30% CAGR. Quick-charger will have ~100% CAGR in the coming years; AOSL has the production capacity now to easily absorb these CAGRs.

Consider if AOSL were to be acquired; clearly, at 0.5x revenue, they are a steal considering the 2-7x valuations on the market today, and at 0.5x, they are not a bleeding company desperately trying to make a turnaround. In 2015, for $3B, Infineon bought International Rectifier that had $290M in quarterly revenue. Hypothetically, for a 30% premium or $300M, Enphase Energy could buy AOSL for just $10-20M in stock and double their revenue and operating income while meeting their margin requirements; so with just a single purchase, Enphase could become like Apple, having all the key components in-house, and supply world markets with power conversion reference designs using their Swift microcontroller and compute device as an ASSP; they could compete with TI for markets outside of resi MLPE B2C - markets such as UPS, cloud, mobile and 5G.

With an AOSL acquisition, the only semiconductor category that would be missing would be the Mosfet drive circuits that sit between the Mosfet and the microcontroller, like Enphase's Heron/Swift platform designs. An inverter has ~8 Mosfets, so at ~8M inverters per year just for Enphase, that is a microcosm of the renewables demand materializing. A renewables company like Enphase could go the opposite way of their chief competitor SolarEdge (SEDG), and invest upstream and remain a semiconductor-centric company, rather than investing downstream in low-margin diversification like SolarEdge. Consider that all the top brass at Enphase are hardware semiconductor guys originally hailing from Cypress Semiconductor (CY) which was just acquired by Infineon, so it's right up their alley of veteran know-how, and it's just for the low, low price of $300-500M! In summary, the renewables arena is expanding markets for AOSL and will allow them to reach their revenue goals, taking them higher. As always, do your own due diligence and good luck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AOSL, ENPH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.