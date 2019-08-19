Groupon Acquires Presence AI For Messaging Tech

GRPN acquired the firm to extend its booking platform capabilities as it seeks to grow its 'voucherless' system with younger demographics.

Groupon announced that it has acquired Presence AI for an undisclosed sum.

Groupon (GRPN) announced it has acquired Presence AI for an undisclosed amount.

Presence AI has developed an AI-based text and voice bot that facilitates customer to merchant messaging.

With the deal, GRPN adds booking technologies to its existing platform, with a special emphasis on the health, beauty and wellness industry which is a focus for company growth.

Target Company

San Francisco, California-based Presence AI was founded in 2015 to develop a voice and text chatbot for customer to merchant communications as well as to enable the latter to accept and manage bookings, provide instant answers to customer questions, and remind users when it’s time to re-book, among others.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Michel Meyer, who was previously Venture Partner at Newfund Capital.

Below is an overview video of the company’s offerings:

Company partners or major customers include:

Umbrella Salon

All-Star Performance

B Parlor

Atelier Emmanuel

TAYLOR / MONROE

Investors in the company have included the Amazon Alexa Fund, Bleu Capital and Newfund Capital. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Grand View Research, the global chatbot market was valued at $191 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $1.25 billion by 2025.

This represents a strong forecasted CAGR of 24.3% between 2017 and 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the efficiency benefits of chatbots, such as reduced operational costs, as well as various technological advancements in machine learning and AI.

The North American region is projected to dominate the market due to rapid advancements in AI, IoT, and APIs, among others, as well as the increasing deployment of the technology in various business verticals.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 24.7% during the period due to various technological advancements.

Companies that provide chatbots include:

Baidu (BIDU)

Poncho

Kik

WeChat (OTCPK:TCEHY)

Babylon Health

MessageYes

SRI International

Acquisition Terms and Financial

GRPN didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of June 30, 2019, Groupon had $597 million in cash and equivalents and $1.1 billion in total liabilities, of which $208.1 million were convertible senior notes.

Free cash flow for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was a negative ($182.9 million).

In the past 12 months, GRPN’s stock price has dropped 46.7% vs. the U.S. Online Retail benchmark’s drop of 2.7% and the broader overall U.S. market’s fall of 0.5%, as the chart below indicates:

Earnings surprises versus consensus estimates in the past twelve quarters have been positive half the time, per the chart below:

Analyst sentiment in earnings calls has improved fairly consistently since early 2018, according to a linguistic analysis shown here:

Commentary

Groupon acquired Presence AI to improve its ‘voucherless’ service enhancement, enabling users to book using only messaging and chat-based channels.

As Groupon’s Chief Product Officer Sarah Butterfass stated in the deal announcement,

Presence AI’s technology is very complementary to what we’ve been building into our existing booking experience and will accelerate our roadmap with its text- and chat-based interface.

So the deal appears likely to be a ‘team and technology’ acquisition, with a price tag of probably under $10 million.

Additionally, Presence has been focused on the health, beauty and wellness industry, which is a focus area for Groupon, so the synergies there appear to be highly complementary.

The acquisition will also provide Groupon with existing integrations with other booking applications, further extending its capabilities.

While the deal won’t move the needle for GRPN stock in the short term, it provides investors with a window into management’s thinking about where it wants to devote resources, to areas such as automation, machine learning, and ‘intelligent’ technologies.

