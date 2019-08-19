Here's What The Next Recession Will Look Like

Overall, the US consumer is in good shape. Low unemployment is stoking wage increases, which is supporting sentiment and activity.

The recent yield curve inversion has led to the dreaded "R" word being discussed far more openly. That naturally leads to a discussion of recessions in general and what the next slowdown will look like.

In general, I break these down into three types. The first is a Fed-induced recession, where the central bank "takes away the punch-bowl" of cheap money - a move usually presaged by a spike in inflation. The US economy's experience in the 1970s is illustrative: The chart covers 1970-1985 and shows two economic numbers. The Y/Y percentage change in the CPI index is in blue with a scale on the left; the discount rate is in red with a scale on the right. Inflation was the economic issue in the 1970s. It was so prominent that Gerald Ford had "WIN" buttons ("whip inflation now"). The Fed raised rates twice to halt inflation. The second time at the end of the 1970s - which was instigated by Paul Volcker - actually broke inflation's back. This started the "Great Moderation" when inflation generally became less of an economic concern.

Oil price spikes are the second cause of recessions. Oil is the primary transportation energy source in the United States. Consumers need it to go everywhere while businesses need it to transport goods. When oil prices hit a time-specific "pain number", activity naturally slows down. This chart from Macrotrends.com shows the long-term relationship between oil prices and US recessions: Note that oil was at least a secondary cause of a majority of post-WWII recessions, if not the primary cause. For more on this topic, please see the research of James Hamilton.

The third cause of recessions is the "debt-deflation" cycle, which was described by Irving Fisher in his 1933 book, The Debt Deflation Theory of the Great Depressions. Here's the general chain of events. Before the recession, people and businesses start participating in an asset bubble. As asset prices start to increase, market participants begin to take on more debt to participate. At some point, the asset price starts to drop (usually after going parabolic). This leads to increased panic selling, which further decreases the asset's price. The asset's value eventually falls below the total value of debt. The economic recovery after this event is slower because of the debt-overhang: instead of using all their post-recession income to buy goods and services, market participants have to allocate a percentage to service debt. This is sometimes referred to as a "balance sheet recession:"

A balance sheet recession is a type of economic recession that occurs when high levels of private sector debt cause individuals or companies to collectively focus on saving by paying down debt rather than spending or investing, causing economic growth to slow or decline. The term is attributed to economist Richard Koo and is related to the debt deflation concept described by economist Irving Fisher. Recent examples include Japan's recession that began in 1990 and the U.S. recession of 2007-2009.

This partially explains why the current expansion's activity was so slow.

Two of these events aren't occurring. Rather than an inflationary spike, deflation is a potential problem. And oil prices are contained. There's a possibility that higher debt levels could impact growth at the margins but not rise to a "debt-deflation" level.

The real issue right now is self-imposed: trade-war related issues are slowing business activity. There is also a softness in residential housing. Ultimately, this is looking like a "profits recession," caused by a slowdown in overall economic activity, which is being caused by trade issues.

The Consumer Is In A Pretty Good Shape

The US consumer - who accounts for 70% of overall economic growth - is still in good shape. The jobs market is in its best shape in several decades, and wages are (finally) increasing, which is supporting strong consumer sentiment:

There are two external events that might shake sentiment: a sharp and prolonged market sell-off (which was a driver of retail sales weakness in the 4Q18-1Q19) and a weaker jobs market. But neither has sufficiently damaged sentiment to date, which means retail sales have resumed their uptrend trend after recent weakness:

The same trend exists in the BEAs personal consumption data: The chart shows the Y/Y percentage change in the three categories of personal consumption expenditures (durable goods, nondurable goods, and services). Like retail sales, activity weakened in December, January, and February, but has since returned to a stronger pace.

There are several potential problems on the horizon, however. The first is student debt (which has gotten a fair amount of press), the level of which continues to increase: Educational debt now totals slightly more than $1.6 trillion. And, it's continued to increase as the economy has grown. The delinquency rate is also high: And this type of debt is the most likely to transition into delinquency status: Also note that the amount of auto loans and credit card debt transitioning into 30+ days of delinquency is fairly high (although both have been higher).

But in comparison to other types of debt, educational, auto, and credit card debts don't comprise a large enough portion of household debt to be a primary driver of diminished spending. Mortgage debt is still the largest component of household debt, and the underwriting standards of it have become much more conservative this expansion.

Overall, the consumer is still in good shape. Expect a downturn in consumer spending if job growth slows, the equity markets drop, or overall economic turbulence increases for a not inconsequential amount of time. An economic slowdown would also increase the delinquency rates of auto, educational, and credit card debt, but not enough to cause a severely sharp drop in consumer activity.

Businesses Are The Primary Sector Hurting

Right now, business is hurting the most. Corporate profits have declined in the last two quarters and contracted Y/Y in the 1Q19:

The main reason is trade-related issues, which we started to hear about in the anecdotal comments in various PMI reports over the last 18-24 months. The latest US ISM report is illustrative (emphasis added):

"General business trends are continuing to show signs of weakness resulting from tariffs and cost impacts of importing and exporting." (Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components)

"Business is strong mostly due to seasonality. Tariffs surcharges are now being passed through to all customers. Labor is tight, putting pressure on wages costs." (Furniture & Related Products)

"All aspects of business remain strong, but we're starting to see the frictional effect of tariffs on exports." (Plastics & Rubber Products)

"China tariffs continue to be a concern. The uncertainty of future tariffs involving China, Canada, and Mexico is also a concern. China tariffs for electronic parts are averaging 17 percent." (Computer & Electronic Products)

The IMF noted this problem in their latest world economic outlook (emphasis added):

Global growth remains subdued. Since the April World Economic Outlook (WEO) report, the United States further increased tariffs on certain Chinese imports and China retaliated by raising tariffs on a subset of US imports. Additional escalation was averted following the June G20 summit. Global technology supply chains were threatened by the prospect of US sanctions, Brexit-related uncertainty continued, and rising geopolitical tensions roiled energy prices.

The latest Beige Book from the Federal Reserve made the same observation (emphasis added):

The outlook generally was positive for the coming months, with expectations of continued modest growth, despite widespread concerns about the possible negative impact of trade-related uncertainty.

Declining profits have led to weaker industrial production: The left chart shows that overall industrial production started to decline in the 4Q18. The right chart shows the Y/Y percentage change, which is approaching 0%.

This lower level of industrial activity was already occurring in a weaker environment for capacity utilization: As a result, business is investing less in their ongoing operations. The left chart shows the absolute level of nonresidential investment in equipment. It has leveled off in the last few quarters while the Y/Y gain (right chart) has continued to move lower. Investment in industrial equipment has moved lower over the last few quarters (left chart), which has also caused a drop in the Y/Y increases (right). Investment in transportation equipment has declined in the last few quarters (left chart) causing the Y/Y pace to drop to near 0% (right chart).

And investment in non-residential structures is declining: The pace of structural investment started to decrease at the beginning of 2018 (left chart); the Y/Y pace of growth is now negative (right chart).

And, as one final drag, residential investment is already weak:

The absolute level (left chart) has been declining for nearly two years; the Y/Y pace (right chart) has been contracting since the beginning of 2018.

The main problem right now is trade-related weakness. This has led to decreased industrial output, which, in turn, has lowered total investment. Residential investment is also soft. As businesses are profit-oriented, they're working diligently at the firm level to overcome obstacles. But the length of these conflicts and increasing severity are putting an escalating amount of pressure that could eventually cause a recession.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.