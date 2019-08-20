The Policy Market - The President Drives The Discussion

Welcome to The Policy Market - Seeking Alpha's presentation of today’s top policy-related news stories with potential market impact. Follow this account and turn the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox each morning before the market open.

Powell's turn this week

The Fed chairman continues to get the Trump treatment, with the president yesterday tweeting about the "horrendous lack of vision by Jay Powell," and calling for 100 basis points of easing and perhaps another round of QE. Powell is slated to give the keynote address at the Jackson Hole confab later this week, and most are expecting he'll signal another rate cut to come at the central bank's September meeting. The only surprise might be if he floats something larger than a 25-basis point move. In the meantime, Powell has at least one continuing hawkish member on the FOMC. Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren - who dissented from the rate cut vote in July - says he's unconvinced there's enough of a slowdown to warrant more monetary ease.

Trump accuses Google of vote manipulation

Moving on from monetary policy, the president yesterday said Google (GOOG, GOOGL) ought to be sued for allegedly manipulating 2.5M-16M votes for Hilary Clinton in the 2016 election.

White House reportedly mulling payroll tax cut

Their eyes no doubt firmly on the 2020 election, administration officials are considering a push for a temporary payroll tax cut, reports The Washington Post. The move wouldn't be without precedent as the Obama White House trimmed the payroll tax by 200 basis points midway through his first term (it reset to the normal 6.2% in 2013). As only income up to $132K is subject to payroll taxes, a cut would seemingly be low-hanging fruit to a politician wishing to deliver some extra spending power to middle- and lower-income earners. Discussions are still in the very early stages, according to the story.

Politics-related plunge in Argentina continues

The latest catalyst was the weekend resignation of the Treasury Minister, who says the government's economic team is in need of "significant renewal." Argentina has fallen and can't get up following the surprise defeat of President Macri to a left-wing populist ticket. The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) fell another 5% yesterday. YPF slid 7.4% yesterday, and now about 45% since the election.