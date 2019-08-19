Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Is Aiming For The Big Leagues

Eco Atlantic (OTC:ECAOF) is less diversified than some of the other development stage stocks in the oil and gas industry. But it has already attracted the attention of Total (TOT). That accomplishment alone puts it ahead of many other companies that expect to find lots of oil and gas quickly. The risks are still very high. So is the risk of total loss of investment capital. However, the involvement of Total means that this company found some geology that is worthy of the involvement of a major oil and gas company. So, the credibility of this small company rises quite a bit above similar peers that are still on their own.

Total

Total paid the company about 12.5 million for its current share of the partnership. That enabled the company to show a decent gain in the quarter ending December 31, 2018. The bolstered cash position enables the company to finance its share of some initial exploration activities without more shareholder dilution. However, offshore prospects tend to be expensive propositions. Therefore, there will be more shareholder dilution in the future.

Success often means that a company such as this one will be taken over by a larger company with deep pockets to fund a large project like this. But that still provides plenty of speculative potential gains to investors that invest early. This company currently has a 15% interest in the project. Total has a 25% interest in the project while the operator Tullow (OTCPK:TUWLF) has a 60% interest in the project.

The Key Focus Project

Eco Atlantic has lease interests in two prime areas. This small company is concentrated which increases the risk somewhat.

Source: Eco Atlantic March 2019, Corporate Presentation

Mitigating the Guyana risk is the Exxon Mobil (XOM) partnership discoveries in Guyana in addition to the Total interest in the partnership itself. The drilling has commenced for the first well. Investors can expect this stock to be very volatile both based upon unfounded rumors and periodic updates on the progress of this partnership.

On August 12, the operator, Tullow Oil, announced the well became a successful discovery. That will further lower some very high risks. The current market value of the stock though already anticipates some success. This was confirmed by the small stock price increase on the announcement. The stock price had dropped considerably before the announcement. So, the recent price increase merely put the stock price back where it was a few months earlier.

Investors need to realize that exploration takes time. There will only be one more well drilled this year and then considerable time will be spent interpreting the results. This stock could be very volatile based upon a lot of commentary between the second well results and the resumption of drilling in the next fiscal year.

Africa Oil (OTCPK:AOIFF) which has a more diversified portfolio of potential large discoveries has upped its stake in this company to nearly 19%. So, more than one management senses the Guyana leases may prove to be valuable. Investors need to decide if they would want to focus on less projects as Eco Atlantic has done or spread the risks as Africa Oil has done with its portfolio of projects.

Senior Management Experience

Experience in the exploration areas is absolutely critical to the success of a company such as this. Sometimes the operating partner plays financial hardball after the discovery is made. Therefore, management experience in dealing with partners is essential.

Source: Eco Atlantic March 2019, Corporate Presentation

The desirable experience appears to be present. Notice also the presence of someone with experience in investment banking. One of the risks is a delay in a major discovery such that additional financing is needed that involves considerable shareholder dilution. A good experienced senior manager, as shown above, can minimize the downside if that is needed.

The other risk is the ability of this company to keep up with the partnership as discovery and development proceed. Total, for example, has deep pockets. Therefore, Total is in a position to develop these leases to production if that is indicated. This company may have to make several trips to the capital market to completely fund its required cash obligations until sufficient cash flow arrives.

Another consideration is that the neighboring Exxon Mobil partnership is a few years ahead of this partnership. Even though they are ahead, significant cash flow from those partnership discoveries is not expected for a few years. Therefore, investors in this partnership need to realize that this partnership is very likely to show no significant earnings for approximately 5 years regardless of the announced well results.

The trading in such a stock is often volatile. The stock itself could easily trade above the value of the discovery and even future discoveries. Investors may need to be satisfied with a profit goal and then move onto the next speculation. Stocks like this one are often hard to value even after the initial discovery because no one really knows for sure where the oil field boundaries are or the number of recoverable reserves.

There are all kinds of potential challenges between the current situation and the eventual profitable cash flow. Therefore, considerable care is called for, or this stock can become like a casino bet with investors leaving the investment broke. That is probably the biggest risk for this type of stock.

The final consideration is that the Exxon Mobil partnership was there first. Therefore, that partnership most likely picked the most desirable leases. The leases held by this partnership probably still have a lot of potential. But it is very likely that they were considered more risky or higher cost leases (less profitable in some other way maybe) than the leases chosen by the Exxon Mobil partnership.

Summary

There still is a lot of speculative future potential for this company. Clearly, the market is hoping for a $5 to $10 stock or even better. Oil and gas speculation has been the biggest draw for investors for a very long time. Everyone remembers someone else's big winner when they make the investment and they clearly hope to do the same.

However, a clear investment strategy is absolutely essential to succeed with an investment such as this one. Initial investors have already doubled the value of the investment (at least). A conservative strategy would be to sell half of that initial investment to return the money used and then let the rest ride to some sort of logical conclusion. This is clearly an investment to not fall in love with.

Source: Eco Atlantic March 2019, Corporate Presentation

The success of the neighboring partnership reduces risks but does not guarantee success of this partnership. Geology may look good, but oil and gas exploration has a way of being very unpredictable for all kinds of unforeseen reasons. Investors need to remember that one never goes broke taking a profit. But there are plenty of other ways to go broke.

This company has an interesting future with a wide range of possibilities. The good possibilities take care of themselves. Experienced investors will have a strategy to take care of the other possibilities before they invest.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.